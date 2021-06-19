ANDOVER – Going into the final event of the day, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Track-and-Field team was in second place, one point ahead of Central Catholic. The Raiders ended up finishing ahead of the Redmen in the 4x400 and passed them in points to finish second overall with Tewksbury third.
Certainly finishing in third place at the 11-team Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet, just five points behind powerhouse Central, is a terrific day.
“All the way around, I just love this group,” said first-year head coach Scott Wilson. “They have worked really hard. We've got some guys who will be back next year who can really help us and we also have some guys here today and this is it for them and they are giving it everything that they have.”
North Andover won the meet, blowing away the competition with 167 points, followed by Central (73), Tewksbury (68), Lawrence coached by Tewksbury's Bill Meuse (52), Lowell (49), Chelmsford (41), Billerica (36), Dracut (29), Andover (25), Methuen (11) and Haverhill (7).
Tewksbury was led by three first place finishes (see related stories) with Neftali Mercedes winning the 100 (11.40), Ryan Cuvier winning the high jump (6-0) and Derek Munroe winning the shot put (47-00). Cuvier was also third in the triple jump (40-08) and Munroe also earned a second place in the javelin (161-00).
Mercedes was also a part of the fourth place 4x100 relay team along with Hugo Melo dos Santos, Danny Kusmaul and Trevor Trodden with a combined time of 45.38, and Cuvier was a part of the fifth place 4x400 relay team joining Josh Pelletier, Josh Linehan and Jack Rennell, who had a combined time of 3:41.16.
The trio of Mercedes, Cuvier and Munroe combined for 39.50 of the team's 68 points.
The other points came from Justin Flynn, who was second in the pole vault clearing 12-06, Trevor Trodden, who was second in the triple jump at 41-08 and then Dom Valway was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:01.66.
“Justin did what we expected as he took second place in the pole vault,” said Wilson. “In the triple jump, Trevor Trodden and Ryan Cuvier took second and third and they could go first and second next weekend. They really could on a good day and even on an average day I think they will be near the top of the state.
“Dom Valway in the 400-meter hurdles ran a 61 (second time) and that's his best. He had never done anything like that before and he probably only had a couple of hours of sleep last night so good for him.”
Sophomore Alex Arbogast suffered a season ending injury during the meet. After taking second in the 200-meter preliminaries, he came back for the finals and made it halfway through before pulling a quad muscle in his left leg, which came after months of getting back from a pulled hamstring in his right leg.
“Obviously Alex Arbogast got hurt and we're all disappointed with that. He ran a great a great time 12.64 second time in the 200 (in the preliminary heat). He was seeded at the top in the 200 finals, so that would have been pretty awesome. He will just need to rest and heal up.”
In the other running events, Danny Kusmaul was 11th in the 100 (12.12), Melo dos Santos was 8th in the 200 (24.19), Zach Connolly and Josh Linehan finished 13th and 14th in the 800 at 2:10.66 and 2:13.66, respectively, Will Eskenas was 17th in the 110-meter hurdles (18.53) and then the 4x800 relay team of Connolly, Julian Quintal, Eskenas and Alek Cranston finished seventh at 9:16.11.
“We had so many personal records like Josh Linehan in the 800 had a bog personal record, Zach Connolly did as well,” said Wilson.
Lovens Lamousnery finished 17th in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.53 but he was also 12th in the long jump at 17-02. Valway also took 13th in the javelin at 114-10. Also competing included Munroe, who was eighth in the discus (109-09), Conor Moynihan, who was 8th in the shot put (41-02) and 14th in the discus (98-09) and Kyle Adams, who was 12th in the javelin (115-07).
“It was a good day. Overall for my first year, there was a lot going on, a lot of things I had to figure out. I mentioned last week about the assistant coaches and people like Peter Molloy, Jill Paige and then Peter Fortunato and (Fran) Cusick (the girls coach), the same thing they are just tremendous leaders and mentors to me.
“We also have Mike Davis. You see what the throwers have been doing? It's crazy. No one else has a Mike Davis. We are pretty lucky. I'm really happy with how the first season went and how these guys competed.”
The competition isn't over yet as Wilson and a handful of the athletes will compete in the newly aligned Division 2 North Divisional Meet which will start Friday and conclude on Sunday, all held at Weston High School.
Burlington is the favorite to win, but certainly Tewksbury and neighbor Wilmington should be right up there.
