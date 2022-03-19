FRAMINGHAM – The opportunity to get back to the TD Garden seemed to be slipping through their fingers.
But that all changed in a matter of seconds thanks to a wrist shot from the point which found the back of the net – a goal, by Nick DiCioccio that will forever be linked as one of the top moments in program history.
On Monday night, the No. 1 seed Tewksbury Redmen (21-2) barely got past No. 5 seed Duxbury, 4-3, in a double-overtime Division 2 state semi-final thriller, played before a packed house at the loud Loring Arena.
Tewksbury will now play for the Division 2 state championship on Sunday (time to be announced) at the Garden against the winner of No. 2 Gloucester or No. 3 Canton. The Redmen have won state titles in 1995 and 2011, while losing in the final in 2019.
After Duxbury tied the game up at 3-3 on a 6-on-4 situation with 57 seconds left in regulation, both teams had a handful of scoring opportunities through the eight minute 4-on-4 overtime period and then through the first three-plus minutes of the eight-minute 3-on-3 second overtime frame. All of those chances were denied behind the stellar play of both goalies, Sam Mazanec of Duxbury (42 saves) and Ben O'Keefe of Tewksbury (26 saves).
With 4:20 to go, Duxbury (14-10-2) was called for a major boarding penalty, giving Tewksbury a 4-on-3 advantage. Trying to make the perfect pass and score the perfect goal, Tewksbury's chances of ending the game seemed to be slipping. But with under a minute to go, sophomore Matt Cooke – who has taken his game to a different level during this post-season run – made a rush down the left hand boards and his shot was saved and pushed to the right hand corner. Senior forward Cole Stone then raced to it and sacrificed his body by taking a hit from Wick Ross, while still being able to get enough of the puck on his stick to send it back to the right point. There, Nick DiCioccio collected the puck, took a few strides in, and with Matt Cooke moving in front of the net for a screen, No. 4 took a hard wrist shot, with the biscuit landing over the glove side and into the back of the net, allowing the Redmen players to pile on top of Connors and DiCioccio in a celebration frenzy.
“I was exhausted but I just remember the shot,” said DiCioccio. “Someone passed it up to me on the point and I saw someone screening in front, so I just ripped it high, a hard shot and it went in. I’ll remember this shot for the rest of my life, for sure. Forever. That's something.”
Before that game-winner, the Tewksbury players were completely exhausted and seemed to be pressing. Head coach Derek Doherty threw his hands up in the air at one point, wondering why the Redmen were not generating enough chances with so much open ice on the man-advantage.
“We practice our power play a lot. We practice that scenario a lot, on how to set up and we were able to execute on it,” said Connors. “We were definitely trying to make too many nice passes instead of just putting the puck on net. Towards the end when you get more tired, you just get the puck and you just shoot it. That's how Nick did it, how he put it home.”
To get to the state semi-finals, Tewksbury first beat Silver Lake Regional last Friday night at home, in a game that featured 116 penalty minutes and seven game misconducts. This game didn't have any game misconducts, but had a lot of penalties and again questionable calls. Five of the seven goals came on power plays, including all three from the Dragons. Their third one, came with 57 seconds left in regulation as Tyler Waiser took a shot from the point which was saved by O'Keefe, before Dan Bird fought off a crowd in front to drive the rebound home.
“It's very demoralizing having that penalty called on us and them scoring a goal to tie the game up, but if you let them take all of the momentum, they are going to win that game,” said Connors. “It's all about keeping your heads up and keeping the energy going. They only tied it so it was the next goal that would win it.”
The scoring frenzy once again started early in the game. Just like he did against Silver Lake, Matthew Cooke struck early. Just 2:19 into the game, while on a 4-on-4 situation, Connors gave a beautiful pass across to the far post to Cooke, who fired the puck home for his 17th goal of the season.
Just 3:12 later, Tewksbury went up 2-0, scoring a power-play goal. DiCioccio was inside the Duxbury end, along the right boards, and slid a pass over to the high slot area where Jeremy Insogna one-timed the slap shot to the back of the net.
Thirty-nine seconds later, the Redmen were called for a penalty. Then 1:22 into it, the Green Dragons struck as Aidan Harrington came down the left wing, and from the left dot area, he rifled a wrist shot just inside the left hand post to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.
O'Keefe kept it that way making a big save on a 2-on-1 break and then the Redmen killed off a penalty coming with 32 seconds left in the period, before transferring over to the start of the second.
A few minutes after that, the Redmen went back up by two goals. DiCioccio put on a clinic, taking the puck coast-to-coast, shifting around a few Duxbury players, before he unleashed his own bullet wrist shot from the left circle, and that also landed inside the near post, making it 3-1 with 11:58 left in the second.
With 9:09 left, Tewksbury was called for a five-minute major boarding call, and that quickly led to a Duxbury goal as Brendan Bonner put a wrist shot, through a screen, to the top corner.
The Green Dragons kept that momentum up, as O'Keefe made a number of big saves down the stretch, one coming by his feet off the stick of Connor O'Connell in tight and another on a great right pad stop off the stick of Walser on the tail end of a 2-on-1 break.
The third period was extremely fast-paced. After Connors showed off his Zdeno Chara type reach, intercepting a pass outside the Duxbury blue line and moving inside the zone and putting a quick wrist shot on net, the teams went 6:14 without a whistle, an incredible stretch of high school hockey.
Tewksbury continued the momentum as Matt Cooke was denied on two consecutive shots coming on a 2-on-1 break, the first off the body and the second off Mazanec's legs. Senior Aaron Connolly followed with his own chance, coming off the left wall, patiently skating around the defenseman who flopped to the ice, and putting a shot on that Mazanac had to completely sprawl out to stop.
The score remained 3-2 and Duxbury pulled Mazanac for the extra skated with 1:30 to go. Thirty-three seconds later, Tewksbury was called for a penalty, and Duxbury converted on the 6-on-4 situation, which sent the game into the two extremely tough, physical and grinding overtime periods.
“(Those two overtime periods were) tough. I think our guys have a lot of skill, they play hard and they have been doing it all year,” said Doherty, whose daughter Marissa once again did a beautiful job singing the National Anthem. “Benny once again stopping the puck at the right times during the course of the game (was the difference). We were able to transition off of that and go on the offense.
“It was an exciting game and it is loud in here. It is loud in here. You try to yell and you can't hear yourself. It was a great atmosphere. Both teams traveled well. They're a good team. They play very good position (hockey). They take things away from you, they take the middle away from you.”
Duxbury may have taken a few things away from Tewksbury on this game, but didn't take away the win.
“We have seven kids who were freshmen and played on the team that lost in the Garden (back in 2019) when we lost to Canton, so it's been kind of in the back of our minds that we want to get there again,” said Doherty. “These guys have been working hard all year long and have been playing tough. I'm pretty proud of them tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.