TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team put it altogether, for the first time this season, on Wednesday of last week, and the result was its first victory of the season, a 3-0 shutout of Dracut, at Tony Romano Court.
A problem the Redmen have had all season was getting off to a good start. It has cost them a chance at a couple victories, earlier in the season, including the first matchup with the Middies.
With the rematch at home, Tewksbury came out in mid-match form, lessening the mistakes and feeding off the positives the Redmen were accumulating. Tewksbury ended up winning decisively, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.
“Definitely a different game from the one (a week ago) on Saturday,” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. “One thing we talked about is that we are going to make mistakes, it’s part of the game, and it’s going to happen, but we can’t let them compound and we can’t let them affect us. We have to be mentally tough and come back and get the next point, and I saw that for the first time all season, so I’m beyond happy with that. I think it made a big difference in everyone’s confidence and their enjoyment level. They wanted to be out there, playing.”
Sophomore Jennie Lester, the JV setter, last year, was the setter in the first game, which was successful to the tune of a 25-19 win. Sophomore Kiley Kennedy was the setter in the second game, which was also productive in a 25-21 win, and the Redmen ran a 6-2 in the third game, with both players setting, which closed out the match, 25-21.
“I just wanted to give a different look and see what it was like,” said Luppi, in regards to Lester setting in the first game. “In the third set we were running a 6-2, so both Jennie and Kiley were in there, just to get a different feel. I was super happy to have options to explore.”
Tewksbury moved out to a 14-6 lead in the first game behind the accurate swings of outside hitters and co-captains Madison Cueva and Kaitlin Cueva. The Middies managed to close the gap to 15-13 before the Redmen regained control at 20-14 and went on to win the game.
The second game was more competitive, and the only game where Dracut had a lead after the opening points at 7-9. Helped along by the play of middle blocks Madelyn Montejo and McKayla Conley, plus right side hitters Victoria Rowe and Gabriella Schubert-Raimundo.
In the final game, the Tewksbury went ahead to stay at 7-6, and once the lead got up to 15-9, Dracut did not threaten the rest of the way. The Redmen got contributions from defensive specialists Amanda Moreira and Ava Fernandes, and outside hitter Whitney Gigante.
“It was so exciting,” said Luppi, of the shutout victory. “I told the girls we would not go all season without a win, so I’m happy that we got that tonight. I’m hoping that we continue to carry that confidence and the girls continue to have fun out there.”
The Redmen did carry that confidence into Lawrence on Saturday for their match with Central Catholic, but they lost nevertheless, 3-1.
“Overall I was happy how we played,” said Luppi, of the Saturday match. “We continued to play the way we did against Dracut, which was nice to see. The positive energy, being a little bit more calm, not worrying when they would make a mistake. That attitude carried over which helped us stay competitive against Central.”
The Redmen ran a 6-2 to start, with Kiley Kennedy and Jennie Lester setting for the first set. In the second set, Luppi went with a 5-1, with just Kennedy setting, which is how Tewksbury had done it to start the season. It worked out well as Tewksbury won that second set.
What made the coach happy was the team’s ability to overcome adversity and regain a more successful form.
“We hit a mid-game funk where we started to make error after error, but fortunately the girls were able to stop it after a few points, and not let it spiral out of control, and didn’t let it effect their game too much,” said Luppi. “We started out strong with some really long rallies and they did a great job sticking with it.”
Luppi said sophomore libero Carinna Barron had “an absolutely phenomenal game in the back row, getting all the passes, getting a ton of digs, being aggressive.”
After getting the second game, Central Catholic regrouped and managed to take the next two games to secure the 3-1 win.
“We served well and we were able to move our offense around,” said Luppi. “We’re still struggling to get kills, but we are able to run our outsides, middles and right sides. I’m happy with that.”
Luppi feels the Redmen will have an excellent shot at exacting revenge when Central Catholic visits Tony Romano Court for the rematch on Wednesday.
