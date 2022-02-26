BILLERICA – The goal of any high school team, beyond winning league titles and state championships and things of that sort, is to see improvement from the beginning of the season to the end. While the Shawsheen Tech Girls Hockey team will not be winning any state titles this season, they most certainly have achieved the goal of improving as the season has gone on.
While their record may not necessarily reflect it, as the Ramps dropped to 1-18 with four losses this past week, the improvement they have made throughout the season despite battling a limited roster size due to injuries, COVID and any other obstacle you can imagine has been noticeable.
“The results might not indicate it, but we are really improving,” said first year coach Kate O’Shea. “I wish the record showed it a little more with how hard the girls have worked all year, but you can definitely see it in the way we have been playing much more competitive games.”
One of their most competitive games came this past Saturday in a hard fought 3-2 loss to Masconomet. While the game ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Rams, it was also a great indication of just how far they have come.
Trailing 2-0 in the third period, the Rams got a goal from sophomore center Laney Mead with 5:18 left in the game on assists from Paige Fuller of Wilmington and Kelsey Giordano to cut the lead in half. They then got the game tying goal from Giordano with 1:24 left in the game on an assist by Alexis Fox of Wilmington. It looked at the very least as if the teams would head to overtime, but Masco had other ideas, scoring almost immediately after the ensuing faceoff to take a 3-2 lead with 1:15 left.
“It was a tough way to lose, but it was a great game and a close game all the way through,” O’Shea said. “I thought we played really well.”
Prior to the Masco game, the Rams had suffered a 3-0 loss to Medford last Wednesday and then a 4-1 loss to Marblehead on Thursday where Fuller scored an unassisted goal for the Rams only goal of the game. Fuller leads the Rams in scoring with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points. Laney Mead, meanwhile is second on the team in scoring with 13 goals and two assists for 15 points.
The Rams once again were competitive throughout the game, and this time they did it with a very limited roster with only eight skaters on the ice, along with goalie Elianna Munroe. Two of those skaters, sophomore Charlotte Dreyfus and freshman Christina Tsoukalas are new to the Rams and new to hockey this season, but they were pressed into action in this one and played well.
“They have not seen a lot of ice time, but both played a lot of minutes in this one and they played well, that was great to see,” O’Shea said. “Considering we were playing with eight players, including two players who had not played a lot all season, I was very happy with the way we played.”
Another player who has improved this season has been Munroe in net. Once again, it might be hard to tell with the results, but O’Shea has certainly seen it.
“She has been playing well,” O’Shea said. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell because the is facing 60 shots per game, but she stands in there and is getting better all the time.”
With just one game left in the regular season, the Rams will begin looking ahead, where O’Shea is hoping that the experience her team gained this season will begin to show up in the win column next season. While the Rams will lose two seniors in Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury, along with Amber Hurley, they will return the large majority of their roster, including Munroe in net, along with Fuller, Mead, Fox, freshman Mia Pace, sophomores Anna McEachern and Healy Weisman, among others.
“This isn’t the way we would have wanted the season to go, and it wasn’t the way I would have wanted my first season as a coach to go, but I think the girls learned a lot this season and worked really hard,” O’Shea said. “Hopefully we will bring back some experience next season and we will have a better record. We will continue to build on what we have done this season.”
Two Rams Recognized by NE Conference
The Rams did receive a pair of post season honors, with Fuller being selected as an NEC All-Star, and Mead being selected to the NEC’s All-Conference team. Mead is believed to be the first ever Shawsheen girls’ hockey player to be selected to an All-Conference team.
