Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.