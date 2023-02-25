WAKEFIELD – It's one thing to become one of six people in the history of the program to win multiple state championship titles, but it's a much bigger accomplishment when you win all four of your matches without giving up a single point – for two years in a row.
Fresh off being unscored upon to win his second straight Division 3 North Sectional title, Jack Callahan kept the streak going four more matches Friday and Saturday. He led 2-0 in his first three matches before winning by pin at the 19 second mark, the 44 second mark, the 45 second mark and then the 1:45 mark, the last giving him his second straight Division 3 state championship crown.
This one came in the 126-pound division, whereas last year's came at 120 pounds.
He was unscored upon in two straight state meets and last weekend's sectional meet.
The two titles puts him in elite company. There's been three wrestlers who have won three state titles each, including Scott Devivo (1985, '86 and '88), Dave Carciofi (1987, '88 and '89) and Dave Shunamon (1996, '97, '98), while, only two others won two titles with Dana Rasmussen in 1976 and '77 and former head coach Brian Aylward in 1986 and '87.
“Callahan is now a two-time state champion and no one has scored a point against him in two years. He's a special kid. I wish we could get him a waiver and bring him back for another year,” said head coach Steve Kasprzak with a laugh. “He is one of the best to ever come through this program and I don't think anyone would ever argue with that. He is a special, special kid and we're just very lucky to have him in our room. I am extremely happy for him to have this moment. He dominated that final match.”
Callahan was asked about the streak. Last year he outscored opponents 23-0, and then was after a combined 13-2 advantage in the sectionals. This time it was 10-0 before he ended up pinning all four opponents in a combined time of 3:33, the quickest amount of four pins out of anyone in the entire tournament.
“It’s less about defense and more about me trying to work my offense more. And not giving (my opponents) a chance to score any points,” said Callahan. “I definitely do work on a lot of my defense in (the practice room).
“The (first three were) all close matches (before I pinned each opponent). Sometimes I like to go in to matches saying that I want to try some different moves, but this weekend, I just wanted to get stuff done. I wanted to conserve as much energy as I could for the final match.”
On Friday night, Callahan pinned Pedro DaSilva of Ashland and then David Hunt of Bristol County/Dighton-Rehobeth. That was it for the night, and he came back Saturday to beat Brandon Allen of Tri-Country, before meeting up in the finals with Mount Everett's Tyler Candelari, who came into the match with a record of 35-11 and a career mark of 64-19, including being the D3 Western Mass Champion.
“I didn't know anything about him. I'm not the kind of guy who likes to find out all of that stuff because it'll just make me more nervous. I just wanted to go out there and wrestle as me. Stay simple and make my moves,” said Callahan.
Callahan also made quick work of him, getting the pin victory at the 1:45 mark, to improve his record to 46-3 on the season and 130-27 in his career.
Callahan almost had Candelari pinned earlier in the contest but couldn't quite lock it down on the first attempt.
“I was hoping that would be it but he kept slipping out of it. I got right back to that cross-face, trying lifting him for that turk but I couldn't really get it. Then when I saw him bring that leg up again, I knew that I could lock it up again (with a cradle),” he said.
That signature move stamped him into the program history books and puts him into this weekend's All-State Meet for the second straight year. Last year he finished in fourth place, going 3-2.
“This title was a goal of his and a big milestone for him to become a two-time state champion but his eyes are set on bigger prizes,” said Kasprzak. “He wants that All-State title, he wants to place deep in the New England tournament and that's what he has been working for. He didn't look past this. It was just something that stood in the way, but he's looking for something bigger.”
Callahan said becoming a two-time state champion was more difficult this time than the first.
“This whole day I have been battling with the nerves. Most of the day it was hard to stay calm. I think it was just the pressure of keeping that state title. It hasn’t been easy but it’s definitely been one of my driving factors, to get better (and to win again). It definitely feels great. Hopefully next year Nicky (Desisto) will be joining in too.”
