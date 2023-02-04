BELLINGHAM - Shawsheen Tech wrestling coach Doug Pratt and his staff obviously enjoy the victories.
And there have been plenty of them.
But what the Ram braintrust seems to enjoy even more than winning is the way the Shawsheen wrestlers react after big victories.
“It’s a different culture now,” said Pratt shortly after the Rams captured the state’s vocational tournament on Saturday in Bellingham. “These guys are always looking for bigger and better things which is great because I want them to look for bigger and better things. It’s nice to go to practice because these kids don’t let up at all.”
Shawsheen had five champions and 11 overall scorers as the Rams won the vocational event.
Shawsheen's 281.5 points outscored Tri County (216) and Montachusett Regional (199.5).
Of the 11 Shawsheen scorers, only one graduates at the end of the year.
“Everybody is back (next year),” said Pratt. “So we have a nice little future going on for us. It looks good down the road as long as everyone stays healthy.”
Along with the first-place performances, the Rams also had four second-place finishers and one third and fourth-place scorer.
Junior Austin Malandain of Billerica had one of the surprise wins of the tournament, winning the 220-pound weight class as the sixth seed.
“He’s getting better and better,” said Pratt. “He’s already close to 30 wins this year and he had maybe 10 last year. He’s gotten so much better.”
Malandain defeated the top three seeds including No. 1 seeded James McDonough of Taunton in the championship bout.
Malandain went 4-0 at the tourney with three victories by fall before edging McDonough 6-3 to claim the crown.
Malandain won his opener in the third period while leading 12-3, then topped the No. 3 seed in the second period and pinned the second-seed in the first period.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley of Billerica won the title at 145 pounds, winning all four of his matches including a 7-4 win for the championship against Luke Connolly of Northeast Regional/Bishop Fenwick. Connolly actually handed Tildsley his only high school defeat the previous week in a dual meet.
“That was the kid that pinned Sid (previously),” Pratt acknowledged. “So (Sid) wanted to get back at that kid and he did. He stayed patient, didn’t make any mistakes and got him in the third period. Shawsheen has been known for its shape and that’s what we count on.”
Tildsley needed only 15 seconds to win his first match, won by fall after 3:47 in the quarterfinals while leading 9-0 and took a 9-2 decision in the semifinals.
Junior Caleb Caceres was the champion at 138 pounds, winning three matches by fall before an exciting 4-3 decision victory over Gabriel Bischoff of Greater Lowell in the finals.
Caceres won his first match in just 43 seconds before second-period pins in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Bray Carbone of Billerica was the winner of the 120-pound weight class.
After a first-round bye, Carbone was up 11-0 in the quarterfinals before winning by fall in the second period. In the semifinals, Carbone was up 22-6 before a third-period fall and then he edged Miles Darling of Essex Tech in the title match, 4-3.
“(Darling) beat him earlier this year at the Wilmington tournament,” Pratt said. “And Bray beat him at the (Lowell) holiday tournament. (Darling) took second in New England (last year).”
Senior Ben Gooltz of Billerica was Shawsheen's other champ, taking first at 152 pounds.
Gooltz had a first-round bye before three straight victories by fall to win the championship.
Gooltz pinned Northeast Regional's Ray Kochanski in 2:19 of their finals match.
He won his semifinal match in just 55 seconds and a dominating quarterfinal victory by third-period fall that saw Gooltz up 19-2 when the match ended.
Shawsheen had four second-place performances.
Freshman James Tildsley was his efficient self at 132 pounds, cruising to three impressive wins before falling to Montachuset's Jonah Paulino in the finals, 14-2.
Tildsley won his first two matches in less than a minute before taking a technical fall victory in the semifinals by a 23-8 score.
Dante Grazioni of Tewksbury was second at 106 pounds, falling to Kevin Ribiero of Keefe Tech in the finals by a 3-2 decision.
Graziano had a quick trip to the finals, winning his first three matches all in less than a minute, Heading into his last match, Graziano had only a combined time on the mat of 87 seconds.
Bedford's Dante Giusti was a runner-up at 113 pounds, falling to Rovin Rojas of Putnam in the finals by a 4-1 decision.
Giusti won an 11-7 decision in the first round and then a 6-0 decision in the quarterfinals before a third-period pinfall win in the semifinals.
At 170 pounds, Jake Metcalfe of Billerica was second, losing a decision by a 15-5 score to Malakai Risotti of Rehoboth in the championship match.
Metcalfe won three matches by fall to earn a trip to the finals.
He won in 2:48 in his first match, 1:57 in the quarterfinals and in 36 seconds in the semifinals.
Logan Holmes of Tewksbury earned third-place points at 126 pounds, going 4-1 in his five matches.
Holmes won his first two contests by fall before losing in the semifinals by decision. Holmes won both of his consolation matches including one by fall in the battle for third place.
Thomas Cormier of Billerica was also a scorer for the Rams, taking fourth at 195 pounds.
Cormier's busy day included five matches in all as Cormier finished 3-2.
The junior won his first-round match in 3:07, trailing 4-3 when he pinned his opponent. In the quarterfinals, Cormier led 7-5 before pinning his opponent in 1:57. After falling in the semifinals, Cormier came back to win in the consolation semifinals, 4-3. He eventually lost in the consolation final to Nathan Burdett of Tri County.
Also representing Shawsheen at the tournament and winning two matches apiece was A.J. Canadas of Billerica at 160 pounds and Ryan Murphy of Wilmington at 182. Canadas won by fall in 1:36 and also scored a 3-1 decision victory while Murphy won his first match of the day in just four seconds and also added a win by fall after 2:27 during the consolation tourney.
John Bishop of Billerica competed at heavyweight for the Rams.
“That tournament has come a long way,” Pratt said. “We had New England (caliber) matches at the state voke this year.”
The championship capped off quite a week for Shawsheen, who defeated Greater Lawrence on Saturday to clinch the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship and complete an undefeated league campaign.
“It’s great to win it, that’s our goal right off the bat, to win the league,” said Pratt, whose team came in second to Whittier Tech last year. “Then we want to win all of the tournaments we go to and win the state voke, but with these guys in our (wrestling) room, they’re looking for bigger and better things.”
Pratt said Shawsheen’s depth has been a big factor to this season’s success.
“We have backups that would start all over the state,” Pratt laughed. “It’s a good thing because we get to move people around. It really helps us in dual meets.”
With the league and state voke titles already clinched, along the with program’s first-ever Lowell Holiday Tournament, the Rams can now set their sights on the first crack at the Div. 1 North title since 2010, the school’s only North crown.
“They want a state title, an all-state title, a New England title,” said Pratt. “We’ve never won those. These guys are all focused on that. No vocational school does this stuff and the kids just say ‘We’re going to do this coach.’ And I say ‘I hope you do.’”
The Rams (18-3 overall) host Ashland to wrap up the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The Div. 1 North tournament is set for Feb. 11.
