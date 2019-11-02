LOWELL — On a gorgeous Saturday morning and at a tremendous venue, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross-country team was hoping to keep the positive vibes going when they were about to compete at the 25th annual Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet.
But like countless number of teams and athletes before and after, the Redmen had a tough day, not running to expectation and finished 8th out of 11 teams.
Lowell won the meet for the tenth straight year and 15th in the 25-year history as they had a meet low 41 points, followed by North Andover (90), Central Catholic (93), Methuen (106), Billerica (110), Chelmsford (115), Andover (199), Tewksbury (209), Haverhill (249), Lawrence (269) and Dracut (336).
"It was a tough day, a tough day for us," said head coach Peter Fortunato. "Going into the meet, ideally we wanted to beat the teams that we beat during the regular season and if we could pick off another team or two that would be great. Unfortunately, we didn't pick anyone off and Andover got the best of us. We beat them in the regular season and they got us today. That's unfortunate as we just didn't run well today."
Tewksbury was led by senior co-captain Gustavo Tizotti, who was 16th overall at 17:11 for the 3.1 mile course. He was followed by Zach Connolly, who was 36th at 18:00, fellow co-captain Will Andella, who was 44th at 18:28, Bricen Boudreault (56th, 19:00) and Cameron Gondola (57th, 19:02) for the team's top five and then Patrick Killion was 58th at 19:04 and Joshua Linnehan was 67th at 19:40.
"We were hoping Gustavo would finish in the top 12 and get the automatic selection to the All-Conference team, but he finished 16th overall and missed out on that. I know he's personally going to be disappointed," said Fortunato. "Between him (struggling today) and our gap time between our first and seventh runners just isn't where it needs to be. It was not a great day for us, just not a great day."
In the JV race, Nick Polimeno was the team's top finisher as she was 30th at 19:34. He was followed by: Tyler Paulding (52nd, 20:26), Tyler Feingold (69th, 21:07), Thomas Barinelli (77th, 21:19), Trevor Trodden (88th, 21:51) and Justin Flynn (97th, 22:09).
In the Freshmen Race, Tristan Leslie was sixth overall at 12:12, followed by Kyle Adams (14th, 12:44), Nick Alvarado (15th, 12:44), Alex Naghibi (47th, 14:26) and Cian Dawson (67th, 16:09).
Tewksbury will now compete at the Eastern Mass Championship Meet in Wrentham on November 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.