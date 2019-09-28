TEWKSBURY — Heading into Saturday's home opener against Methuen, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team had won the previous seven meetings, including five against old friend Tommy Ryan, the former Redmen assistant who is now the Rangers' head coach.
Coming off last year's epic last second one-point win, this battle would seem to be increasingly more difficult with the fact that Tewksbury was returning just three starters from last year's 11-2 team that lost in the Super Bowl and Methuen was returning nine starters from its 8-3 club.
Led by an incredible performance by quarterback Connor Bryant, who rushed for almost 200 yards, threw for almost 150 yards, scored two rushing touchdowns, threw two others, and figured in ten of the team's 18 first downs, Ryan and company ended the streak winning its first win against the Red since 2010 with a 26-14 hard fought non-league contest.
"We tried to take away some of the things that they do best but they are a team that can hurt you in a lot of ways," said Redmen coach Brian Aylward. "They can get outside on you, they can throw the ball and certainly they showed that they can run the ball inside. That's a good formula for (Coach Ryan) and he puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. And they played well on defense.
“We had some opportunities that we didn't cash in on. That's on us and we'll clean that up. We'll practice harder, we'll coach harder and you have to go out there and execute."
Bryant was nothing short of sensational as the team’s offensive leader. He completed 9-of-9 attempts for 139 yards, rushed the ball 24 times for 190 yards, including taking the ball himself all but one time in the team's final scoring drive, which he ended with his second rushing TD, both coming from two yards out. Methuen totaled 424 total yards of offense in the game.
The Redmen manage just one score from the offensive unit and had just 171 total yards of offense. Methuen's defense came up with two interceptions and took advantage of a handful of bad snaps.
"They were good upfront and we knew they would be and they were good upfront last year, all of those same kids were good against our team last year," said Aylward. "It is what it is. This is a character check. We have high expectations on our kids no matter what and we're going to continue to do that. They will work and they will dust themselves off and get back in the fight. We have no opportunity to feel sorry for ourselves."
Bryant got things rolling for Methuen right away as he capped off the game's opening series with a 2-yard which finished off a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Tewksbury quickly answered that bell as Shane Aylward took the ensuing kick-off 74 yards to tie the game up.
Methuen came right back themselves and moved the ball deep into Tewksbury territory. Facing second-and-seven from the 15, Methuen fumbled the ball and Patrick Fleming pounced on it. That allowed the Redmen offense to come back on the field and put together an impressive 10-play, 85-yard drive with Kalu Olu giving the Redmen the lead with a 15-yard TD run and Tyler Keough's second PAT kick gave the home town team a 14-7 lead.
Again Methuen responded. Starting from its own 25, the Rangers managed a first down and moved the ball just inside Tewksbury's end. On second-and-one, Bryant gave a quick dump off pass to Keenan Coleman, who avoided several tackles, got free and scored on what ended up to be a 49-yard TD reception. The kick was good and the game was tied up with 6:47 left in the half.
Tewksbury followed with a three-and-out and on fourth down, the snap went over punter Shane Aylward's head. He quickly was able to gether the ball, turn around, boot the ball well into Methuen territory, to their 39.
Three plays later after that incredibly athletic play, Bryant showed off his own incredible athletic play, but throwing a 30-yard Pedro Martinez type fastball into the left end zone to a leaping Coleman, who scored his second touchdown of the game and Methuen led 21-14 at the break.
Tewksbury had several chances to score in the second half, moving the ball to the Methuen 6 and turning the ball over on downs and then throwing an interception into the end zone with just under six minutes left in the game.
Methuen responded from that turnover with Bryant taking the ball all but one play for a combined 75 yards including his touchdown to officially put the game away.
This was the first home loss for Tewksbury since the 2017 season against North Andover.
"We're not the Patriots. We have three returning starters (from last year's team)," said Brian Aylward. "We have an expectation that guys are going to step in and make plays but you can't truly measure guys until they are in tough situations. We'll get better.
“The only thing that would be bad is if (the kids) don't learn from what we experienced today. We have veteran coaches here and we have enough veteran guys on the team who have worked really hard to get into this position to be able to contribute for us so they will rally. They have invested so much work into what we do and this is their time and it's still their time. This is a marathon and not a sprint."
Tewksbury will remain home next week and face their third straight Division 1 opponent to open the season as BC High comes to town for a non-league contest starting at 1:30 pm.
Last year Tewksbury blanked BC High 12-0 behind a 104-yard rushing attack from Shane Aylward.
The Eagles are pretty big upfront, led by left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (6-8, 280), who has a verbal commitment to Boston College, and right tackle Erik Russell (6-7, 260), who has committed to Dartmouth College.
Bobby Weisenhahn, who did not play in last year’s game, is the quarterback and his primary back is Brendan Cassamajor, and top wide out is Carter Rice, who has received an offer from Dartmouth.
In last year’s game, Cassamajor was held to just 38 rushing yards and Rice was held to just one catch.
