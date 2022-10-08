TEWKSBURY – In the previous three meetings against North Andover, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team combined to score 122 points, winning all three times including last year's epic three-overtime thriller.
On Friday night, the two teams met again for the first of four games against Merrimack Valley Conference small school opponents. Played before another large home crowd, Tewksbury's offense sputtered at times, especially in the first half.
Then in the second half, it was special teams, defense and several big-time plays that eventually got points on the board, enough of them to come away with a 26-14 come from behind victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Tewksbury, which trailed 14-0 early in the third quarter, improved to 4-0 on the season, while North Andover fell to 2-2. The win pushes the Redmen into this Friday's big clash with Billerica, who are also 4-0, coming off blowout wins over Dracut and Wilmington.
“We did enough of shooting ourselves in the foot a few times in the first half, and just always have to be ready for something to happen and be ready for Plan-B and that's the way it's going to be the rest of the season,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “As long as the guys are ready and want to fight and want to use up all of the minutes to play, we’re going to have a chance (to win). I think we got better in some areas. Vinnie (Ciancio) had more poise back there (at quarterback).”
This contest was strange in a lot of ways, different ways. In the first half, there were only three possessions. North Andover started with the ball and put together an 11-play, 65-yard drive, that took up 6:51 on the clock. On the 11th play, James Federico scored on a 9-yard run and Camden Bethel's kick was good to make it 7-0.
Tewksbury responded with a long drive of its own, starting from its own 25 and moving the ball to the NA 9 after Ciancio connected with Blake Ryder – who had another tremendous two-way game – for a six-yard completion but a personal foul call came against Tewksbury pushing the ball back to the 18. Two incomplete passes followed and North Andover took over on downs.
The Knights closed out the final 7:08 of the half with an 15-play drive, moving the ball to the Tewksbury 29, but an incomplete pass, two 15-yard penalties pushed the ball back to their own territory, forcing them to take the knee on second-and-42, to close out the half.
Two plays into the second half, the Redmen turned the ball over on a fumble. North Andover took advantage of that great field position, going four plays and 40-yards, capped off by a 4-yard TD run by Zach Wolinski and the kick was good.
North Andover then kicked off and the ball fell behind Sean Hirtle, but he was able to scoop it up at the 1 yard line, find a seam and explode through it to find some open space. As he crossed midfield, he had some blockers ahead of him, but one NA defender was able to chase him down at the 3 yard line for a return of 96 yards. Two plays later, Alex Arbogast ran it in and freshman Jackson Feudo's kick was good to make it 14-7.
“We had some momentum at times in the first half but we couldn’t finish,” said Aylward. “They had some momentum and really could have opened things up if they finished some drives. What we needed was a (successful) drive. It’s easy to have a drive when you return a kick-off to the three-yard line (which led to the big comeback) and that was a huge play. A little unorthodox than usual.”
North Andover started the next drive on its own 33, and on second down, senior Harshit Patel combined with Ryder for a quarterback sack, and loss of seven yards.
“We had some injuries so during the week's practice, we concentrated on getting new guys in there so they could be ready,” said Aylward. “Harshit Patel is a guy who has been just a good, solid kid in this program and he's a tremendous student. We weren't sure that he would ever be on the field for a varsity game and he was rushed into action and answered the call. He had some tough plays in the first half but then came back in the second half and made some really big plays.”
But North Andover responded – and came through with another conversion on third down, this one a pass play for 23 yards. Three plays later, again on third down, it was a 49-yard pass completion, moving the ball down to the two. That followed with three straight North Andover penalties, a QB sack by Royce Bacay, giving the Knights a third-and-goal from the Tewksbury 36 yard line. On the next snap, Federico took the ball to his right and after gaining 12 yards, he was hit and the ball squirted loose with Luke Shaw falling on it. That gave Tewksbury the ball on its own 24, now with 3:04 to go in the third quarter.
This time Tewksbury's offense was able to sustain a solid drive. After six straight carries by Arbogast pushed the ball just over midfield, Ciancio connected with Michael Sullivan for a 28-yard gain, which included a nice cut in move by Sully. Six plays later, facing fourth-and-goal from the three, those in the press box thought Ciancio would find Ryder underneath, but instead, he moved a bit to his left, before throwing across his body to the far right corner of the end zone, finding Sully for the three-yard touchdown. The PAT kick failed and the Redmen trailed 14-13 with 7:12 left in the fourth quarter.
“The other part of that play is (North Andover) did a good job of defending it one time earlier and (Blake Ryder) got the release and this time they were on it and he didn't get the release,” said Aylward. “Thankfully, Vinnie saw Sully there and got it to him.”
In the final seven minutes, it was all Tewksbury. North Andover went three-and-out and on fourth down, they elected to punt but the snap was high, which allowed Ryan Fleming to come storming in, to block the boot, and Ryder was there to pounce on it.
Tewksbury took over and two plays later it appeared as if they clearly fumbled the ball on a five-yard gain but the referees ruled that there was an inadvertent whistle.
“We made a couple of mistakes and we got lucky on that fumble and that whistle. I'm not going to discount that as a huge play, but we have been snakebite from time-to-time on some calls and sometimes you get those things and sometimes you don't,” saids Aylward. “It feels like a lot of times you don't, but either way I thought we fought hard to get the momentum back. The conditioning of our kids definitely paid off. They kept fighting.”
Two plays later, Hirtle – who like Ryder had yet another monster all-around game – scored on a four-yard run. The pass attempt on the conversion try was incomplete, but Tewksbury had a 19-14 lead with 3:25 to go.
Starting from its own 29, North Andover basically had one crack at marching down the field to try to re-take the lead. After a 13-yard completion, followed by an incomplete pass, Ryder made an incredible one-handed interception grab at the NA 38 and returned it to the seven. Arbogast then took the ball into the end zone from there on first down, and the kick was good to make it 26-14.
Sullivan then iced the game with an interception on the next scrimmage play. Ciancio followed by taking the knee twice to run out the clock.
“They (North Andover) are a good talent. We play them in all of the other sports and they have talent everywhere. They are well-coached. Mike Yameen, who used to be the head coach at Lawrence, is one of their assistants, so they have some veteran coaches over there,” said Aylward.
Statistically, Tewksbury struggled with just 148 combined yards of offense including just 89 on the ground, and 59 in the air. Arbogast had 58 yards rushing on 17 carries and Hirtle had 11 carries for 36 yards. Sullivan and Ryder combined for all six receptions.
“We had to kind of piece it together on offense. Hunter (Johnson) is a big piece so we had to make do without him. We have a couple of personnel packages, and a lot of stuff that we thought we could get, was out of personnel packages that we couldn't put together. The kids fought hard, I'm happy for them and the coaches worked hard,” said Aylward.
Tewksbury will now travel to Billerica's new field at the high school for a 7 pm match-up this Friday. The Redmen have won the last six meetings, including last year's 12-10 thriller. The two teams didn't play one another in 2015, 2014 and 2013, thus the last time the Indians beat the Redmen was in 2012, which was a 34-26 contest.
ANOTHER MILESTONE
Friday's win game Brian Aylward his 177th victory as head coach, while his father Bob finished with 123 in his Hall of Fame career. Thus the two have combined to win 300 of the program's 469 victories, dating back to 1935 which is pretty incredible. Athletic Director Ron Drouin made a presentation in front of the team after the game, which included giving each a special football to the father-and-son combination.
“This is a special thing (the combined 300 wins) but it’s not about anything as individuals. It’s about a lot of tough Tewksbury kids over generations that believe and want to go fight for their town,” said Brian Aylward. “And it’s a lot of great continuity with the coaching staffs. That is so critical in high school football. My father had that for a lot of years and I reaped the benefits of that as a player. I learned a lot about football, coaching, and the non-football part of things with a lot of those guys and we have some of the same type of guys here with the (Mark and Tommy) Bradley's, (Brian) Hickey, (Paul Norton, Steve Kasprzak and Ralph Perrotti), and then we brought on Joel Mignault. Those guys have been (so important). Paul Saunders is another one, and then Derek Tarpey and TJ Contalonis, who are a couple of kids who were part of this and are now back coaching our young guys. Those kinds of things are so critical because we play a lot of good teams and we play a lot of well-coached teams.
“Tradition doesn't win games. It helps get kids prepared and helps motivate kids to do the work (but doesn’t win you games). I’m proud of my dad. He had a lot to do with me going down this (coaching) road so I've been pretty lucky.”
