The pursuit of the perfect season finally came to an end for the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Swimming team this past week, as the Rams suffered their first two losses of the season, dropping a pair of meets to non-league rival Winchester last Monday and CAC powerhouse Mystic Valley last Wednesday. The Rams are now 6-2 on the season.
Despite the two losses, the Rams got some outstanding individual performances in both meets, particularly in the 82-79 loss to Winchester.
The Rams once again shined in the relays against the Sachems, posting outstanding times in both events while finishing second in the mixed 200-yard freestyle relay and first in the mixed 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the 200 relay, it was the team of Damien Hadden of Tewksbury, Derek Costello of Wilmington, Zachary Morris of Wilmington and Andrew Farrell of Tewksbury earning the second place finish in a time of 1:47.19, while in the 400, it was Costello, Morris and Hadden, along with Aidan Singh taking first in a time of 3:59.99.
Costello and Hadden also had big days for the Rams outside of the relays, with Costello taking second in the mixed 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:05.26 and fourth in the mixed 200-yard freestyle. Hadden meanwhile took third in the mixed 100 butterfly in a time of 1:08.90 and third in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:23.18.
Morris contributed elsewhere as well, taking a second place finish in both the mixed 50-yard freestyle in a time of 27.1 and the mixed 100-yard freestyle in a time of 59.74. Cole Privetera of Tewksbury meanwhile earned a pair of second place finishes, taking runner up honors in both the mixed 50-yard freestyle in a time of 27.56 and the mixed 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:16.94.
The Rams also earned a pair of first place finishes with Connor Maguire winning the mixed 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:16.91 and Singh taking first in the mixed 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:40.87.
Against Mystic on Monday, the relay teams had also performed well, taking second place finishes in both the 200 and 400, with the combination of Costello, Hadden, Privetera and Morris finishing the 200 in a time of 1:45.00 while the foursome of Costello, Hadden, Morris and Singh finished the 400 in a time of 3:54.96.
Costello also earned a second place finish in the mixed 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:03.98, while Morris was second in the mixed 100-yard freestyle in a time of 57.76.
Privetera also had a great individual performance in the 1-meter dive, taking home first place honors with a score of 158.57, while Taylor Sacco was second with 118.35.
Hadden meanwhile earned a second place finish in the mixed 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:06.63, while Singh took second in the mixed 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:44.23.
BOYS BASKETBALL
It has been a great first half of the season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team. But last Friday night provided a new test for the Rams as they took on CAC rival Lynn Tech at the Cook Street Pavilion in a game where they were missing some key players from their lineup. The Rams were undaunted however, beating the odds to come away with a key 55-44 win over their league rivals to improve to 7-2 overall on the season and 5-1 in the CAC Large. It was Shawsheen’s sixth consecutive win.
The Rams were missing starting point guard Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury, along with forward Jake Tyler, both of whom were dealing with injuries. But, thanks to some key contributions from players off the bench, including senior Josiah Martinez of Wilmington, The Rams were able to hold off a late charge by Lynn Tech. The score stood tied with about six minutes left in the game, but Shawsheen dominated from that point on, on the way to the 11-point victory.
“Lynn Tech went on a really good run to tie it up,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “But we were able to pull away. With about four minutes left, we put a press on, and we were able to get some turnovers and that made a big difference.”
The Rams were led by 17 points and 11 rebounds from James Gennetti, while Jalen Massengill had 13 points and ten rebounds. While every win is obviously a good one, this one felt especially good for Gore and the Rams, as they were able to overcome come adversity and still pick up the win.
“Absolutely, it is nice to win one like that, “Gore said. “There will always be times we guys are banged up or sick and others will have to step up, and we definitely had some guys do that.“
Martinez was one of those who stepped up for the team, but he was not alone, especially in the fourth quarter, where freshman Maverick Bourdeau had five points during some key minutes to help the Rams pull away.
“Josiah played very well, and we really needed him to with Jeremy out, “Gore said. “And Maverick stepped up and played really well in the fourth quarter. He has been kind of a flex player for us between varsity and JV, but he has been making a name for himself on the varsity. He’s a hard worker, and that hard work is paying off for him now. “
As much as it was good to see some reserve players contribute to the win, Gore also enjoyed seeing some of his biggest stars, like Genetti and Massengill, play so well in a game where their team truly needed them
“We have really been hoping to have some go to impact players that we can count on,” Gore said. “Our identity has really turned into a handful of guys playing very well together. And James and Jalen have taken the lead on that. The other thing that has really helped us is our depth. We can go one through nine, and there’s really not a lot of drop off for us. We really expected that going into the season but I don’t think we saw the potential being as high as it has been. If we keep playing that to potential, I think we could be a pretty good team.”
The Rams will get a good test in finding out just how good they are this week, with a pair of road games against CAC opponents.
They will start the week with a road game at greater Lawrence on Tuesday, and follow it up by traveling to Chelsea for a Friday night match up. Chelsea handed the Rams the only league loss of the season in their season opener back on December 13 in Billerica, by a score of 59-54.
“This is a huge, huge week for us,” Gore said. “If we are able to win both games, it would tie us first in the league with Chelsea. But we are going to take it one game at a time, because we know we are going to have a battle with both teams. We earned our right to be here with some big wins over teams like Greater Lowell, and Whittier, but this is a very big week for us to see where we stand in the league.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Shawsheen Girls Basketball team got back on the winning track this past week, picking up a 49-34 road win over St. Joseph's Prep last Friday night. The win, which snapped a two game losing streak for the Rams, evened their record at 4-4 on the season and also wrapped up a stretch of three straight games on the road.
Shawsheen coach Kate Marshall was happy to see her team put the losing streak, and the road trip, behind them.
"It was definitely a needed win to swing the morale of the team," Marshall said. "Taking a young team on the road for three games is never ideal, especially during the growing pains of the season, so Friday’s win was a nice boost for us."
Shawsheen controlled play pretty much throughout the entire game, leading 25-15 at the half and 31-25 at the end of the third quarter before blowing the game open in the fourth quarter. They were led by a pair of outstanding performances by their captains, Shelby Bourdeau and Susanna Gillis. Bourdeau had 12 points and nine rebounds while Gillis led all scorers with 15 points while also adding six steals.
"Shelby and Susanna bring a different tone to the court when they’re on it," Marshall said. "They keep the intensity high and help bring up the overall expectations of the other girls on the court. They alternate as point guards as well, so anytime that they’re out there with the ball in their hands, there’s that extra confidence that we need."
Senior Steph Mercurio also had a fine game for the Rams with eight points and seven rebounds, continuing what has been an excellent season to this point.
“Steph always brings something to the games, whether it’s her points, her ability to rebound, or just her senior status offering additional leadership on the court," Marshall said. "She makes a huge difference."
Shawsheen was back in action on Tuesday night when they host CAC rival Greater Lawrence, before hosting another CAC rival, Whittier, on Wednesday night at the Cook Street Pavilion.
"Greater Lawrence is the last big league team we haven’t played, so matching up against them will give us the last piece of insight on the unpredictable CAC Large," Marshall said. "This season it really feels like things can go a number of ways because there’s a lot of season left, and teams now know how they match up against one another."
WRESTLING
For many wrestling teams, the prospect of heading to a super quad meet against four of the better programs in the state can be quite intimidating. But for the Shawsheen Tech wrestling team, it is merely another weekend of getting the job done.
The Rams certainly looked anything but intimidated this past Saturday, when they traveled to Reading High School to take on four quality opponents in a super quad meet, coming away with a 4-0 record on the day to improve to 21-2 on the season.
The Rams, who are currently ranked fourth in the state of Massachusetts, dominated the opposition on Saturday, beating CAC rival Greater Lawrence by a score of 60-24, Lynnfield-North Reading by a score of 46-22, Wakefield by a score of 52-25, and finally North Andover by a score of 52-16.
“We had a very good day,” Shawsheen Coach Mark Donovan said. “We are wrestling really well right now as a team. The kids know what is at stake. We had a long talk with the team last week and told them what it is all about. We know there is a bull’s-eye on our back, especially to try to win our league, because everyone would like to knock us off. The kids listened and took things to another level.”
Among those who were especially impressive on Saturday were several wrestlers who went 4-0 on the day. The undefeated group included Lucien Tremblay at 106 pounds, Walter Humphrey at 113, Austin Dube at 120, Frank Foti at 126, and Justin Merrifield at 138.
Going to 3-1 on the day for the Rams were Devin Deluca at 132 pounds, Diondre Turner of Wilmington at 145 pounds, Aiden Leffler of Tewksbury at 182 pounds, Andre Comeau at 195, and Lucas Moreira of Wilmington at 220.
Jason Elias went 2-2 at 152 pounds, while Robert O’Hearn was 2-1 at 285.
“These guys are overachieving this season,” Donovan said. “They are getting better and better every week. We have had a couple of backups step in for us the past couple weeks and we haven’t missed a beat. Kids are really taking advantage of their opportunities. We have a lot of kids who would be starters for other schools, that are backups for us, and when they are getting a chance, they are doing very well.”
Prior to their fine performance at the super quad, the Rams had hosted CAC rival Whittier at the Cook Street Pavilion last Wednesday in a key matchup vying for league supremacy. Both teams brought undefeated league marks into the meet, but it was the Rams who came out on top, holding on for a 37-30 win after jumping out to a quick 30-3 lead. Whittier, who brought a 14-0 overall record into the meet, made a good run to get back into it, but the Rams held them off, giving them the inside track for the league title with two league meets remaining.
The clinching victory for the Rams came on a pin by Comeau at 195 pounds in the final match of the day.
The Rams have another big weekend ahead of them this weekend, as they will compete in the Massachusetts State Vocational Tournament at Southeastern Regional Vocational School. The Rams won the tournament last season, and have captured 12 of the last 13 vocational titles.
Their next dual meet will be next Wednesday when they take on crosstown rival Tewksbury in a battle of two on the top teams in the state, with Tewksbury currently being ranked 13th overall in the state.
“That should be a great matchup, “Donovan said. “That is where I went to high school, and they are having a very good year, so it is a very special match for us.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
Things have been looking up for the Shawsheen Tech Girls Hockey team as of late. While the Rams faced their struggles in the first half of the season, this past week showed a definite step forward in their development. The Rams went 1-1 over the weekend, dropping a tough one goal decision on Saturday , but also picking up an exciting one goal victory on Monday afternoon.
The 1-1 week leaves the Rams with a 2–7 overall record as they head into the second half of the season, already a dramatic improvement over last season's winless campaign.
Most recently, the Rams pulled out an exciting 4-3 win over Latin Academy on Monday afternoon at Janas Arena, avenging an 8-3 loss to the same team earlier this season.
“They handled us pretty well the first time we faced them," Shawsheen coach Bob Roach said. "But we played really well in this one. It was just a real total team effort. We changed up some of our lines and that seemed to make a difference. “
The Rams were led on offense by a pair of goals from Emily Sartori, while Lainey Mead had a goal and an assist in Amber Hurley added a goal as well. Anna MacEachern also had an assist for Shawsheen.
Shawsheen led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second, before holding on in the third period to pick up their second victory of the season. In addition to the offensive stars of the game, the Rams also got an outstanding effort in net from sophomore goalie Sydney Neault of Tewksbury. Neault made 21 saves to pick up the win, many of them of the clutch variety, to help preserve the Rams lead in the third period.
"Sydney was outstanding, “Roach said. "She made a couple of stops where the other team had their sticks in the air thinking they had a goal. She played great.”
In their previous game, on Saturday on the road against Stoughton, the Rams had suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss when Stoughton scored the game winner with seven seconds left in the game. But despite not coming away with a victory, Roach was happy with the way his team played.
“We played well in that one, “Roach said. “That was a tough one, with them scoring with just seven seconds left, but the kids bounced back well on Monday. They realized that as well as they played, they had to be a little bit better. “
In the loss to Stoughton the Rams got goals from Sartori and Kelsey Giordano.
The Rams will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host North Quincy at the Janas before hosting Weston/Wayland next Wednesday night, also at the Janas. Roach is confident that the team will find the win column more often in the second half of the season.
“We have a good stretch of games coming up with some teams that I feel like we can play well against," Roach said. “We are hoping to pick up some wins, but we will have to play well."
