At the Merrimack Valley Conference championship meet on Saturday, Tewksbury finished in fifth place out of 10 competing schools with a total of 46 points.
“We were the highest scoring small school, so that was a good accomplishment,” said Redmen coach Scott Wilson. “We had some good performances and others where we are still waiting for them to pop off. This was a good warmup against some great competition. Hats off to all the other MVC schools and strong performances.”
Headlining the Redmen was Ryan Cuvier, who was crowned champion in the high jump, as his leap of 6 feet, 6 inches tied the meet record and set a personal best.
Cuvier also placed second in the triple jump with a jump of 42 feet, 7.5 inches, where he was joined by Elijah Achonolu, who took third with his jump of 41-10
Alex Arbogast also led the Redmen last weekend, placing second in both the 100-meter dash (11.12 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (22.46).
“(He) beat a lot of good runners and took a solid second place,” said Wilson. “While there was disappointment, he ran a great race.”
Rounding out the distance events, Will Humphrey’s time of 54.14 was good for a sixth place finish in the 400-meter dash.
“Will Humphrey ran a great race and finished sixth,” said Wilson. “He is just such a gutty runner, I was thrilled he scored points.”
In the 4x800-meter relay, Arbogast, Will Eskenas, Steven Oppedisano, and Nate Laboy combined for a 6th-place finish with a time of 8:56.28.
In the field events, the Redmen saw two fifth-place finishes. Manny Mengata threw 126-11 in the discus, while Kyle Adams tossed 142-3 in the javelin.
The state meet is this Friday for TMHS.
Girls Track & Field
On the girls front, the Redmen placed eighth, totaling 20 points in the effort.
Jayani Santos highlighted the performance, placing first in the 200-meter dash with her time of 25.64. She also joined Kimsan Nguyen, Cassidy Paige, and Amanda Ogden in the 4x400-meter relay with a fifth-place finish (52.20).
Nguyen also placed sixth in the 100-meter dash (13.39) and Emma Jensen raced to a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles (1:09.64).
In the field events, Kristina Smith took fourth in the javelin (88-07) while Jaden Kasule placed sixth in the pole vault (9-0).
