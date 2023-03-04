NORTHBORO/TEWKSBURY — When Riley Salerno underwent the infamous Tommy John surgery in her elbow in 2018, she thought her gymnastics career was over. After a successful recovery and come-back to the sport, Salerno injured her other elbow, requiring yet another surgery.
At that point in 2020, Salerno’s career was yet again put in question.
Three years removed from her last injury, the Central Catholic junior was first crowned the bars champion during the state individual gymnastics competition held back on Monday, February 20th at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
This past Saturday, the Tewksbury resident helped Central Catholic capture the North Sectional Championship crown held at Algonquin Regional High School.
“At that point I really didn’t think I was going to do gymnastics again,” said Salerno of her second elbow injury. “That was right when I was about to go to Central and I was switching gyms and a lot of stuff was happening so I was actually really grateful because the pandemic allowed me to readjust myself and heal from my injury.”
Salerno’s bars score of 8.85 at the state meet came in an event that she struggled with the most since coming back from her elbow injuries.
“That in itself is huge for me because bars was the one event that was so hard for me to get back after both my elbow surgeries,” she said. “On the other events I was able to do no-handed stuff while I was injured so I could get my skills back.
“Having two surgeries on my elbows put me so far back, especially on bars,” Salerno continued. “It’s always been a love-hate relationship with that event and when I won (at the state individuals) it was so amazing to me. To see how far I’ve come on that event and even the year, it’s been amazing.”
At the state individuals, Salerno also posted a score of 9.3 on the floor and 9.325 on the vault.
Just a few days later, Salerno played an instrumental role in Central Catholic’s sectional championship.
“To win sectionals as a whole was so emotional and so exciting for the team because we worked so hard all season,” she said. “Teamwork is so important to our team and we had such a good meet. That meet was really intense and really awesome to celebrate and to be at.”
Salerno posted a 9.2 on bars, a 9.425 on the floor, and a 9.2 on beam en route to the Red Raiders’ 147.075 total points, edging Masconomet by less than a point.
To make it even sweeter, Salerno competed against many of her club teammates that are home to Yellow Jackets Gymnastics in Middleton, where Salerno is currently training as a level 9 gymnast. When she was able to come out on top amidst her peers, she earned herself bragging rights when she returns to Yellow Jackets.
“Masco and Danvers I have a lot of club teammates on both those teams,” she said. “One day at club when we all found out we were all seeded together, it was exciting we were all able to compete together on different teams. Last year we made sectionals but we weren’t as highly ranked and this year to see us up there in the top four, that was such an accomplishment.”
Due to their top four finish at sectionals, Salerno and the Red Raiders will be competing in this Saturday’s state meet at Algonquin High School.
“To be able to compete for a state spot was such an honor to me,” said Salerno. “To be such a large contribution to the team and help us get to states was one of my biggest goals since freshman year. Ever since freshman year, we’ve been getting better each year and getting so much closer to that goal of making states.”
Regardless of what happens this weekend, Salerno is proud of her team for coming this far.
“I’m really proud of this team and how they’ve worked this year,” she said. “Our team has so much depth this year and such amazing talent. We’ve all been such good teammates to each other and how we came together not only on Saturday but every single meet this season, we’ve come together and supported each other. We’re hoping for a state title so we’ll see how Saturday goes.”
Red Raiders head coach Heather Fusco takes no surprise to the success Salerno has seen not only this past week, but all season long.
“Riley is a really strong competitor for us,” said Fusco. “She’s probably one of the most positive kids I know. She cheers on everybody, if somebody is nervous about an event she’s standing right next to them cheering them on. She’s a great kid and a really hard worker.”
With her senior season still approaching, Fusco’s expectations for the talented gymnast will only continue to rise.
“Riley is definitely one of the top athletes on our team,” said Fusco. “She works super hard, she makes changes on the fly if needed, and she will be one of our top all-arounds next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.