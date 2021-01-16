TEWKSBURY – Over the last two seasons, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team has a combined record of 32-9-6, which includes five state tournament victories and two years ago a trip to the TD Garden.
Entering this COVID-19 abbreviated season of 12 games and no state tournament, the Redmen return 12 forwards, four defensemen and two goalies. On paper, the Sky is the Limit for this team.
"I love our team," said head coach Derek Doherty, now in his 21st season. "We have 12 returning forwards, four returning defensemen and two returning goalies. The leadership we have – Will O'Keefe leads by example and is just great. He's been a good captain. It's been good, really good. I just wish we weren't going through what we are going through and we could see what this team could really do."
Last year Tewksbury finished 15-4-3 overall, which included a 4-0 first round tournament win over North Reading, followed by a 3-2 loss to league rival North Andover in the quarterfinal round. Gone from the that roster is six players, including Campbell Pierce and Tom Barbati, two tremendously skilled players, as well as four-year goalie Patrick Letourneau.
Those six players have been replaced by some really talented underclassmen. Sophomore goalie Ben O'Keefe showed tremendous promise when he played in a few games last year, while Doherty is raving about his freshmen group, which he says includes two potential stars in Matthew Cooke and Tyler Barnes.
"We have four returning forward lines and I'll be honest, we are loaded upfront," he said. "Besides Will, we have Jason Cooke and (Cole Stone), we have (Aaron) Connolly back (after missing a year) and he looks great. We have Sean Lane, Johnny Beatrice and we also have (Dan) Kusmaul and Ryan Flynn.
"Then we have some really talented freshmen, who unfortunately may have a hard time this year. They'll get some games in, but Jason Cooke's younger brother is a pretty talented kid. He has all of the tools. He's shifty and he's a real good player. We have this other freshman Barnes and I just believe the way some of these kids skate like they do. It's fun. We have a nice returning group and a good group of freshmen so that's pretty cool."
Both O'Keefe and Jason Cooke are returning all-conference selections, while Connors was named a league all-star. Last year O'Keefe (14-29-43) and Cooke (21-11-32) were such a lethal combination as two thirds of the first line with Pierce. O'Keefe, who was a plus-35, has incredible speed and can really dominate games. He has 92 career points and needs eight more to get the century mark. His linemate, junior Jason Cooke has an absolute cannon for a slap shot, and last year was plus-30 on the ice.
Defensively the team will be anchored by the strong all-around play of Connors, who last year as a sophomore finished with four goals, 14 assists and was a plus-26 on the ice.
"Caden Connors is the man. He's great. He is big, he's strong and this year he's just that much bigger and stronger. He's actually fun to watch. He's only a junior so he has this year and next year," said Doherty. "With him, we also have (sophomore) Nick DiCioccio, who grew about four inches and he compliments Caden really well.
“Then the second group is (Justin) Rooney, who is a junior and he's looking good right now and he's pretty skilled. Rooney will be with (junior) Billy Doherty, who will be that fourth guy."
Behind them in net will be sophomore Ben O'Keefe, Will's younger brother, and senior Chase Perault, who is back for his third season. Last year they both saw limited time behind Letourneau. O'Keefe finished with a 1.87 GAA making 67 saves and Perault had a 1.44 GAA making 36 saves.
“It's a competition everyday with Ben and Chase,” said Doherty. “Right now it's tough to say what the plan is as we still have a week before our first game.”
The other returning forwards include seniors Anthony Pecci, John Beatrice, Asa DeRoche and Dan Kusmaul, juniors Sean Lane, Aaron Connolly and Cole Stone, sophomores Brady Chapman, Conor Cremin and Ryan Flynn. Jeremy Insogna, Cullen Mangan and Cooper Robillard are three other freshmen who over the course of the season could see some varsity time.
Doherty said that his players are doing a tremendous job with all of the protocols on and off the ice, the rule changes and staying upbeat and positive for the season.
"We are fighting through this. I tried to explain to the kids that we are better off than a lot of other people right now. I think the kids are all doing a good job of following all of the protocols in the rink, even on the ice and off the ice as we have an app that they go through every morning to make sure that they aren't sick. They are handling it pretty well,” he said.
The Redmen will scheduled to open the season on Thursday night at the Breakaway Center against North Andover but that game was postponed. Saturday’s game against NA at Merrimack College is still slated to be played as of presstime.
The schedule is very different this year with six sets of home-and-home series starting with North Andover (14-4-6), Chelmsford, who is coached by former TMHS star player Kevin Leonard, Central Catholic (10-10-3), Dracut, Billerica and Methuen, who is coached by former TMHS assistant baseball coach Bill Blackwell.
“We have such a tough schedule. We have Central Catholic, Billerica, North Andover and Chelmsford twice so those eight games right there are all going to be tough ones. North Andover is in a similar situation as us with a lot of returners and Central Catholic is going to be a lot better,” said Doherty.
