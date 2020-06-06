TEWKSBURY – Prior to this decade, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' tennis team had only made the state tournament a few times, and for the longest time were not competitive in terms of wins and losses.
From 2010 to 2019, the Redmen had three winning seasons, qualified for the state tournament four times, won two league titles and last year made program history with its first ever state tournament win.
Head Coach Mary MacDonald is certainly one of the best coaches the high school has and she continues to do a marvelous job with this program, including twice being named the Lowell Sun's Coach of the Year. The wins, numbers and girls who go on to play in college continue to grow each year.
Throughout the decade, the three seasons that stick out include 2012 when the team went 12-8, captured its first ever MVC Division 2 crown, and then lost to Pentucket Regional in the tournament. In 2014, the team finished 10-7, including a first round loss to Wayland.
Then after four years of missing the tournament – three times by one match – the Redmen enjoyed the best season in program history with a 13-5 record, a league title and a 1-1 record in the post-season, beating Somerville before losing to Marblehead.
In 2010, Tewksbury qualified for the tournament through the Sullivan Rule and were eliminated in the first round by Triton Regional.
All in all, the Redmen had a 71-90 record in the decade, including the 1-4 playoff record and two league titles.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
SINGLES:
Elizabeth Ezekiel – In 2019, she polished off a terrific career, which included a 9-4 record (8-1 vs MVC D2 opponents) and being voted the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, as well as to the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year. She was also the team's MVP for three straight years.
April McDermott – Not only one of the nicest young ladies to ever come out of TMHS, she could certainly play. She was the team's No. 1 singles player for four years and was instrumental in the first league title. She went on to play four years at Salem State before coming back to serve as an assistant volunteer coach for both the girls and boys programs.
Kylie Sedgwick – Another four-year player, who bounced between different slots in the line-up. She was a league all-star as a doubles player as a freshman, then she was a key member of the 2012 league championship team, as well as the No. 1 singles player when the team went back to the playoffs when she was a senior.
DOUBLES:
Jordyn LeBlanc and Lindsay McQuesten – In 2012, they seemed to be an automatic win every time out, helping the Redmen finish 12-8 and take home the league title. They were named to the MVC All-Conference team as well.
Jaime Burns and Elizabeth Taggert – In 2019, they finished 14-2 as a duo, were named to the MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun All-Star team for their excellence on the court. Included in their record, was a perfect mark against small school opponents.
RESERVES:
Singles: Alexia Chesbrough, Sydney Crowley, Briana Higgins, Emma Hyberts and Alyssa Mulno.
Doubles: Alexis Hillis and Emma White
*The Town Crier elected not to do a TMHS Boys Tennis All-Decade team since the program only participated a few years in this decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.