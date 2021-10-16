BILLERICA - Some losses just hurt more than others, and this one will likely sting more than most for the Shawsheen Tech Football team. Last Friday night, in front of a packed crowd celebrating Homecoming Weekend at Shawsheen, the Rams suffered a heartbreaking 34-28 loss to CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech in a key league battle for the top of the CAC.
The Rams struggled at the outset in this one, running only ten offensive plays in the first half on their way to a 12-7 halftime deficit, but a dominant second half under the direction of freshman quarterback Sidney Tildsley had given the Rams a 28-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Even when Northeast tied the game at 28-28 with 2:43 left in the game, things looked good for the Rams, who had been moving the ball at will in the second half and needed only a field goal for the win. But a Rams fumble on the ensuing kickoff returned the ball to the Knights, who took advantage of their good fortune to score the game winning touchdown with 18 seconds left in the game.
With the loss the Rams dropped to 2-2 on the season and 2-1 in the CAC, while Northeast improved to 3-1 (2-0)
"This was a tough one to take," Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. "It was one where we felt we could have, and should have won. This will hurt us, but it is also something for us to learn from."
With the way the game started, there was no way to anticipate such a frantic finish. Northeast went out to an early 6-0 lead on a one-yard run by CJ Moriconi, followed by a failed two point conversion rush But the Rams fought back quickly, getting on the board with a 13-yard run by sophomore wide receiver Zach Rogers of Wilmington late in the quarter to take a 7-6 lead after the first of four extra point kicks on the night by Jared Bishop of Wilmington.
Northeast would take a 12-7 lead midway through the second quarter, and they carried that lead into halftime, with the Rams very much struggling to find their offense.
That certainly wasn't the case in the second half, however, as the Rams coaches put the ball into the hands of their young quarterback Sidney Tildsley (12-for-15, 180 yards, 2 TD's), and the freshman signal caller responded in style, throwing a pair of third quarter touchdown passes to junior Mavrick Bourdeau (6 catches, 100 yards), one for 18 yards and another for seven yards. The seven-yard strike gave the Rams a 21-12 lead midway through the third quarter, and was the third TD pass of the season from Tildsley to Bourdeau, who had previously connected on the dramatic game winning score against Whittier.
The seven-yard connection from Tildsley to Bourdeau was particularly impressive, with Bourdeau out fighting the Northeast defender for the ball on a slant pass that he caught at the goal line.
"It was a phenomenal play," Costabile said. "Both he and the Northeast defender had their hands on it and Mavrick caught it just as he was going into the end zone. He just wanted it more. The two of them have a great connection."
Northeast would close the gap to 21-20 late in the third quarter on a five-yard run by Steve Donnelly and an extra point rush by Moriconi, setting up the dramatic and ultimately heartbreaking fourth quarter.
Shawsheen would extend their lead to eight points at 28-20 when Tildsley capped a five play, 50-yard drive with a two-yard run with 9:00 left in the game.
"We really moved the ball well in the second half," Costabile said. "They were having a hard time covering our passing game."
Northeast would even the score at 28-28 on an 11-yard run by Chris Zullo and a two point conversion run by Moriconi with 2:43 left in the game, and following the fumble on the ensuing kickoff they would score the game winning touchdown with 18 seconds left on a five-yard run by Steve Donnelly.
Despite the loss, the Rams got many outstanding individual efforts. In addition to the offensive stars, they were led by many outstanding defensive efforts, starting with junior linebacker Ryan Dusablon of Wilmington, who had a team high 12 tackles, while sophomore defensive lineman Austin Malandain was second on the team with seven tackles to go along with two quarterback sacks.
Sophomore defensive back Ryan Copson of Wilmington, senior defensive end Shane Costello of Wilmington and sophomore defensive end Tom Cormier had six tackles apiece, while senior outside linebacker Aydan Churchill of Wilmington had five.
While this loss will certainly sting for a while, Costabile is confident that his young team can put it behind them and continue to contend for the CAC title, starting with the Friday night's road matchup at Lowell Catholic.
"That's just football. The game before we did it to Whittier. The game of football can be very humbling, but in the end, it comes down to how well you can bounce back," Costabile said. "I think we will play well on Friday night. The bottom line is you are either a contender or a pretender, and I think we are contenders. I expect us to be a team that puts this behind us and play well. This is a great group of kids and I think they will bounce back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.