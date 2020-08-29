OKLAHOMA CITY/TEWKSBURY, MA – For the past year, Alyx Rossi has been chomping at the bit, knowing she had a personal goal to reach. The 12-year-old, who lives in Bedford, but has participated in the Tewksbury Youth Softball program since she was ten, wanted to not only tryout, but make the softball team which would participate in the USA All-American Games.
Back in January, she took her glove, her bat and her winning attitude to Quincy for the tryout and eventually was one of fifteen girls out of over 130 from New England selected to the 'Region-1 team', which consisted of 15 players from Maine (2), New Hampshire and Mass (3), Rhode Island (6) and Connecticut (1).
She was told that she made the team back in May, but with COVID-19, she wasn't sure if she would get that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Several weeks later, it was determined that the team – which had no practices together and didn't know each other whatsoever – would board planes, fly to Oklahoma City for an elite tournament held at the USA Hall of Fame Complex from August 13-16th.
"It was a lot of fun," said Alyx. "I was very grateful to be a part of it and to play in a new environment. My teammates were all very nice and such good players. It was just awesome to be able to get that experience."
According to the website, “The USA Softball All-American Games is a prestigious tournament to be hosted at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. This event will provide National exposure to elite athletes in the 12U age division and has been designed to identify and highlight the best athletes from across the country.
“Each Region will select teams (30 players and 4 coaches) to represent their geographical area. Additional at-large selections are given to Regions with highest registration. This event is designed to recognize individual athletes for their outstanding playing abilities and selections should represent the individual best players and not an in-tact team.
“Designation to a USA Softball All-American team is the highest honor a player can receive and instantly brands the player as one of the top athletes in the United States. Only 360 girls Nationwide will have the opportunity to wear the USA Softball Jersey at this elite event.
"Participants experience VIP treatment during their time at the USA Softball All-American Games. The event will feature a meet & greet with USA Softball National Team Members, Opening Ceremonies, intense competition in a 4-Game Guarantee Tournament and a swag bag for all participants."
Playing at this level certainly had to make Alyx a little anxious, right?
"I was a little nervous when I got there," she admitted. "It's hard when you're one player and don't know anyone, and there's so many other teams there, too. It got easier as it went along and I got closer to my teammates."
For the past few years, Alyx has emerged as an ace pitcher for the Redmen Summer Travel program teams, first with the 10U team and now with the 12U team, both under the guidance of Rich Iandoli. But on this trip, Alyx played mostly the outfield, but did pitch in the first game.
"The first game, the coach was able to get all of the pitchers in so they could each get a chance to pitch in that stadium, so she was able to pitch to a few batters," said her mom. "Then she played outfield in the other games."
The Region-1 team finished 1-3 in the tournament.
"There's usually two or three teams from each region. The team was fortunate enough to play Texas one game, California and Georgia and they held their own. They went 1-3 and had some good games and had some good plays, but overall the pitching and the catching (throughout the entire tournament) was just unbelievable," said Kristin.
Kristin and her husband Jeff joined Alyx for the trip and said it was certainly special to be a part of the prestigious event.
"Both her Dad and I were very, very proud of her, more so because I knew that was her goal (to make the team)," said Kristin. "She really worked for her. It was tough to play without your friends and just putting yourself out there. Usually every team gets together several times before these tournaments start, but with the Northeast restrictions because of COVID-19, we were the only team that no one knew each other until we showed up in Oklahoma. It was tough but she made some good friends from Maine and New Hampshire.
"I was just very impressed because she had a different role on the team. It wasn't her normal starting role that she has on her regular team, so here she was just a regular player who was living up to getting the opportunity to play in such an awesome stadium."
Both Kristin and Alyx added that so much credit belongs to Iandoli and the rest of the Tewksbury Youth Softball League.
"We actually live in Bedford but have become part of the Tewksbury (TGSL) Softball Family," said Kristin. "This is a good story to support the program that has helped her become a good softball player. Rich Iandoli has coached Alyx for the last three years and has supported her and pushed her to be a better player. She plays on a great team with some great girls from Tewksbury and nearby towns that have become her best friends."
Added Alyx, "I love (playing for the Tewksbury 12U team). We have had (basically) the same team since 10U, so we're all very close and we have all grown up together. Rich (Iandoli) has been such a great coach and I'm very grateful to have such amazing coaches."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.