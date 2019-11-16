WRENTHAM – The Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team had a strong showing at Saturday's Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet held at the Wrentham Development Course.
The Redmen finished 11th overall out of 22 teams, which is impressive considering year's roster is filled with underclassmen and newcomers.
"On the best day ever, I thought we would be in the top ten teams, but a solid day, we would finish somewhere between ten and fifteen and we were 11th, so real solid day for us," said head coach Fran Cusick.
Milton won the meet, followed by Walpole, Hopkinton and Bishop Feehan.
Tewksbury was led by junior Makayla Paige, who finished fourth overall with a time of 19:14.11. She has been battling cramps for most of the season and was able to run pain free and finish with her best performance in three years.
Senior Meghan Ostertag, who last year sat out with a shin injury and this year has gone through some anxiety running issues, finished 12th with a time of 20:00.16. As a freshman, she finished 9th in the same race with a time of 19:09.85.
Both Paige and Ostertag will move on as individuals during this Saturday's All-State Meet to be held on the hilly course at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course.
In the last two years, Paige has finished 7th and 62nd at the All-State Meets and Ostertag, also making her third appearance, finished 16th in Division 2 as a freshman and then 31st in Division 1 as a sophomore.
Besides the two of them, Tewksbury had five other strong performances on Saturday. Maci Chapman was the team's third finisher, taking 64th overall at 21:33.32 and ran arguably her best race of the season.
"Maci Chapman had a strong race. She actually ran faster here than she did at the Twilight Meet which is not typical. Any coach will tell you that the Twilight Meet is typically a real fast race and probably the fastest meet of the year. You are usually twenty to thirty seconds faster at that meet, than at states and she was faster here than she was at Twilight," said Cusick.
Rounding out the finishers included Molly Cremin (92nd at 22:06.59), Emma Jensen (104th, 22:16.06), Elyse O'Leary (108th, 22:21.95) and Olivia Millspaugh (120th at 22:44.36).
"That whole group, Maci, Molly (Cremin), Olivia (Millspaugh), Elyse O'Leary and Emma Jensen, those five kids, effectively, it's their first year of doing varsity cross-country and they have really become a great squad. I think the future is very bright for us," said Cusick.
