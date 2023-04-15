TEWKSBURY – For the last three seasons, the Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team has had the upper hand in their matchups with league rival Haverhill, winning five of the last six contests. On Tuesday night, the Hillies were able to strike back, edging the Redmen 8-7 in overtime.
“You could feel how much they wanted to beat us,” said head coach Anthony Pontes following the loss. “They’ve been waiting to beat us. We’ve won five out of the last six matchups, we’re the team they’re circling on their schedule every year. They came out more hungry than us. We were flat.”
Throughout Tewksbury’s first three games of the season, they’ve shown one common theme – a slow start. That delayed opening was again evident on Tuesday.
“It’s happened basically in our last two games, we’ve started off slow,” said Pontes. “We gave them a good amount of opportunities, it was only 2-1 after the first quarter, but we definitely didn’t come out ready to play.”
Leading the offensive charge for the Redmen was Braydon Aylward, who exploded for a six point night from four goals and two assists while battling a nerve injury.
“Braydo is all in this year,” said Pontes of the junior attackman. “He wants to be the best lacrosse player and to win every game. He was actually playing very hurt tonight. In that fourth quarter, you could visibly see he was fighting through to even finish the game. He was hurting tonight and he still put up four goals and two assists. We had to run our entire offense through him tonight because no one else could get anything going.
“They even started to lock him off and we were still able to get him the ball,” said Pontes. “He just worked over the off season. He was really dedicated, he played off season at the indoor league, I can tell he’s been playing wall ball, he’s been down at the field all the time. He’s all in this year. He’s doing whatever he can to legitimize this program.”
Cam Guendner scored two goals while Conor Cremin also found the back of the net.
“We had a lot of good looks, we gave the goalie a lot of shots tonight, we just shot it right at him or we missed the net,” said Pontes. “We had plenty of opportunities to take the lead, and we didn’t really capitalize on those chances we had.”
“On offense, it’s just some unforced turnovers, we’re throwing the ball away,” he said. “Sometimes we’re running into double teams because we’re not getting through.”
In net, Skylar Schieding played a great game, racking up numerous saves to keep Tewksbury within striking distance throughout the entirety of the contest.
“Defensively, we played well overall. Skylar had a lot of saves,” said Pontes. “He was making a lot of the saves he should be making, (but) we let up a lot of shots on net. We were aggressive on hands, but not as aggressive as I want us to be on some of these other guys.”
Last Friday, the Redmen suffered a 19-5 loss to powerhouse Andover.
“We weren’t ready for a team that skilled,” Pontes admitted. “They were cutting anywhere and everywhere and getting open off just cutting off ball. They got a lot of easy fast break goals, easy doorstep goals, and even one on one’s with the goalie from wrong slides or a missed ground ball.”
Aylward again led the Redmen offense, potting two goals, while Sean Hirtle also netted two goals. Sophomore Lincoln Crane scored his first career varsity goal.
“We didn’t have much possession of the ball to be honest,” said Pontes. “We did have a few injuries, Jaden (Mercer) wasn’t there and Robby (Beggan) wasn’t there. So two of our (better) defensive players, I’m not making excuses, we still played how we played and again, we started off slow. At the end of the first quarter, it was 9-1. They came out and scored a goal within the first twelve seconds.”
As Tewksbury is through the first three games of their season, Pontes can see the talent is there. Moving forward, carrying out better execution while displaying a stronger IQ is what will propel them into the win column.
“We just need to watch more lacrosse and increase our general IQ of the sport,” he said.
The Redmen are back in action with games against Dracut (Friday) and Belmont (Monday) this upcoming week.
