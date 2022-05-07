AMHERST/TEWKSBURY – Back in June of 2017, Mike Monahan was a senior at Tewksbury Memorial High School. While wrapping up his outdoor track career, he was so ecstatic when he crossed the finish line as the Division 3 Eastern Mass Track-and-Field Meet as the best 110-meter hurdle champion, knowing that his incredible dedication and drive, helped him take home the Gold Medal.
His time on that special day was 15.13 seconds. A year before, he was fifth and was clocked at 15.6, thus he made an incredible improvement from one year to the next.
Now fast forward five years later, and despite some added facial hair, he has now conquered the hurdles again but this time at the collegiate level.
Since graduating from TMHS, he went to Mass Maritime for a year, before deciding that wasn't the place for him. He then decided to transfer to UNH, where he has gone from a walk-on, to earning a scholarship. Furthermore, this past weekend, he broke the school's record in the same 110-meter hurdles event that he did in high school with a time of 14.44.
“Hurdles up here have been a pretty dominant event especially with all of the multi-event athletes, so (breaking the school record) means a lot knowing that I can actually come out here, put in the work every day and be ready (to compete),” he said. “As a walk-on, I just wanted to be on the team. I didn't picture until a couple of years ago (that I could have this success) and it was like 'hey, wait a minute, I'm actually still kind of fast'.”
No one could have pictured this happening back in 2018. Certainly then coach Jim Boulanger didn't. He allowed Monahan to join the team as a walk-on, but that came with a stipulation.
“I was a walk-on and didn't have a spot (on the team),” said Monahan. “Once I was in the transfer portal and I met with Coach Boulanger and he said 'you can come on, but you have to try out. We can't have you just do hurdles, so you've got to do the heptathlon and decathlon'. And I said, 'OK fine, I'll do it'.
“That's a great learning curve. I think that really built a lot of strength to be honest. Training for ten events during two-to-three years really just set the tone where I could just pick and rip really.”
Over the course of his career, Monahan has competed in 13 other events including: 60-meters (7.46), 100 (11.69), 400 (54.17), 1,000 (3:03.33), 1,500 (5:03.62), 55-meter hurdles (8.85), 60-meter hurdles (8.32), the high jump (5-5.25), pole vault (10-0), long jump (18-8), shot put (37-7.25), discus (74-8) and javelin (144-6). He has a personal best score of 4,114 points in the heptathlon.
Despite all of the sweat from all of those events, he said that he definitely made the right choice with the switch of colleges.
“I don't regret it for one day. Sometimes I do wish that I could sit on a boat and hang out, but I know this was a better decision in the long run. I love this (UNH) track program. The team is great. I've had such a great opportunity to work with five coaches now throughout my career here, and each one gives me a little bit of a different aspect,” he said.
While he was competing in those various events during his early Wildcats’ days, Monahan was approached by Boulanger after a meet.
“During my sophomore year, after I took third place in the hurdles at the America East Conference Meet, Coach said to me that he could give me a little bit of scholarship money. We're an unfunded program, so we all just do it for the love of it,” said Monahan. “(The scholarship) means a lot. It means a lot of work, so it was nice to be rewarded for it. It just made me put my head down and just say 'OK, we've got to get after this more. We have to keep going and let's just get it done'.”
Last spring, Monahan finished second at the AE Championship meet, which came after that winter season finishing 12th at the IC4A Championship Meet but in the 60-meter hurdles. Thus far this season, he took first at the UNH Outdoor Season Opener Invitational, the UNH Wildcat Invitational Meet and then the UMass-Lowell George Davis Meet. There he finished with a time of 14.72 seconds, which is amazing considering he then trimmed down to 14.44 this past weekend, breaking the previous mark of 14.55 set previously by D'Mahl McFadden in 2015.
“It's always been on my mind (to break the record). It has to be, so you keep things locked in. It was kind of waiting on the wind. I knew it was possible, so it was just a matter of the wind,” he said.
In order to compete the wind barrier has to be at 2.0 meters, if not records do not count.
Besides the wind, he said that the difference for him getting that time down so much, was a matter of fixing a small issue he was having.
“I've been slacking on the first two hurdles and then as the race progresses, I always catch up, but this weekend there was no question that I was coming out of the blocks hard. It was pieced together and it was nice and smooth,” he said. “My blocks were a little too close and I was coming out way too low so I wasn't giving myself enough time to get into the right hurdle position.”
The coach who took him onto the team, Boulanger, has since retired, but his replacement Robert Hoppler has been on-hand since day one and has seen Monahan blossom into the best 110-meter hurdler in program history.
“Mike has spent the last three years working very hard to reach the level that he's reached and now has the school record (in the hurdles),” said Hoppler. “Mike has been able to overcome COVID and the whole shutdown, and still he kept his focus, kept his desire, kept his hard work and he's been absolutely fantastic.
“Mike is also a great student. He's been accepted into Grad School (here at UNH) so we're hoping that he returns next winter as a Graduate Student. He's what we look for in a student-athlete. He's the epitome of a student-athlete, someone who is serious about his academics and works really hard as an athlete, and has had success in both. To top it all off, he's a great guy. His teammates love him, he's fun to be around and he's just always a positive young man. It's been a privilege to be able to work with him.”
This weekend, Monahan will compete once again in the AE Championships and the following weekend will be the IC4A New England Championships. From there, the top 48 times of every hurdler on the East Coast then advances to the NCAA Meet.
“(To get there) I have to get my time down four tenths of a second. I dropped three tenths off my time for this past weekend's meet (so maybe I have a shot),” said Monahan, who will graduate this month with a degree in Ocean Engineering. “(Competing at the NCAA's) would be my ultimate goal.
“The first goal is to win the America East Conference Championships and then go from there.”
