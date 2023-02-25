In the world of NCAA sports, it’s conference tournament time for many Tewksbury athletes. After a long winter season, postseason play is what defines programs in the history books.
At Suffolk, graduate student Cassidy Gruning has collected two points in the month of February. The senior forward notched an assist in a February 3rd tie with the University of New England as well as a February 4th win over Nichols.
Gruning has four goals and six assists for a total of ten points as the Rams skated to a 16-7-2 record this season following a 5-1 win over Curry on Friday.
For the first time in Rams history, Suffolk secured the Commonwealth Coast Conference title, therefore earning themselves a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Rams await a Saturday puck drop in the semi-finals against either the University of New England or Curry.
Elsewhere, at the University of Southern Maine, junior Eryn Tabor and the Huskies are advancing to the NEHC semi-finals.
On Saturday, Maine defeated UMass Boston by a score of 3-1 in the NEHC quarterfinals. With the win, the Huskies are set to play No. 2 seed Norwich on Saturday.
Tabor collected an assist in a February 4th win against New England College and has a total of three points on the season.
Julia Masotta, a senior forward at Plattsburgh, collected five points in the month of February, including a goal and an assist in a 5-0 blanking at Buffalo State on Friday.
On Saturday, the Cardinals wrapped up their season in another blanking of Buffalo State. Masotta had two goals in the 8-0 victory.
The senior has totaled 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) en route to the Cardinals’ dominant 23-2-0 campaign. Masotta and Plattsburgh welcome SUNY Canton in the NEWHL conference semi-finals on Saturday.
Kelly Golini of Saint Anselm also had a February of her own, collecting eight points in four games.
In the Hawk’s 10-0 win over Post on Saturday, the graduate student capped off her season with a goal and three assists. Golini wraps up her last season as a Hawk as the league leader in points with 41 (17 goals, 24 assists) and 118 career points (57 goals, 61 assists).
The Hawks posted a 14-6-4 record in NEWHA play, earning themselves the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament set to begin on Friday against Saint Michael’s.
At Rivier, freshman Jessica Driscoll netted a goal in the Raiders final game of the season. The tally led to a 3-3 tie with Worcester State as Rivier finishes their campaign with a 6-14-3 record.
On Friday, Driscoll (6-3-9) and the Raiders will take on Anna Maria in the ECHA semi-finals.
Anna Maria’s Riley Cote will compete against Driscoll on Friday. In a February 11th win over Worcester State, Cote netted her second goal of the season en route to a Cats win. The graduate student has posted four total points this season.
At the University of New England, senior Carolyn Curley has scored six goals and assisted on three others for a total of nine points.
Curley picked up assists in the Nor’easters final two games of the season, losing to Salve Regina and Western New England.
Curley and the Nor’easters posted a 8-14-3 season record and will drop the puck with Curry in the first round of the CCC playoffs on Wednesday.
At Utica, freshman defenseman Tess Barrett has made an immediate impact for the Pioneers this season. Her eleven points (two goals, nine assists) have contributed to a dominant 20-2-3 season.
Barrett collected assists in each of the Pioneer wins over Wilkes on February 11th and 12th.
The Pioneers begin tournament play on Wednesday in the first round of the UCHC playoffs against Lebanon Valley.
MEN’S HOCKEY
UMass Lowell’s Owen Fowler has had a successful freshman season with the River Hawks. The power forward has skated with the first line for the majority of the season, fitting in nicely to Division 1 hockey.
The freshman assisted on a goal in UML’s 2-1 win over Providence on Saturday. Fowler has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his rookie season.
The River Hawks (16-11-3) welcome Merrimack to the Tsongas Center on Friday night for the first installment in the home and home matchup.
At Saint Anselm, Richie Colarusso has been on a tear in the month of February, collecting four of his six total points this season.
In last weekend’s home and home with Franklin Pierce, the sophomore assisted on a goal in both wins. After a 19-10-3 season, the Hawks earned an NE10 title along with a top seed in the conference tournament.
Saint Anselm will drop the puck this Saturday in the NE10 semi-finals.
In a January 27th win over Albertus Magnus, junior Brendan Sjostedt collected his first point of the year when he assisted on one of the five Raider goals scored.
Rivier’s 8-15-2 record didn’t qualify them for postseason play as they closed out their season last Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Post.
WOMEN’S HOOP
At Worcester State, Erin Gallella dropped 18 points in a 75-54 loss to Framingham State on Saturday. The effort also included three rebounds, two steals, and a block. She has averaged 11.8 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
Sister Elizabeth Gallella had eight points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the contest to improve her season average to 8.9 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
In a 65-61 loss to Westfield State on February 8th, the sisters had 15 points each in the effort, filling up the stat sheet along the way. Elizabeth had six rebounds, two assists, and two steals while Erin dished five assists while collecting five steals, three rebounds, and two blocks.
The Lancers 10-15 record has earned them a spot in the MASCAC quarter-finals on Tuesday against Salem State.
At WPI, Adrianna Niles and her squad earned the No. 4 seed in the NEWMAC tournament, where they will host Springfield on Tuesday.
Niles, who averaged 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, dropped a season high eleven points in a February 11th win over Coast Guard. The sophomore also contributed six rebounds, an assist, and a steal in the 64-54 victory.
WPI has enjoyed a 17-6 season as they eye the conference tournament.
At Emmanuel, junior Allison Wild had 12 points in the Saints’ season finale. Emmanuel bested Rivier 83-61 where Wild also posted six rebounds, an assist, three steals, and three blocks in the effort.
The forward has averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds this season as the Saints 20-5 season earned them a spot in the GNAC tournament quarter-final against Saint Joseph on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S TRACK
At UNC, sophomore Makayla Paige was part of the 4x400 relay team that came in fourth place (3:43.47) at the Penn State Invitational on January 28th.
The Tar Heels take on the ACC Championships starting this Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky.
At Colby Sawyer, junior Faith Mazzapica competed in the Panther Invitational on February 4th. The Junior placed ninth in the weight throw (10.33 meters).
In the shot put, Mazzapica placed 19th (7.82 meters).
On February 12th, Mazzapica and the Chargers took third place at the GNAC championship. Mazzapica placed sixth in the weight throw (10.36 meters). In the shot put, she placed 11th (8.02 meters).
Colby Sawyer looks ahead to the NCAA Division 3 New England Regionals on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S TRACK
At UMass Lowell, the men’s track team claimed the American East title on Sunday for the second time in a row.
Zach Lalonde helped the River Hawks en route to their championship, placing eighth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.11 seconds).
The junior also competed at the UNH Pre-Conference Invite on February 9th, posting a first place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (8.33 seconds).
At Colby Sawyer, sophomore Connor Moynihan competed at the Wheaton Invitational on January 28th. Moynihan took eighth place in the shot-put (9.98 meters).
The sophomore also competed in the shot-put at the GNAC Championship, coming in fourth place (10.38 meters). Moynihan then participated in the weight throw, notching a seventh place finish (8.45 meters).
Moynihan’s teammate Joseph Branchaud also competed in the GNAC championship, where he took eighth in the 60-meter dash finals.
The Chargers will next take the track at the NCAA Division 3 New England Regionals this weekend.
At WPI, junior Chris Nguyen placed third place (4.15 meters) at the Wheaton Invitational on January 28th.
Nguyen and WPI will also compete at the NCAA Division 3 Regionals this weekend.
At Springfield, Colby Wilson has had a successful month at long jump, claiming a first place finish, a top three finish, and a top 15 finish.
On Saturday, Wilson was crowned first place (6.88 meters jump) at the Triangle Classic.
Previously, Wilson posted a top-15 finish in the long jump (6.53 meters) at the Valentine Invitational on February 11th after he placed third (6.63 meters) at the Bomber Invitational on February 4th.
Wilson will join fellow Tewksbury natives at the NCAA Division 3 Regionals this weekend.
