TEWKSBURY – Back in 2019, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Tennis team qualified for the state tournament for what's believed to be the first and only time in program history. The program had been cut twice during the 1980’s and again in the mid 1990's before returning for the 2017 season. It took three years before the Redmen won eight matches to qualify for post-season play.
Since then, the program has no season in 2020 with COVID-19, won two matches in 2021 and then doubled that and finished with a 4-8 record last year.
Head coach Rick Keene, now in his seventh season, is forever optimistic who never stops smiling, believes that despite losing his first and second singles and the second doubles team from last year, that this year's team has the talent and the capabilities of matching at least that eight win total and qualifying for the state tournament.
"We look good, real good. We have a lot of new players but also have a strong core of returning players," he said. "This is probably the most talented team we've had in a few years. All of the new kids who have come in, they all have played some tennis outside of coming here. They are working really hard and everyone on the team is looking good."
Before tryouts began, Keene was a bit nervous not knowing how many players would come out for the team. A team needs seven, and he had six returners that he knew of, so was a bit taken back when 11 came out on that first day.
"Our numbers were better than I thought so we have enough guys to not only field a varsity team, but there will be kids who get to play in some JV matches as well," he said.
Last year's team was fairly young and inexperienced and this year's roster has three seniors, five juniors and three sophomores. Of that group, third singles player Michael Gaglione, a junior, returns and he was terrific at that spot as a tenth grader. Tyler Chesbrough and Daniel Franklin mostly played first doubles together last year and they could split up and play singles.
Danny Franklin, Tyler Chesbrough and Michael Gaglione should be our top three players," said Keene. "Gaglione was very good for us last year at third singles and he could very well play first singles this year. He was like a backboard – just one of those players who keeps every ball in play and frustrates everybody. This year, not only is he doing that, but he's hitting the ball harder."
Senior Pouroya Mehrabani, juniors Peter Impink and Jason Morris, as well as sophomore Toffy Beyloune have all opened up some eyes during the pre-season play.
"We were young last year and still are kind of young as we have just three seniors. Next year I'll have five seniors. One of the seniors (Mehrabani) who joined us this year has great potential and I just wished he had joined us earlier," said Keene. "He looks really good. Peter Impink is another newcomer and he's a junior so hopefully we have him for a couple of years and he looks good. He has a lot of potential, too. We just need to calm him down a little. He tries to hit the ball very hard every time, so once I get him under control (he could be really good). He's got beautiful form and he's fast.
"Tyler and Toffy are hitting the ball really well. Toffie and Jason both have a lot of topspin on their balls and you don't see that a lot in the early stages of play. They have a lot of topspin which is good. That's good for us because when we go to play a lot of other teams, they are not used to facing kids who have a lot of topspin, so when that ball is coming up high, they hit it to the ground because it's spinning right back at them. I play against topspin players and I'm short so it's difficult."
Also in the mix will be senior George Zackular, juniors Rafael Beluco and Ashwin Narayanan and sophomore John Erskine.
Tewksbury opened the season on Tuesday against Haverhill (8-6), one of five teams the Redmen will face that had a winning record last year. The others include Andover (14-3), Central Catholic (10-4), North Andover (8-5) and Methuen (9-5), while, Chelmsford, Billerica and Lawrence will be looking to add more wins as well. After not having a team for the last few years, Lowell has returned and Tewksbury will face them twice.
"This is the most overall talented team since that year that we went to the state tournament. We have a good chance to win the MVC Division 2 title. After seeing those teams from last year, I know most of them graduated a lot of players and a lot of their top players, so I really think we have a good chance at that this year," said Keene before adding, "They put the new banners up in the gymnasium and boys tennis is blank. We need to change that."
SEASON OPENER
On Tuesday, the Redmen opened the season with a tough 3-2 loss to Haverhill.
At first singles, Mike Gaglione was defeated in straight sets by Justin Tran, 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Danny Franklin defeated Jackson Morin, 4-6, 6-3 with a 7-3 tiebreaker.
“Danny Franklin settled in for his first match of the season in our singles two position. After falling in the first set 4-6 Danny regrouped and made a strong comeback to take the second set 6-3 moving the match into a sudden death seven-point tie break. Danny took his momentum from his second set win and didn’t look back winning the tie break 7-4 for his match win,” said Kenne.
At third singles, Haverhill's Jesse Robera came away with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Tyler Chesbrough.
At first doubles, the team of Toffy Beylone and Jason Morris came away with a two-set victory with scores of 6-3 and 6-4.
“Toffy and Jason played together for the first time. They worked great together taking their match in straight sets 6-3 6-4, covering the court with aggression and strategic play,” said Keene.
Finally in second doubles, the team of Pouriya Mehrabani and Peter Impink were defeated by Chris Butt and Josh Alaimo 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
“Peter and Pouriya lost their first set but worked hard together to come back and tie the match at 1-1 forcing a third set tie break. They started off strong but could not complete the come back for the victory. This was both Peter and Pouriya’s first ever match and they did not disappoint. I’m looking for them to get stronger over the season and I’m sure they will stack up some victories together,” said Keene.
Overall the coach was happy with the effort in the team's season opening match.
“We played really well in their first match of the season but unfortunately came up just short. This is a young team that have not had a lot of experience but they are strong and improving every day. We have eleven players on our team this year and all eleven can step in and are very capable of chalking up some victories,” said Keene.
