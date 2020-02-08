The Tewksbury High Wrestling team followed up their tough battle with Shawsheen with a ninth place finish in a 20-team field at the Methuen Invitational on Saturday at Methuen High School. The Redmen got several outstanding performances on the day against some very tough competition from all over the state, particularly Western Mass., along with teams from Connecticut, New Hampshire,Vermont and Rhode Island.
The Redmen finished with 93 points for their ninth place finish, while Xavier of Connecticut won the tournament with 181 points, Springfield Central was second with 157 points and Mount Anthony of Vermont was third with 143.5.
“It’s an excellent tournament and there are always a lot of good teams,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “There were a lot of teams that we probably won’t see until All-States or the New England Tournament, so it was good to see some different styles.
The Redmen had six wrestlers finish in the top six of their weight class, led by senior Dylan Chandler, who was second at 285 pounds. Chandler won a thriller in the semifinals with a 4-3 win over Josh Ozoria of Salem, New Hampshire, but he forfeited the finals due to shoulder soreness, something O’Keefe said was more of a precautionary measure to keep the defending sectional champ healthy for the post season.
Danny Lightfoot (132 pounds) and Connor Charron (138) each earned fifth place finishes, with each going 4-1 on the day. Lightfoot his first round match before losing in the second round. He then went to the consolation bracket where he won three straight matches, including an 11-2 major decision over Brandon Drake of Londonderry, New Hampshire in the fifth place match.
Charron took a similar path to his fifth place finish. He started his day with a win in just 48 seconds over Adam Cloe of Cranston East, Rhode Island, for his 100th career victory, before losing in the second round.
Then, like Lightfoot, he moved to the consolation bracket where he won three straight, including a pin in just 1:04 over Shea Fogarty of Melrose in his fifth place match.
“They both wrestled very well,” O’Keefe said. “Danny has a couple of tough matches ahead of him with North Andover and Dracut has he gets ready for the post season, so it was good to see him do so well, and we are looking forward to seeing how he fares in his upcoming matches as he gets ready for the tournament.
The Redmen also got three sixth place finishes, with Adam Donovan (106) and Kyle Darrigo (160) each going 2-2 on the day, while Jack Callahan went 3-2 at 120 pounds.
Donovan got both of his wins by pin, including one in just 28 seconds over Jack Stoddard of Methuen, while Callahan had one pin, with his coming in 2:30 over Steven Pooler of powerhouse Springfield Central.
Darrigo had a good day of wrestling with a pair of hard fought wins by decision. He was kept from having a great day, at least partially by luck of the draw, as he lost both of his matches to the same opponent, Samuel Stearns of Xaverian, including his fifth place match.
Several other wrestlers also picked up wins on the day for the Redmen with Cam Cimmino (145, pin), Nick Wilson (220, pin) and Ryan Day (182, Dec), all winning one match, while Pat Fleming went 2-2 with a pair of pins at 170 pounds.
The Redmen were back in action on Wednesday when they hosted North Andover at Tewksbury High with the results not available as of press time, and they will hit the mats again on Saturday, when they travel to Greater Lowell for a super quad meet with Greater Lowell, Tyngsboro, Reading and Wilmington.
