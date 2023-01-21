ROXBURY – Last Wednesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys indoor track-and-field team competed in the second MVC Dual Meet event, which means everyone in the league competes against one another but each team is matched up against an opponent with team scores kept. In this case it was a tri-meet, with Tewksbury beating Lawrence, 61-34 and losing to Billerica, 70-30.
The 1-1 split puts the team's record at 2-1 at this point of the season.
Tewksbury had a handful of very strong performers, starting with a handful of seniors with Will Eskenas, Nick Alvarado, Kodie LeGrand and Kyle Adams. In the running events, Alvarado was second in the 600 with a time of 1:31.05.
“Nick had a stellar performance in the 600 where he finished second in the league – first against Billerica and Lawrence -- in a time of 1:31,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “Though the time wasn’t as quick as last week, it was an excellent race, as Nick found himself near the back of the field in the first lap, and passed almost everyone over the course of the race.”
Eskenas had a very busy day. He was third in the 1,000 at 2:49.04, sixth in the mile at 4:44.86 and then he joined Alvarado, King Shakes and Nathan Laboy to finish 9th in the 4x400 with a combined time of 3:55.06.
“Will continues to thrive in his senior season. This time, he did the challenging mile and 1,000 meter double-up. He opened up with an eight second personal record in the mile with a great time of 4:44 and then came back roughly an hour later to run very close to his personal record with a time of 2:49 in the 1,000. Great performances without a ton of recovery time in between,” said Cusick. “Also in the 1,000, sophomore Nate Laboy ran a big personal record of 2:58 to finish second against Billerica and Lawrence (and 13th overall).”
The other top ten finish came from the 4x200 relay team of Elijah Achonolu, Will Humphrey, Adams and Maddox Chretien, who were ninth at 1:42.22. Three of them also participated in the 55-meter dash with Achonolu 20th at 7.15, Humphrey 28th at 7.26 and Chretien was 35th at 7.51. Also in that event, Colby Mengata was 38th at 7.68.
The top performers in the field events belonged to a pair of shot put throwers, LeGrand, who was sixth overall at 42-8 and was followed by Adams, who was seventh at 42-6.50.
“They both had banner days in the shot put circle. Their throws were good for first and second in the Billerica and Lawrence dual meets and these throws are also the number sixth and seventh furthest throws in the always competitive MVC,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “I have a feeling we are going to see both of these fine athletes continue to improve as the season progresses and I don’t doubt that they will make some noise at both the MVC league meet and the D4 State meet.”
Going back to the running events, in the 300, Alex Arbogast was 15th at 39.06 and was followed by Payton Haines, who was 39th at 45.15 and Nolan Fowlie, who was 40th at 45.70. In the 600, Austin Mannetta was 18th at 1:39.22 and Deven Ricci was 29th at 1:50.01. Then in the mile, Steven Oppedisano was 12th at 5:01.24, followed by Evan Festa, who was 24th at 5:20.10. Finally, Njila Lantum was 15th in the two-mile at 11:38.22.
“Njila ran a great two-mile time of 11:38. The two mile is an event that a lot of kids dread doing, and this was the case with Njila as well but he got out there, ran intelligently, and passed a number of athletes over the course of the race,” said Cusick.
The coach also pointed out the efforts of Mannetta, Shakes, Haines and Oppedisano.
“Austin Mannetta had a nice breakthrough 600 meter race, running a great time of 1:39 to win his heat. This was a big personal record and a nearly six second improvement from his time earlier in the season.
“We had two personal records in the 300, with junior King Shakes and freshman Payton Haines both running very well. Ninth grader Steven Oppedisano won his heat and clocked an outstanding time of 5:01 in the mile.”
Tewksbury was back in action with another MVC Dual Meet on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and on Friday, the Redmen will compete in the Division 4 state relay meet to be held at the Reggie Lewis Center starting at 5 pm.
