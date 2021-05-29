Last we re-started the series of looking back at the TMHS Spring Athletic teams which made deep state tournament runs. It started with the 2005 Baseball team and below is the 2006 Softball team, which lost in the sectional final.
LOWELL — Twenty four hours earlier, the Tewksbury High softball team left 18 runs and 21 hits on the Endicott College softball diamond.
The next night, Tewksbury left their hearts, their souls, and all of the softball passion on the diamond of Lowell’s Martin Field.
The incredible ride that really could never have been scripted ended for the very young, very inexperienced Redmen softball team, who learned to play together as a team from Day One and it continued to Monday evening. That was the sole reason why the Redmen came three wins away from winning the program’s first ever state championship.
After demolishing North Andover 18-1 in the sectional semi-final game on Sunday, Tewksbury was blanked by a very good Concord-Carlisle team, 2-0, in a very exciting Division 2 sectional final played in front of a packed crowd.
The Redmen had been no-hit through the first six innings before consecutive safeties followed by a passed ball put runners at second and third with no outs. But then Concord-Carlisle junior Kim Miner struck out batters 15, 16 and 17 on the night, three in a row, as the Patriots celebrated with the victory.
That was the third time since 2000 that Concord-Carlisle has ended Tewksbury’s season. In 2000, Tewksbury was defeated by the Patriots, 4-2, in the program’s first ever trip to the sectional final. Two years ago when Miner was a freshman, the Patriots won 1-0 in a quarterfinal match-up.
Tewksbury ends the season with a remarkable 21-3 overall record, which included winning the program’s second straight Merrimack Valley Conference title, as well as posting state tournament victories against Stoneham (8-2), Triton (2-1 in 13 innings) and North Andover (18-1). All of this coming after a season which the team posted an 18-3 overall record, which included the program’s first ever league title, while sending five starting players off to collegiate programs.
This year’s team returned two healthy starters in April, with the third coming off shoulder surgery. Getting to the sectional final and playing a tremendous ballgame at Martin Field wasn’t in the cards back in March.
“Hey I’m so proud of the way these kids played all season,” said head coach Leo DiRocco. “It was one heck of a season. We have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. We came into the season with two healthy returning starters and the third was coming off shoulder surgery. We had a fantastic season - I’ll take this kind of season any year.”
Concord-Carlisle scored a run in each of the first two innings, which for them was huge considering their opponents had put up a football score the night before.
“I said to my assistant coach that we hadn’t scored half of the 18 runs Tewksbury scored combined throughout the entire tournament,” said CC head coach Lisa McGloin. “But I told the kids that during the regular season we faced teams in our league and beat them by similar scores and that didn’t mean a thing coming into this game and neither did the 18-1 score Tewksbury had over North Andover. It was a new game and you have to come out and play the game.”
In the top of the first, the Patriots got on the scoreboard when Eliza Jacobellis scored on a RBI single up the middle by Lisa DeBruzzi. In the second inning, Concord-Carlisle loaded the bases on a hitsbatsman, a sacrifice bunt, a walk and a fielder’s choice error. Then after a strikeout, Abbie Rolando belted a groundball to deep short and Tewksbury’s Erica Matranga came busting in and made a strong throw to first but Rolando just beat it out to drive in Ashley Hawes with the second run of the game.
Meanwhile Tewksbury had a real hard time making contact against Miner. The first four batters struck out, but Tewksbury was able to get two runners on in the bottom of the second on a drop infield pop up and a walk. Miner struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
Tewksbury pitcher Michaela Marche pitched arguably her best game of the season. She seemed to have much more on her fastball and much better command of her pitches on this night, compared to the win over North Andover, and did a real nice job of mixing up pitches throughout the strike zone and on the corners of the plate. At one point of the game she retired seven of eight batters and finished the game retiring the final five.
Marche was also helped out by two dynamic defensive plays. In the top of the fifth inning Jacobellis smashed a gap shot to center field that carried over the head of Sheran Elliott. She retrieved the ball and did the right thing, firing a strong throw to the cut-off person, Matranga, who was a few feet into the outfield grass. Jacobellis had touched third base and was coming home for the inside the park home run. Matranga turned and fired an absolute bullet to home plate where catcher Michelle Kelley made a terrific block of the plate, while leaping a few inches for the throw and applying the tag into a sliding Jacobellis for a huge and very impressive all-around out (see photos).
The second defensive gem for Tewksbury came in the sixth inning. With Hawes at first base and no outs, Sydney Levan dropped a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate. Kelley made a tough throw to first to get Levan. Then first baseman Kristen Smolinsky threw a perfect ball across the diamond to third baseman Erica Belliveau, who applied the tag at third for the double play.
After striking out the side in each of the first two innings, Miner got No. 7 to begin the third before several Tewksbury batters started to make contact. Miner was effective mostly on her rise ball, throwing it a lot with two strikes, but she also added in a change-up, mostly when she was ahead 0-1. She went on to retire the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings which set up the dramatics in the bottom of the seventh.
Elliott took the two-strike change-up and singled up the middle as the rally hats got going. Matranga blooped a single right over the first base bag, allowing Elliott to reach second base. Both runners moved up on a pass ball. But Miner escaped trouble by striking out the next three batters to end the game and unfortunately put an end to Tewksbury’s tremendous season.
“We had a shot at the end and we didn’t capitalize on it,” said DiRocco. “And we’ve (capitalized) all season. Tonight we just didn’t do our thing.
“I know the kids are disappointed but when they look back whether it’s next year or in a few weeks, they’ll realize what they have accomplished a heck of a lot.
TO GET TO THE FINAL
Two years ago, a much better Wilmington High softball team was defeated in a two-day, 18-inning playoff game by league rival Triton Regional. The Wildcats squandered countless opportunities in the game and really let one slip away.
On Monday afternoon, Triton was playing the same tune, this time against the Tewksbury Redmen. Again, Tewksbury was the much better team, and it seemed like they were allowing a pesky, good defensive team hang around for way too long.
But after a failed bunt attempt, junior outfielder Sammy Macy put a shot over the third base bag and just inside the left field line chalk, allowing Belliveau to score from first base giving the Redmen a dramatic 1-0 win in the 13th inning at its home Memorial Field.
“I tell you this team does not quit,” said DiRocco. “They just keep coming at you. And you don’t know where it’s coming from. It’s up and down the line-up. And that’s what I feel confident about that we can get it done no matter if it’s the number two hitter or the number eight hitter.”
Tewksbury took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth as pinch runner Melissa Popp scored from second base on a throwing error to first from a ground ball off the bat of Smolinsky.
Triton was having a very hard time making contact against Marche. The junior struck out six of the first nine batters, and then went on to strikeout 11 of the first 18 batters. She went on to strikeout 18 in the 13 innings, and gave up the only run off an error, a sacrifice bunt and a RBI single by Liz Lebrun, who ended the day going 4-for-5, while the rest of the line-up went 5-for-35.
Marche got out of several jams as Triton left five runners on in the final seven innings, including two at third base.
Tewksbury also had many chances to score, leaving nine runners on base throughout the game including seven in scoring position, not to mention having two runners thrown out at third base.
But in the bottom of the 13th, Belliveau singled, and then came around with the game winning run with the walk-off double by Macy.
“The kids were just really confident throughout the game that they were going to win,” said DiRocco. “I thought the kids were relaxed and played pretty loose. Offensively we got the bat on the ball but nothing was falling in. We just needed a little break.
“We got thrown out once so we tried to change things up a bit and went to the short game and that really wasn’t working. We saw a few things that we could do if we got the ball down but we didn’t execute 100 percent.”
Tewksbury had eight hits throughout the entire game with Belliveau and clean-up hitter Sheran Elliott the only players with two. Jilisa Rawding put down a perfect bunt single with the bases empty and one out in the 12th but was stranded after stealing second.
Defensively, Belliveau made several outstanding plays and ended up throwing out six runners at first base on ground balls or bunt attempts. Shortstop Matranga also made a handful of solid plays, while Elliott made a terrific play holding a batter to a single in the top of the 13th inning.
