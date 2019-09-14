LOWELL — The Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Ed/Co-Op Swim and Dive team opened up its season last Friday with a loss to Chelmsford, 103-81, in a Merrimack Valley Conference cross-over meet held at the Lowell YMCA.
The Red Rangers had three individuals take home first places including Kyra Donahue in the 50-freestyle (26.88), Caleb Canavan in the 1-meter diving competition (213.2) and Callie DeLano in the 500-freestyle (6:01.60).
Donahue also picked up a second place in the 100-freestyle (58.81) and DeLano was third in the 100-breaststroke at 1:21.77.
Taking home individual second places included Tewksbury's Callie Legvold in the 200-free at 2:16.96, as well as Lex Flores in the 1-meter diving (206.45) and Ava Facella in the 100-backstroke (1:11.62). Legvold also added a third in the 500-free at 6:09.63 and Facella was also thirds in the 200-IM at 2:41.03.
The other third place came from Julia Galuska in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:11.95. She was also fifth in the 200-IM at 2:42.33.
Taking home fourth places included Joseph Lehman in the 200-free at 2:27.16, Samantha DeNaro in the 50-free at 29.56 and 100-free at 1:09.50, Anna Bolduc in the 1-meter diving (186.95), Katie Lefebvre in the 100-butterfly at 1:15.20 and Katelyn Montgomery in the 100-backstroke at 1:16.03.
Lehman was also sixth in the 500-free at 7:03.28 and Lefebvre was also sixth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:29.41.
Nari Coplin finished with a pair of fifth places coming in the 100-free at 1:06.12 and 100-breaststroke at 1:26.69, Jenny Nguyen picked up a fifth in the 100-butterfly (1:20.54) and a sixth in the 200-IM at 2:50.44.
Rounding out the individual places included a fifth from Jacquelyn Gaigals in the 200-free at 2:36.09, Paulina Encarncion with a sixth in the 100-butterfly at 1:29.87 and Tewksbury's Lauren Countie in the 50-free at 30.88.
“We got big wins from Kyra Donahue (50 yard free), Callie Delano (500 free), and Caleb Canavan (diving),” said head coach Jason Smith. “Donahue qualified for both sectionals and states in the 50 and 100 free, while DeLano qualified for sectionals in the 500 free. Canavan, along with Lex Flores and Anna Bolduc, earned qualifying scores for states in diving.
“Callie Legvold had a strong meet placing second in the 200 yard freestyle and third in the 500 free.”
In the three relays, the Red Rangers came away with a second, two thirds, a fourth, three fifths and two sixths. In the 200-medley, the team of Galuska, DeLano, Lefebvre and DeNaro were third at 2:08.66. The foursome of Facella, Coplin, Countie and Kristen LeBlanc were fourth at 2:13.66, followed by Montgomery, Nguyen, Encarncion and Caitlin Nims, who were fifth at 2:22.72.
In the 200-Free, the group of DeNaro, Facella, Legvold and Donahue were third at 1:56.06, while, Countie, Montgomery, Encarncion and Lehman were fifth at 2:04.78 and finally, LeBlanc, Jonnie Charest, Nims and Gaigals at 2:06.54.
Then in the 400-Free, the team of Galuska, Lefebvre, DeLano and Donahue were third at 4:17.90, while Legvold, Encarncion, Montgomery and Coplin were fifth at 4:45.72 and then LeBlanc, Charest, Nims and Gaigals were sixth at 4:50.10.
The Red Rangers will return to action with a pair of league meets this week, first with North Andover on Friday and then Andover on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.