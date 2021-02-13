TYNGSBORO – If you have been following along at all with the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team this season, then you that defense has been the key to their tremendous season to this point, where they have now won seven of their first eight games. This was never more true than on Monday night when the Rams hit the road to take on arch rival Greater Lowell, and came away with a 39-25 victory to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Rams picked up the victory despite being held without a point for the entire third quarter. That’s right. The Rams led the Gryphons 25-15 at the half, and didn’t score a single point in the third quarter. However, due to their great defense, which limited Greater Lowell to just five points during the frame, the Rams still led 25-20 heading into the fourth quarter. In that fourth quarter, Shawsheen suddenly found their offense, outscoring Greater Lowell 14-5 over the final eight minutes to come away with the lopsided victory.
Shawsheen coach Sam St. George credited her team’s ability to execute their fourth quarter game plan as being a key to the victory.
“We had a great fourth quarter and it was absolutely necessary after the third quarter we had,” St. George said. “We knew what we had to do. We had to open up the middle on offense and start driving the lane. And it’s a huge credit to the girls. You just ask them to do something and they do it”
The Rams offense started to click primarily behind the efforts of senior co-captain Susanna Gillis, who led all scorers with 19 points to go along with three assists and four steals. She was not alone in leading the Rams to victory however, as they got ten rebounds apiece from fellow senior co-captain Shelby Bourdeau, along with seniors Sarah Comeau and Kaitlyn Amidon.
“Those rebounds were huge,” St. George said. “Especially in the fourth quarter, we gave Greater Lowell no second chances and that was really the difference in the game.”
The rebounding was huge, but the reality is, it was the overall defensive effort throughout the game that led the Rams to victory. The it was the seventh time in eight games that the Rams have held an opponent to 40 points or less and the fourth time they have held a team under 30.
“The defense once again played very well,” St. George said. “We pride ourselves on our defensive effort and it shows. We need it because our offense sometimes disappears. Once again, they followed the game plan. We knew we had to shut down the middle and we did it. We knew that was their strength and we had to stop them, and the girls responded well and got the job done.”
While Monday night’s comfortable win was certainly enjoyable, it may have paled in comparison to their thrilling 40-39 win over Lowell Catholic on Senior Night at Shawsheen when the Rams scored the winning points on an end rush by junior Karissa Rogato with three seconds left in the game.
With less than ten seconds left in the game, the Rams trailed 39-38 when Rogato grabbed the rebound of a missed Lowell Catholic shot and took it the length of the court before laying it in for a 40-39 lead with just three seconds left. A desperation shot at the buzzer by the Crusaders fell short and the Rams had perhaps their biggest win of the season, avenging a 40-39 defeat to the same Lowell Catholic team just two nights earlier.
That the win came on Senior Night, when the Rams had honored seniors Kaitlyn Amidon, Shelby Bourdeau, Sarah Comeau, Kelley DeLosh, Susanna Gillis and Eryn Ward prior to the game, made the victory even sweeter.
“It was a great win and especially a great win for our seniors,” St. George said. “Lowell Catholic is a very good team, but we found a way to win and that is a real credit to these girls.”
Rogato’s big play at the end of the game was just part of an outstanding overall effort on a night where she had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals, with many of her points coming on fast breaks just like the game winning basket.
“Karissa really kept us in the game offensively,” St. George said. “We can always count on her and Susanna for those fast break points. And we needed it, because our outside shots just weren’t falling, so we had to figure out another way to score, and the fast breaks were it.”
The Rams also proved they could win without Gillis or Bourdeau having huge nights offensively. Both senior captains played well, with Bourdeau finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Gillis finishing with 13 points and four steals, including a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute of the game, but they were not alone in leading the Rams to victory.
“We find most nights it is not just one player who leads us,” St. George said. “This group plays well together and different people seem to step up every night.”
