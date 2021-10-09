Throughout the calendar year, the Town Crier started a ‘Legendary Coach Series’ which was put on hold during the summer months. We started it back up two weeks ago with Chet Flynn and followed with Bob MacDougall and this week we look back at the career of Pat Ryser.
She follows a list of other coaches who have appeared in this series including Mark and Al Donovan, Bill Ritchie, Bill Gordon, Tony Romano, Bob McCabe, Dennis McGadden, Ron Drouin, Leo DiRocco, Steve Levine, Flynn and MacDougall
This story on Coach Ryser originally ran in the November 15th, 2017 edition.
TEWKSBURY – She's the winningest female coach in the history of Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics. No one else comes even close. And as impressive as her 242 wins are, Pat Ryser is 242 times better person, teacher and friend, than she is a coach.
Back on November 1st, Ryser coached her final field hockey game as her team lost a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime state tournament game to Marblehead. She is retiring from the field hockey position which she has held since 1995 and come June, she'll be retiring as a physical education teacher at the high school, a job she's had for just about 20 years.
Over the last handful of years, TMHS has lost a handful of outstanding coaches between future Hall of Famers Steve Levine, Ron Drouin and Leo DiRocco, and certainly Ryser will eventually join those three into the TMHS Hall of Fame.
“I have mixed feelings with Pat,” said Drouin, who retired as baseball coach three years ago to take over as the school's Athletic Director. “I’m excited for her to move on to the next phase of her life with retirement and what not, but I’m sad to see her leave. She does a good job with our field hockey program. She has put a lot of years into it. It’s going to be a tough spot to replace. She’s been the consistency of that program for a long time.”
Tewksbury hasn't had many female coaches over the years. The Athletic Department has done a good job of adding female coaches to the staff recently, but Ryser has been the longtime female coach and teacher who left her door wide open for any student, any student-athlete, field hockey player or not, who may have had a problem, needed some advice or needed a hug. The Town Crier heard that time and time again over the last 20 years. That was clearly evident when approximately 30 of her former players surprised her with a visit during her final home game back in late October.
“By the turn out of alumni players who came (to her final home game), you can see that she has made a difference in some kids’ lives,” said Drouin. “Pat’s done a lot of good things with that program. She has a lot of kids buy in to her, buy into what they are doing and she’s done a good job with them. She’s going to be a hard coach to replace.”
STICKING LONG TERM
Pat Ryser was hired by then Athletic Director Mickey Sullivan before the 1995 season. The Field Hockey program was not very good at that time. The team struggled for wins and had juggled through a number of coaches over the previous few years. Ryser applied for the job having previous coaching experience. She coached field hockey, basketball and softball between the JV and Varsity levels at Winchester High School for several years. She stopped coaching at WHS when she had her two children, James and Corey. That's when the former Malden three-sport athlete, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education/Health Education from Northeastern University, moved to Tewksbury with her husband Tom, a longtime high school basketball coach.
“I had lost my teaching job to proposition two-a-half,” she said. “So I was in the 'Real World' for several years. Then I came to Tewksbury and I found out that they needed a field hockey coach. That's how I got into coaching again.”
Later on she filled in as a substitute teacher at the high school before going full-time nearly 20 years ago.
Ryser then started her coaching career at TMHS. In 1995 the Redmen didn't make the state tournament, but in '96 the team did. That started an incredible streak of qualifying for post-season play 20 of her 22 years (2016 being the other).
“When I got here, the program was in shambles,” she recalled. “We had to rebuild it, basically from the ground up. That first year we didn't make the tournament, but we did 20 of the 22 years, so we are pretty proud of that.”
All in all, Ryser finished a career record believed to be 242-127-76, which included 20 state tournament appearances, two sectional final appearances, three sectional semi-final appearances – losing all five games to the 17-time state champions from Watertown, as well as two MVC Large School Championship titles in 2006 and 2013.
She did all of that with a lot of girls who didn't posses the best of skills, rather just worked extremely hard and bought into what the coach believed in: know the game, outwork your opponents, play together, have fun and most of all strive to get better each day as an individual and more importantly as a team.
In addition to all of that, Ryser was tough, yet fair, extremely competitive, driven and didn't believe in “everyone gets a trophy”. She played those who deserved to play, she played to win, she constantly made in-game adjustments, all while being a disciplined, respectful role model the high school girls could look up to.
“Looking back on my high school years, Ryser played an influential role in my life,” said Laura Callan, a co-captain of the 2008 team. “Most of my best memories came from playing field hockey. Ryser was a skilled coach who molded talented players and because of that we were one of the best teams in the league. But it wasn't our record or team stats that made Ryser a great coach - it was more than that. She created this team camaraderie unlike any other, and made you feel like you were a part of something more than just a team. We were a family - whether it was on season or off-season. Ryser cared about us as people and not just as players.”
MAGICAL YEARS
The breakthrough season for the Redmen came in 1999. The team — known for its funny team dances — finished 7-3-9 and that momentum carried over to the following year when the team finished 15-4-2 and advanced to the sectional final game, losing an overtime thriller to Watertown.
“I had many memories,” recalled Ryser. “I remember one of the sectional final games, it was very cold and we were playing in Lowell on a Saturday morning against Watertown. We were so close. We went to overtime and they scored and my girls were so devastated. (The Town Crier) took a picture of Colleen Good picking up Ashley Bibo off the ground, and a copy of that picture still is in my office today.”
Ryser was named the Town Crier's Coach of the Year in those back-to-back years. She put Tewksbury Field Hockey on the map.
“I remember the biggest games, the ones that we went the furthest,” she said. “But what stands out to me the most was all of the great girls I was able to work with over the years. That was evident when all of the alumni showed up (at the final regular season home game).”
Ryser was then asked if she had a particular game or season that stood out more than the others?
“Honestly, my greatest moment, my joy, was being able to work with such great, great kids, who all wanted to give back,” she said. “Every year we did the Breast Cancer Walk. We tragically lost Meghan McCarthy and that was so tough and we give back to her cause every year. We had Rae (Sutherland) these last four years and the girls made such a connection with her. I just think over the years, all of the players learned such life lessons. I'll take those more than anything else. The connections I made – all of the girls who I coached have touched my life. That's what means the most to me.”
In 2006, behind talented players Sammy Macy and Chrissy Lowe, who went on to play at UMass-Lowell and Bentley, respectively, Tewksbury finished the regular season unbeaten, and won the league title.
“We just always seemed to have tough teams, tough kids and just awesome kids,” said Ryser. “The teams would just find a way to always play together, have fun – all of those teams were so team oriented and that's what made them so successful. I don't want to mention individual girls because there were so many, but just working with numerous girls, phenomenal kids is what I'll always remember.”
EXTRA-EXTRA
Besides the X's and O's, Ryser did so much behind the scenes. Her teams did countless number of fundraisers each and every year. She ran the summer camps for many years. She promoted her current and former players. She was terrific dealing with the newspapers, calling in scores, being available not just for this newspaper, but all that came calling.
Ryser always strived for two subvarsity programs when there were bigger numbers. She strived for everyone in her program to treat each other the right way – proper respect and sportsmanship. She never had any off the field headaches – ever.
Ryser also made sure she had an excellent support staff over the years with assistant coaches Christine Cote, Kris Romano, Maura Dearing and then former players who came back including Jess Mirisola, Lauren Bibo, Sarah Mulvanity and current assistants Jordan Russell and Michelle Tully.
“Ryser is easily one of my favorite coaches that I've ever played for,” said Tully. “She was always tough. We were all afraid of her during double sessions and practices that we would have the day after a crappy game, but she was also the most fun person to mess with. While I was playing for her, she didn't put up with any nonsense from any of her players. Ryser never had any issue telling us when we played terrible and when we needed to step up. She yelled just as much as any other great coach. Ryser will even admit it that we've never been a program with stacked skilled players, but we won our games because we had heart. I think the reason we all had so much heart on the field was because she showed us how important it was to be a Field Hockey player in the TMHS program.
“The girls have always been so close whether it was helping out at Ryser's camp for the youth or struggling through our own summer camps. Ryser has built this program to be one big family. If you talk to any one of her alumni players, they'll say she was like a second mother to us throughout our four years playing for her. Any one of us knew we could go to her when there were any kind of issues in our lives.”
Perhaps that's one of the reasons why Tully has returned as a volunteer coach.
“Coaching with Ryser has been so much fun,” she said. “This is only my second year coaching field hockey and working with Ryser on the sideline, but I feel like we've been working together a lot longer. This year I've really focused on making her last year coaching worth it and I've tried bringing back a lot of our older traditions. The team has been doing the pre-game inspirational quotes that Ryser led off each season with in the past. The girls made it a point to prank her yard like old times. I have so much fun with her on the sidelines, especially when the team is on a roll. Sometimes I think the two of us get more excited than the girls do.
“Ryser is part of the reason I even wanted to get into coaching in the first place, so it's been great to get to do it all right by her side. I've learned so much from her from how to deal with issues amongst the team and parents to managing a full program of teenagers. We're all going to miss her when she retires, but I'm sure she'll come back now and then to visit.”
Besides the long list of assistant coaches, Ryser also worked under four athletic directors, including Sullivan, Bob Aylward, Brian Hickey and Drouin.
“I do want to thank all four of the athletic directors,” she said. “I also have to thank all of the parents, especially the ones who were a part of the Boosters Club for all of those years. Without them, we couldn't have done a lot of things that we did.”
Drouin will certainly have his hands full when trying to get the next coach, who can juggle as many things productively as Ryser has over two-plus decades.
“Pat does a lot in the community. Her kids are always doing (fundraising) projects whether it’s the Breast Cancer Walk or what not,” said Drouin. “On my end she is extremely organized, easy to work with, cares about her schedule, cares about what’s going on and is invested into her program. We need more people like that. She’s going to be a tough one to replace.”
In terms of who will become the next field hockey coach remains to be seen and probably won't be announced until the spring time. Until that new coach is named, filling – not just one pair but a closet full – her shoes will be a near impossible task.
“I can recall multiple occasions when Ryser was there for me, guiding me through the many struggles that any high school girl faces,” said Callan. “She laughed with us and cried with us, and put us in our places when necessary. She kept it real and I always appreciated and needed that. She created this empire and to this day, almost ten years later, I still feel like I'm part of that TMHS Field Hockey Family. Her shoes will be tough to fill.”
