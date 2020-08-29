TEWKSBURY - The second half of the season proved to be more challenging for the Tewksbury High summer softball team, but the Redmen played well in their final week of the season, one in which they won a game, tied a game, and lost one too.
Tewksbury closed the season, a week ago, Wednesday night, with a 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s, at Lynn Woods.
Redmen starter Sam Ryan was outstanding, holding the Spartans to just three hits. The one that traveled the shortest distance, however, turned out to be the most damaging of all.
In the bottom of the fourth, St Mary’s Kaylen Jennings laid down a bunt. Ryan picked the ball and quickly threw it to first, but the tie went to the runner and St. Mary’s had the leadoff batter on base.
Jennings went to second on a passed ball, to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a ground out to second off the bat of Sam Porizinski.
That was the extent of the offense for the Spartans. Jennings also singled in the first, but was thrown out trying to steal second on a nice throw by catcher Avery DellaPianna. St. Mary’s starting pitcher Lily Newhall reached on an infield single in the second, but never left first base.
Ryan ended up with no walks and eight strikeouts.
As for the Redmen, they had an equally difficult time against Newhall and reliever Anna Fringuelli, who pitched the last two innings to pick up the save.
Tewksbury had a runner reach third in each of the first three innings, but could not push any of them across home plate.
In the first, Ashley Giordano singled with one out. Giordano stole second, and went to third on a passed ball, but Newhall struck out the next two batters to get out of trouble.
In the second, Becca Harris led off with a single. She stole second, went to third on a passed ball, and then was forced to look on as Newhall struck out the side.
The third inning saw the Redmen put runners on second and third with two outs. DellaPianna singled with one out. Pinch-runner Emily Giordano went to second on an infield out, and to third as Ryan reached base on a third strike wild pitch. Ryan stole second, but once again the Spartans escaped when the next batter was retired.
Sam Perkins reached on an infield single in the fifth, and Giordano walked in the seventh, but neither made it past first base. Giordano actually appeared to have stolen second in the seventh, but the home plate umpire was the only ump, and he did not have a good angle on the play, and called her out.
“Give St. Mary’s credit,” said Redmen coach Rich Iandoli. “Their pitchers threw strikes, and their defense was spot on all night, they made all the plays.”
The highlight of the week came at the start of it, when Tewksbury (7-1) handed Reading (9-0) and its ace pitcher, their first loss of the season, 7-2, Monday night at Hazel Field. The game itself was a late addition to the schedule, and was a makeup of a postponement, earlier in the season.
The Lady Rockets took the initial 1-0 lead, in the top of the second inning, but the Redmen roared back with five runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-1 lead.
Madison Stovesand got it started with a single. Tia Smith singled to put runners on first and second, and Sam Ryan singled to score Stovesand to tie the game at 1-1. Brianna Iandoli singled with one out to load the bases, and Katie Cueva singled to drive in two runs. Iandoli scored on a grounder to shortstop, and pinch runner Emily Giordano scored on a two-out single by Becca Harris.
Tewksbury added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take leads of 6-1 and 7-2. Ryan doubled in the fourth to plate Stovesand for the second time, and Harris picked up another RBI when she singled in the fifth to score Iandoli.
“We did have our best hitting night of the season,” said Rich Iandoli. “We banged out 13 hits against probably the best pitcher in the league.”
Ryan had three hits, Katie Cueva had three hits and two RBI, and Becca Harris had two hits and two RBI, and Tia Smith had two hits.
The Redmen got outstanding pitching from Whitney Gigante, who expertly scattered seven hits and struck out four to pick up the biggest win of the season. Both Lady Rocket runs were unearned.
“She was dominant on the mound,” said Iandoli. “It was the best performance we had all season, offensively, defensively, and pitching. A well-balanced attack.”
Tewksbury helped Woburn celebrate its Senior Night on Tuesday, and the teams ended up in a wild affair, which ended in a 9-9 tie at Gonsalves Park.
The Redmen built a seemingly comfortable 7-2 lead with two runs in the second and four in the top of the third. Stovesand and Dakota Malizia scored in the second, the latter on a single by Ryan.
In the third, Ashley Giordano, pinch-runner Alyssa Adams, and Harris were among the players who scored runs. It was 9-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Woburn’s Clara Horton hit a three-run home run with two outs to tie the game at 9-9
Woburn actually had a chance to win it but its potential winning run fell down rounding third base. She had to go back and tag third base and that is where she stood as the game ended.
Malizia had three hits and three RBI to lead the Redmen, while Katie Cueva had two hits, and Sam Ryan pitched well through the first six innings before being relieved by Whitney Gigante.
The Tewksbury High varsity should be in good shape heading into the spring season in 2021, for coach Brittney Souza. This summer team featured incoming senior captains Brianna Iandoli and Ashley Giordano, as well as the likely 1-2 pitching duo of Whitney Gigante, an incoming freshman, and incoming sophomore Sam Ryan.
Other key players to watch are Becca Harris, Madison Stovesand and the twins, Katie and Madison Cueva, along with catchers Sam Perkins, a sophomore, and Avery DellaPianna, who is a freshman. Dakota Malizia is another freshman to watch.
“The Redmen have a good backlog of talent coming the next two years,” said Iandoli, noting another ten current players who will be on the junior varsity squad.
