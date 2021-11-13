TEWKSBURY - While it is nice to be at the top of the hill, as the Tewksbury High volleyball team currently stands in the MIAA Div. 3 State tournament, it can have its pitfalls.
When the season was underway, the Redmen were fed a steady diet of two to three games a week (sometimes four), and many were against strong Merrimack Valley Conference teams, some that are still hanging around in the state tournaments.
Since the MVC schedule concluded, Tewksbury has played three matches in two weeks, and none against stellar competition. How do the girls stay sharp and motivated?
"We all really want to play so we are anxious to get going," said Tewksbury senior captain Katie Cueva. "So the longer practice weeks have been a struggle but again we still get excited for days like today. Today was a great atmosphere, we all got excited for the game. So practices carry into games, for sure."
One thing that was evident, Tuesday night against Greater New Bedford, that has also helped keep practice fun are the personal and creative handshakes and greetings between points and when players enter and leave the game.
That is a definite weapon against possible boredom.
Today's high school athletes now use the internet and social media to get a heads up on what is going on around the tournament, and the teams in the field.
"It's definitely been different," said Katie Cueva. "We haven't seen any of these teams yet, so we try to do a lot of off recruiting, do as much as we can."
Of course, what has gotten the Redmen from a brand new group of girls getting to know each other during the covid season, to the state title contenders they are now, is a productive routine in practice. If it is not broken, there is no need to fix or change it.
"Not really, it's been consistent all the time," said senior captain Maddie Cueva, Katie's twin sister, on whether things are any different in practices, these days.
Tewksbury has already played Apponequet Regional and Greater New Bedford, and up next is eight seed Ashland. The coaching staff is going to do its thing, so what are the players up to in terms of getting ready for the next opponent.
"Yes, we have been watching some film of their other games," said junior setter, Kiley Kennedy. "We look on YouTube, Max Preps, then we'll text each other," added Maddie Cueva.
So come Thursday evening (5 p.m.) at Tony Romano Court, the Redmen will be ready, in mind and in body.
"I think the coaches definitely make sure we are staying up, staying excited," said Katie Cueva. "The team, we all get really excited before games. We try to have that carry into games before. We like to practice how we play a lot, and that's definitely helpful."
A win on Thursday means a trip to the Final Four.
