TEWKSBURY — Last fall, the Tewksbury Fifth Grade Youth Football Team had a season that none of the players and coaches will ever forget.
Competing against Central Mass teams, Tewksbury finished 11-0 and won the Super Bowl, beating Easton, the Eastern Mass Champions, in a match-up held in Bellingham.
The head coach of the Tewksbury team was Billy Grant, who along with a handful of other dedicated volunteers, are back coaching the same team again this fall season.
“Last year we had a small team. We only had 19 players but all of them were tough kids, smart kids, and we made a good run,” said Grant.
The run was more than “good”. It was purely dominant, as the team did not allow a single point all season. Accomplishing this feat is no easy task, especially since the roster had a handful of first-year youth football players.
“At the end of the practices we always would tell them that hard work pays off. When we start getting into the games they start to see why we start the last week in July when we are doing bear crawls and sprints, and out here sweating,” said Grant. “Once they start getting into the games and tasting victory I think it fueled them to work even harder in practice.”
Grant was joined by five assistant coaches, including Arnie Martel, Dave Shunamon, Greg Panagiotopoulos, Billy Sharkey, and Mike Kelly. That group has remained intact for this season, which got underway this past weekend with a 6-0 win over the Worcester Cowboys.
The entirety of the staff has playing experience in either high school or college, and looked to share their love of the game with their players.
As for this season’s team, Grant is hopeful, but acknowledges more hard work needs to be done in order to bring home another Super Bowl victory.
“This year we got thirteen new players out here, which is great. More kids are getting to learn the sport and starting young. We got some work to do to get everybody up to where we finished last year, but I think we’ll get there,” he said.
When it comes to youth sports, it’s never about winning. Rather, it’s about the impact that coaches make, and that Billy Grant has certainly done over the years.
“Billy bleeds what the Tewksbury Football Program is really all about,” said TYF President Rich Russo. “The guy works tirelessly behind the scenes not only on just things that he’s doing on the field with his team, but he is behind the scenes working for the betterment of the entire program.”
Grant grew up in North Reading and played football, baseball, and wrestled during his high school days. After high school, Grant served in the Air Force, and is now a police officer in the city of Everett, working nights so he can coach.
Besides football, he also coaches youth baseball as well as helping out with the youth wrestling program here in town.
His wife Mandy is the cheer director for TYF and the couple have two sons, Bryce, who is on this year’s fifth grade team, and Myles, who is on this year’s third grade team. They also have a daughter, Lenox who is cheering for the 8U team this fall.
Grant specified that at this age level teaching the fundamentals is crucial not only for team success, but to enable the youngsters to be able to develop as they continue their football careers. However, there is one aspect that is more important to Grant and his coaching staff.
“We preach a lot about character. On Friday’s the players wear their jerseys to school and we teach them to stick together and be good kids in the classroom,” said Grant.
Representing Tewksbury by being humble, leaders, and good students is something Grant preaches to his players on a regular basis. Throughout Tewksbury Youth Football, all participants who maintained a 96 average in all of their classes earn an academic scholarship. Grant was happy to say that these numbers are up from the 15 recipients in 2019 to the 37 this year.
“It’s more teaching these kids to be better kids and not just football players,” Grant said with a smile.
