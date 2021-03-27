TEWKSBURY – During the fall, Fran Cusick, the head girls cross-country coach, and the members of the team had to do a lot of adjusting with new rules and protocols related to the COVID-19 season. For the most part things went very well and now the Fall-2 season is starting and he's hoping things will continue that way with the Indoor (yet they will be competing outdoors) Track-and-Field season which got underway on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
“This has already been and will continue to be an unusual season of track-and-field,” he said. “While it’s not as strange as seeing the football team practicing in February, our season has some quirks to it that are unlikely to ever be replicated. We’re going to be doing the indoor events on an outdoor track. So the 55-meter dash, the 300/600/1000, the 4x200...those will all be contested outdoors.
“Putting all that aside, I’m excited about the season. We have a nice mix of experienced veterans and promising newcomers.”
Last year's team finished with an 8-13 record in the newly adapted MVC Dual Meet schedule. The team was extremely young and did fairly well.
As has been the case for the last few years, the team was led by now senior Makayla Paige, who was the Eastern Mass Division 3 champion in the 300 and 600, was the All-State Champion in the 600, the Millrose Games champion in the 600 running the best time in the entire country, was also first in the 800 at the Terrier Invitational and at one point of the season, she had the best times in the state in the 200, 300, 400, 800 and as part of the sprint medley relay team. She joined Jamie Constantino, Carrina Barron and Emma Jensen to win the sprint medley race at the D3 state relay meet.
“Obviously having Makayla Paige in the mix is an incredible asset,” said the coach. “She’s one of the best female athletes to come out of Massachusetts in any sport over the years I’ve been coaching, so she gives us a lot of firepower in the middle distance events.”
Last year as a freshman, Barron finished 10th in the league in the long jump (14-07.65) and was 17th in the 55-meter dash (8.02).
“Carrina is one of the best volleyball players in the MVC, is back after having a good freshman campaign,” said Cusick.
Jensen was also 17th in the league last year in the 55-meter hurdles (10.28) and Constantino finished 21st in the 300 (47.89).
“Emma Jensen has been training all winter with the New England Elite Track Club so she is likely more race-ready than most,” said Cusick.
Several veterans are back as well including senior Isabelle Carleton, who was 19th at the D3 Meet in the 1,000-meters (3:20.50), junior Noelia Cura, who was 20th in the 300 (45.19) and senior Abby Demos, who finished 14th in the shot put (28-06.50).
“Noelia Cura and Ashlyn Nawn are two of our more experienced sprinters that have been very good in the past and will look to continue that success. Add senior Izzie Carleton to the sprint group for this season and it will be interesting to see how she reacts to a different training plan,” said Cusick. “Abby is our best thrower. She is a multi time state meet qualifier who does a nice job leading her group. It’s been longer than a year since she’s gotten to throw, so I’m really excited to see how she does when given the opportunity in a few weeks.”
Others with varsity experience returning includes distance runners Molly Cremin, Maci Chapman and Erin Sands as well as senior sprinter Maria Da Silva.
“Molly Cremin had a great winter of training. She looks like she’s ready for a major breakthrough. Maci Chapman actually played hockey this winter, but she looks like she hasn’t missed a beat in her training. And Erin Sands provides super leadership and a ton of grit for the whole group.
“Maria Da Silva had an excellent winter of training. She was at the track regularly in miserable weather, working to get better. Maria is just an awesome person who’s a hard worker and a great representative of our program. I’m looking forward to seeing her crush her personal records.”
Cusick added that some of the promising newcomers include senior Iris Diaz, a talented soccer player, as well as freshmen Emma Giordano and Cassidy Paige.
“They are all good athletes in other sports that are doing track for the first time,” he said.
Like boys coach Nick Parsons, Cusick said he had to publicly thank the assistants and volunteer staff.
“I’m very excited too about the coaching staff we have assembled. Coach Jill Paige did a fantastic job leading the sprint group through the winter and providing them with workouts and training plans. We’ve added Nick Parsons as the boys head coach/sprints and hurdle coach and he’s already made a big impact on our team culture. Mike Davis is our throws coach and is very knowledgeable and savvy and just a great presence.
“I also want to thank Carina Berglund, Peter Fortunato, Fred Doyle, Scott Wilson, Cassie Froio, and Shea Hiltz all of whom are finding time in their busy schedules to help coach this team.”
The other freshmen on the team include: Alyssa Adams, McKayla Conley, Delia Conte, Emily Donovan, Stephanie Mercurio, Kimsan Nguyen, Tea Nickerson, Alana Price, Kristina Smith, Samantha Tilton, Skylar Auth and Lily Boucher.
The sophomores include: Victoria Allen, Julia Barletta, Colleen Cremin, Alexandria Macauda, Olivia Millspaugh, Marissa Toutpuissant and Riley Veits.
The other juniors include: Sarah Boone, Ally Costello, Isabel DeSisto, Madison Forgione, Erica Hinkle, Maddy Kearney, Maisan Nguyen, Ava Piccolo, Raia Price and Tierney Trant.
And finally the last three seniors include Susanna Darrigo, Arianna Dawson and Michelle Hinkle.
