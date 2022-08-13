TEWKSBURY/STURBRIDGE/PROVINCETOWN – There were no doubt times during this past weekend’s Pan Mass Challenge that Jeff Murzycki felt like it was all just a little too much. Between the challenging 186-mile course from Sturbridge to Provincetown, to the extreme heat, to the fact that this was the first time he had ever ridden such a long distance, there were plenty of excuses to call it quits before reaching the finish line.
But for Murzycki that was never a consideration. Or maybe it was, but in the end Murzycki was not going to be denied in his quest for the finish line in the Provincetown, where his family awaited him. And perhaps equally important, he was not about to fall short in honoring his late mother Deborah, who lost her battle to cancer back in 2018.
With that kind of motivation on his side, there was no way Murzycki, a Bellingham native who has called Tewksbury home since 2015, was going to fail, although he admits that the event certainly tested his limits. This weekend was Murzycki’s second time riding in the PMC, but his first time riding in the 186-mile two day event, having ridden in the 109-mile Sturbridge to Bourne route last year.
“It was challenging, that’s for sure. It was only my second PMC, but my first with the two-day,” Murzycki said. “Even though it was only my second year, I talked to a lot of the PMC officials who said this was one of the worst years for pulling people off the course for heat exhaustion and the like.
“But the PMC does such a great job. The volunteers they had were routinely asking people if they were ok, and there was plenty of water and electrolyte solution. They took care of everything.”
Needless to say, the extra day, especially in the oppressive heat, added a whole new dimension to the ride. But, as it turned out, Murzycki was able to conquer that challenge as well.
“Surprisingly, it was not as bad as I anticipated,” Murzycki aid. “Once you get on the Cape, it is a relatively flat course, except for the last seven miles or so. I had done some back to back rides while I was training. Not for as long a distance of course, but it helped me prepare.”
And if there were certain moments during the ride that were particularly difficult, Murzycki and his fellow riders could always count on getting some extra support from the fans all along the route.
“Honestly, it was amazing,” Murzycki said. “Sometimes you were in groups of people riding with you, but throughout the day, you separated and the were riding alone, and the crowd was so supportive. There were people ringing cowbells and handing out water and Twizzlers. And there were people there with signs saying ‘I am here because of you’. It is very motivating.”
Most motivating of all, however, was knowing that his wife, Tammy, and their two sons, Braden, 11 and Spencer, 8, were waiting for him in Provincetown at the finish line. They had already been cheering him on during the ride, joining several other members of Jeff’s family at a water stop in Bellingham early Saturday morning, and then again in Bourne at the end of Day One. Their support meant everything to Jeff.
“They basically followed me along the whole way, so that was really great, and then in Bellingham, it was like a party with so many members of my family,” Murzycki said. “My dad, my brothers and my wife’s aunt were all there supporting me. And knowing my wife and two boys were at the finish line gave me all the motivation I needed.”
All along the ride of course, he had some company as well, at least in his thoughts. Having lost his mother Deborah to cancer back in December of 2018, Murzycki dedicated his ride, both this year and last year to Deborah’s memory.
“It can get pretty emotional out there at times,” Murzycki said. “She was only 64 years old, so she was very young. I am just sad she is not here, but she helped me make sure I got my health in high gear. She would tell me that I have to start taking better care of myself and be healthier, and because of her, I am. I like to do this in her honor, but really I just wish she was here to see it.”
Deborah would no doubt be proud of all of Jeff’s efforts, and she would be equally proud of 11-year old Braden, who will apparently become a part of the PMC tradition in the very near future. Braden has also become a big part of Jeff’s training rides, joining him for several lunch time rides, and even joining him for some longer rides along the Cape Cod Canal. Riding with Braden has been one of the most rewarding parts of the training process for Jeff, and he is looking forward to Braden joining the PMC cause as early as this fall.
“He plans on riding in the PMC at some point, and he is going to do one if the kids rides this fall,” Murzycki said. “It was so nice to see the look on his face when I came across the finish line. He is always telling me how proud he is of me. It was very comforting for me to have my whole family there, and see how much they are involved with this.”
Murzycki rode in the PMC as part of Team Velominati, a truly remarkable group of riders, all pushing towards the same goal of finding a cure for cancer. Murzycki is just a small part of a very big team, and he has loved being part of this group.
“It is a group of incredible people, from all walks of life,” Murzycki said. “They are there to bolster you and to cheer you on. We have guys who can ride for days, and then there are newbies like me. Just seeing all the good they have done for Dana Farber is unbelievable.”
Even with such a large team, Murzycki is responsible for his own fund raising. Thankfully, with the great reputation of the PMC, where every rider-raised dollar goes directly to Dana Farber, many people have been very willing to give to such a great cause.
“We did some 50/50 raffles and things like that, but predominately, most of the money we raised were just donations from people,” Murzycki said. “Very few people need much of an explanation as to what the PMC is. As soon as you start talking, people want to donate.”
If you would like to donate to Jeff’s ride to help him reach his fund raising goal, please visit his PMC Profile page at https://profile.pmc.org/JM1101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.