BILLERICA – The high school wrestling season will look a lot different this season than in years past, for the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team as well as every other team in the state. First of all, they are competing in the spring as opposed to the winter after the winter wrestling season was postponed due to the pandemic.
Add to that a reduced number of matches against exclusively league opponents, as well as no post season tournaments, and there are many changes that everyone must adjust to. One thing, however, that the Rams are hoping remains the same is their dominance of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Coming into this season, the 36th under the direction of coach Mark Donovan, the Rams have won 14 straight CAC title, as well as 15 of the past 16 state vocational tournaments. While there will be no vocational tournament this year, the league title is very much up for grabs and you had better believe that Donovan and the Rams have it in their sights, despite the unusual circumstances of the season.
“The goal for us is to win the league, just like it always is,” Donovan said. “It is a short season, so the kids want to make most of it. I think the kids are excited about it. The seniors realize that it is not an ideal situation, but they are going to make most of it and try and go out and win a league title.”
Leading the way for the Rams in their quest for the league title will be their senior quad captains, including Diondre Turner of Tewksbury, who will wrestle at 160 or 170 pounds, as well as Austin Dube at 128 pounds, Frank Foti at 145 and Devin DeLuca at 152.
“We are going to need great leadership this year, because there is not a lot to wrestle for in terms of the post season, so we want these guys to lead our younger guys to do well in the CAC and they have done that in the early going,” Donovan said. “We are having fun, and we have had a great week of practice. The first couple of days are tough, with kids throwing up and getting back into wrestling shape, but they are getting ready for the season.”
In addition to the captains, several other wrestlers are competing for spots as well, including several Tewksbury residents, with seniors Aidan Leffler at 182 pounds and Dominic Searles at 152 pounds, along with junior Joe D’Ampolo at 132 pounds all expected to contribute. Senior Alex Newcomb of Tewksbury is hoping to wrestle at 170 pounds, although an injury will likely keep him out until midseason
Other potential members of the starting lineup will include seniors Nick Dicicco at 138 pounds, Sean Fitzgerald at 160 pounds, Zack Wilson at 195, Jack Scharn at 220 and Liam Kelly at heavyweight, as well as juniors Lucien Tremblay and Sean Palmieri battling for spots in the 132-138 pound range, and Xavier Santiago at 220 pounds. Sophomore Joey Woodward will also be seeking a lineup spot in the 132-138 pound range, while freshman Austin Malandain will compete at 195 pounds.
The roster for the Rams is not quite as deep as it usually is, as they lost several wrestlers to their traditional spring sports of baseball, lacrosse and track. Donovan knew this could be a factor for his team and he completely understands losing some talented wrestlers.
“I encouraged them to do that. We will miss them, but I want them to do what is best for them for this season. Those are tournament sports this spring, so I encouraged them to do that and to come back to us next winter,” Donovan said. “Hopefully a lot of the other teams are in the same situation.”
With a ten match schedule against only league opponents, Donovan feels that as usual, Whittier, Greater Lawrence and Greater Lowell will provide the biggest challenge to the Rams league title streak. But he also believes that his team will work hard enough to overcome those challenges.
“We just keep plugging away and we are going to make the most of our season,” Donovan said. “One thing I can assure you is that our kids will be in shape. That has always been my key to success and it will be again this season. The kids came ready to work this season. I was shocked at how ready they were. Hopefully that is the difference for us, having our kids in such great shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.