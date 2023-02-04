TEWKSBURY– On Monday afternoon, an outsider would think it was a normal practice inside the Wynn Middle School gym for the Tewksbury High School wrestling team.
Wrestlers were seen going for their warm up jog, setting up the mats, and locking in for another hard day of work to prepare for the upcoming postseason.
One would have no idea it was the first regular practice coming off a fourth straight Merrimack Valley Conference title.
There were no signs of complacency among a room full of wrestlers who have goals higher than conference championships.
“Winning the MVC four years in a row is crazy but we still have more work to do,” said Redmen senior Richie Bongornio as he prepared for another day's work. “We got to win states.”
However, that’s not to take away the significance of the accomplishment–especially in a league as competitive as the MVC.
“It means our program is doing something right,” said head coach Steve Kasprzak. “It’s always been about the kids and it speaks volumes about our kids and the work they put in. It’s the MVC, it’s hard to win.”
When Kasprzak took over as head coach for the 2020-21 season, the team was just coming off their first MVC victory since 1997. In an athletic season where numbers across the board were down due to the COVID pandemic and its implications, he was still able to attract higher numbers than the previous season to reignite the program.
But, when asked about the recent success of his team, he immediately points to his athletes.
“To have them accomplish it four years in a row says everything about the kids and not so much about us,” said Kasprzak. “They got to be willing to fight and work. I could come up with all these drills but I don’t do them. They do. They’re the ones grinding.”
Before Kasprzak was named head coach, he was an assistant alongside former head coach Steve O’Keefe for eight seasons. Kasprzak witnessed ups and downs throughout that stretch, but is able to specifically dial in on one particular class of seniors who set the tone for the four upcoming league trophies.
“It also speaks a lot to the kids who started this and made a decision five or six years ago to change our culture,” said Kasprzak “Guys like Danny Lightfoot, Pat Fleming, Dylan Chandler, Connor Charron, Ryan Day, and Anthony Desisto. When they were juniors and sophomores, they made the decision to not worry about the wins and the losses and just start putting the work in.”
When that group of seniors made that decision, it resulted in the first of four consecutive MVC championships.
“Taking that momentum and that leadership, it’s carried over and we have run with it from then to now,” said Kasprzak. “We’ve had some good athletes and good kids come up but it’s all about culture. Those guys setting that tone all those years ago is what put this all in motion. We’re fortunate enough to have some great Tewksbury kids now that want to grind and want to continue that tradition.”
Along with Bongornio, Sam Ros and captain Jack Donovan have been in the program for all four titles.
The consensus between the group is the same; all three wrestlers realize it is the culture and attitude of the program that keeps the ball rolling.
“We keep working in the room and have everyone in the room help each other,” said Donovan. “It takes everybody, it’s not just all the varsity kids. It’s all the JV kids and pushing them to get them better and better to work through practice. Overall make them better wrestlers so when we do wrestle live in varsity matches it shows that we work harder.”
When Donovan looks back to when he started, he is amazed to see the progress the program as a whole has made.
“It’s just awesome to see how my freshman year we started with a room full of thirteen kids,” recalled Donovan. “Then we just grew to this big number. Our goal freshman year was just to win MVC’s but as the years went on and we got better and better as the number of kids increased, our goals got higher. Now our goal this year is to win states. It’s pretty awesome overall to win it four years in a row and to have our goals get bigger every year.”
Like Kasprzak, Ros also remembers the senior leadership his freshman season that sparked a change in the program.
“I joined wrestling my freshman year and that was my first time being introduced to it,” said Ros. “Our captains were Dylan Chandler, Pat Fleming, Connor Charron, and Danny Lightfoot, and they just had a culture from the years before.”
When Ros looks at this year’s squad, he sees that same culture.
“We’re such a big family as a team,” said Ros. “We’ll do anything for each other and we love each other. Being a part of a championship with these guys for all four years is great to be a part of.”
Senior Ryan Fleming is in his third season as a Redmen wrestler, pointing to how difficult it is to compete and win in the MVC.
“I’ve only been wrestling for three years but it’s been a complete grind,” admitted Fleming. “This sport is definitely the hardest sport I’ve played. The team is all individual but everybody is so together. It’s crazy how much of a team we are.”
Fleming also realizes how far he’s come as a wrestler, and like the three other seniors, acknowledges the latter of development that has been a large contributor to continued success.
“The JV (wrestlers), they keep getting better,” said Fleming. “I was not good my first year. But I just kept working at it, same thing with all the other kids that aren’t good at it at first. They get better. The COVID year, there were such little kids doing it and it’s crazy how many more kids join every year. We just keep progressing.”
