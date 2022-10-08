On Friday night, history was again made by the Aylward as the combination of Brian and Bob have won 300 games as coaches of the TMHS Football team. They were presented special footballs by AD Ron Drouin after Friday’s come from behind win over North Andover. Joining in are the rest of the Aylward Family so from left it’s Rob, Jean, Braydon, Mary, Brian, Bob, Tommy, Shane, Amanda and Johnny.

(courtesy photo/Ron Drouin).