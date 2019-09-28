TEWKSBURY — The bottom line when it comes to winning, is players and team need to execute. Usually when that happens, it pays off in the win column, but unfortunately for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross-country team, that did not happen in last week's Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet with North Andover.
"In order to beat a strong North Andover, our entire team needed to run well and unfortunately that just didn't happen," said coach Peter Fortunato.
The Scarlet Knights came away with a convincing 19-42 victory, putting Tewksbury's record at 1-1. The meet was held at Tewksbury's home course but it had to ba altered from 3.1 to 2.8 miles due to some construction.
Tewksbury had two runners finish in the top ten with senior Gustavo Tizzotti taking third at 14:45 and junior Zach Connolly finishing sixth at 15:18.
"Gustavo ran strong and led the way as our number one runner, placing third overall," said Fortunato. "The best race of the day came from Zach Connolly. He has had a strong fall so far, running as our second or third man. Over this past year Zach has gotten stronger and faster. He has put in a ton of work in his off-season training and in the weight room. The hard work certainly paid off on Wednesday when he finished sixth overall and out kicked North Andover's fifth runner."
The final finishers included Bricen Boudreault, who was 11th at 15:40, Will Andella, who was 14th at 15:49, Cam Gondola, who was 15th at 15:56, Patrick Killion, who was 19th at 16:25 and Josh Linnehan was 24th at 17:00.
On Wednesday, Tewksbury started what will become a very busy week. The Redmen had a quad meet against league opponents Dracut, Chelmsford and Billerica, arguably the best team in the entire state. Results weren't known as of presstime. After that, the team will compete in the annual Frank Kelley Invitational Meet on Saturday.
"In order for us to improve going forward, we will need the rest of the varsity pack to run stronger and latch on to guys like Zach," said Fortunato.
