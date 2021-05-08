The Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team will be led by local athletes, including Nikolas Iascone of Wilmington on far left, and then Tewksbury residents, Joseph D'Ampolo, Diondre Turner, Aidan Leffler, Cooper Lemieux, Zack Wilson, Dominic Searles, Troy Warwick, and Derek Musgrave. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).