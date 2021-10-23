BILLERICA – On their way to clinching the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title last season, one of the key components to the success of the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team was their goaltending tandem of Tyler Newhouse and Adam Kearns, a pair of experienced seniors who provided tremendous reliability as the Rams last line of defense.
The only downside to having a pair of talented senior keepers like the Rams had is that they were both in fact, seniors, meaning that heading into this season, the Rams had a huge hole to fill in their absence. Making the task even more daunting was the they were just two of eleven seniors lost to graduation. Whoever was going to take over in net for the Rams not only had some huge shoes to fill, but would have to do so with a tremendously inexperienced team.
From the outside it may have looked like a near impossible task. But Shawsheen coach Tom Severo knew differently. It wasn’t as if he wouldn’t miss a pair of talented keepers like Newhouse and Kearns, but he also knew that he had a very capable replacement waiting in the wings in the person of senior goalie Tyler Kopacz.
The Tewksbury resident likely would have started for many teams over the past couple of seasons, but with the veteran presence in front of him, he instead contributed to the team’s success as a fullback. When the goalie position opened up this season, however, Kopacz wasted little time in making his on mark on the team almost immediately, both on the field and off, as one of the Rams captains, along with fellow senior Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury.
"Tyler has done a great job this year. I was very excited to have him back,” Severo said. “I know he has been a goalie, but he didn't get a chance to play last year because we had two seniors who were very good. He filled in on the field and showed his versatility, but he has gotten his turn this year and we are very pleased with what he has done.”
What he has done goes beyond leading the Rams to a 5-3-4 record to this point, their state tournament hopes alive, but has also provided them great stability in a position that demands consistency. Severo knows how crucial it has been to his team’s success to have Kopacz seamlessly take over the starting goalie position, while much of the rest of his roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores.
"It has been very important to this team, because this is a very young team and at the beginning of the season we all felt that making the state tournament might be kind of a stretch with so many young players, so we needed a senior leader to step up,” Severo said. “We have had a number of those, but obviously having a goalie step up as a leader has been a big key to getting this team to be successful."
Kopacz for his part has loved moving into his new role as starting goalie. But even more than the personal success he has been having, the thing he has enjoyed most about this season has been the improvement shown by his young teammates throughout the course of the season.
"It's been a very fun season. I have really enjoyed it. We went into the season with not as high hopes coming off what we did last year,” Kopacz said. “We were a little scared because we did not know if we would live up to expectations, because we had lost eleven seniors. But everyone has stepped up and did what they had to do.
"Honestly the way that this team has played under the circumstances, comparing to how we were at the beginning of the season, it has been so much fun to see how much we have grown.”
A big part of the credit for that growth of course goes to Kopacz. While Kopacz may have had his moments of doubt heading into the season, he also never lowered his expectations for himself or for his teammates. That attitude has rubbed off on his teammates, who have gone from a team doubting itself at the start of the season to one that believes they will win their last three games of the regular season to give themselves a shot at the post season.
"His expectations for himself and for the entire team have kind of brought everyone up. So, rather than people looking at it like we're only freshmen and sophomores and we are a young team, instead he looks at like this is his year,” Severo said. “He has waited and put the time in, and neither he nor I want to see that time wasted. He has done a great job of seizing the moment and raising the expectation level of the rest of the team.”
The season was not without its hiccups however. After a tough 3-2 loss to CAC rival Greater Lowell to start the season, the Rams seemed to be finding their way over their next couple of games, picking up a pair of ties against Essex and Northeast before getting a big win over Mystic Valley.
But in their next game against Greater Lowell, disaster struck for Kopacz when he suffered a painful knee injury. As he leapt to catch a ball, a Greater Lowell player ran into him while he was in midair, causing him to spin around and hit the ground awkwardly, injuring his knee in the process.
At first, the injury seemed like it had the potential to be very serious, but Kopacz missed just two games before getting back between the pipes for the Rams.
"It's a credit to him that he is back playing,” Severo said. “I thought he might be out for the season when it happened, but he only missed a week. It is still a concern, but he is playing through it."
For Kopacz, once he found out his season was over, what mattered most to him was how his team would play in his absence. Thankfully, they played very well with sophomore goalie Nick Gerasimov picking up a win over Dracut and a tie with Lowell Catholic with Kopacz on the sideline.
"When I first got hurt my first concern was whether or not I would be able to play again this season. As it turned out I just bruised my knee really badly, so I was able to come back,” Kopacz said. "I just wanted to see my team succeed. That was my number one concern. I was hoping they would be able to play well without me and sure enough they did. Nick stepped in and did his job."
Despite Gerasimov playing so well, Kopacz is convinced that his coach was very eager to get him back on the field and off of the bench.
"I am sure coach enjoyed his share of time with me on the bench screaming with him,” Kopacz said with a laugh, drawing another big laugh from Severo, who was sitting close by. “I was trying to cheer my team on the best I could."
Since returning to the lineup Kopacz has posted a pair of shutouts in wins over Whittier and Greater Lawrence, while also picking up a pair of assists from his goalie position. If that sounds surprising, it certainly isn’t surprising to Severo.
"That's by design. He's got a good foot. I have always believed that the goalie should be taking the ball at midfield. He's got a good foot and he is not as tired as the other kids who have been running all game, so you are going to get more out of his leg at that point,” Severo said. “We have had him take that kick and he has done well with a couple of assists. And it also allows us to play more people up front, rather than Noah (Rizzo) or Jeremy (Perez) taking that kick, instead they’re in the box waiting for his service and he has done a great job with it."
While Severo is happy to have a dual threat weapon like Kopacz in net, Kopacz has equally enjoyed the opportunity to learn from a veteran coach like Severo.
“I really enjoy playing for coach Severo. He always knows what to do when we head into a game. If he sees something on the field, he lets us know about it,” Kopacz said. “He knows what to look for from the other team and there are a lot of times when he sees something we didn't and it has resulted in us scoring a goal."
While Severo has been a big help to him, Kopacz also credit former goalie Newhouse for teaching him some of the finer aspects of playing goalie. But there is likely nobody that he has learned more from than his older sister Nicole Kopacz, a three sport star and a 2016 graduate of Shawsheen Tech, who went on to a great soccer and lacrosse career at Fitchburg State, serving as a captain with the lacrosse season in her senior year of 2021.
"My sister has always been a big influence on my life. She has always pushed me day after day to be the best at whatever I was doing,” Kopacz said. “In soccer, the reason I was able to improve was that she was helping me whenever I needed it. She always pushed me to be my best."
He has also received that same type of support from his parents, Richard and Erica, who helped guide both he and Nicole to successful athletic and academic careers.
“My mom and dad have been with me every step of the way in whatever I have done. They always have my back,” Kopacz said. “I know I am very lucky in that way. It was fun to grow up with parents like that, because I know some kids don't have the relationship with their parents like I do. They have also always pushed me to be my best in whatever I do."
So, what will he do next? College, most likely, where he plans to continue his soccer career. But before that, there is the matter of wrapping up a successful senior season with the Rams.
"I have very high hopes for this team. These kids have all been looking better and better and have been improving, and they all want it just as bad as I do,” Kopacz said. “We have three games left and I believe we are all confident in ourselves to win every game."
