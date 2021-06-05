The story below about Scott Oberg and Julia Etkin, was written by Julia’s father Jack, who writes for “rockies.mlblogs.com.” The site gave the Town Crier permission to run this incredible story.
Baseball writers do not ask players for autographs. It’s highly unprofessional, completely undignified and a blatant infringement on the clubhouse access that comes with the job. Since I began covering Major League Baseball in 1981, I have asked one player to autograph a baseball. That was Rockies reliever Scott Oberg. The reason, for better or worse, dealt with family. Namely, my daughter, Julia, who shares a medical bond with Oberg.
He responded with thought and care, not surprising to anyone who knows Oberg, and produced a keepsake baseball filled — yes, very much filled — with words that were heartfelt and meaningful to him.
All of this dates back to 2016, not long after I wrote a lengthy story on Oberg for Rockies Magazine. Soon after the story was filed, Oberg experienced blood clots in his right arm for the first time. Unfortunately, the blood clots recurred in 2019, 2020 and in late March in Spring Training this year, jeopardizing the 31-year-old Oberg’s career.
When Oberg and I met in the summer of 2016, blood clots were not part of our discussion. But psoriatic arthritis was and how Oberg endured the disease when he was at the University of Connecticut. He recalled how his badly swollen toes “almost looked like little hot dogs” during the summer of 2010, when the disease manifested itself. Upon returning to school that fall, Oberg described the need to keep a cane by his bed, how he hobbled around the apartment he shared with outfielder George Springer, now with the Toronto Blue Jays, and how he walked around campus at “a tortoise pace” without the cane.
He was then 20 years old and said his future was clouded by “a lot of dark-clouded thoughts.” Not about whether he would be able to continue playing college baseball, or get drafted, or reach the big leagues. No, Oberg wondered whether he ever would walk again without pain. Was this something he was going to have to deal with for the rest of his life? Could the situation be controlled? Fortunately, it could, once the proper medication was prescribed, and that occurred toward the end of 2010. Oberg underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2011, another setback while at UConn but one that seemed almost incidental by comparison.
I listened to Oberg and told him about my daughter, then nearing her 16th birthday and dealing, for about half her life at that point, with a similar arthritic condition that caused her to cope with pain that came and went in various joints.
I filed the story for Rockies Magazine in early August. Less than two weeks later, on Aug. 19, Oberg’s 2016 season ended because of blood clots in his right arm. When he recovered from surgery and was back with the team a few weeks later, I dropped all pretense of professionalism and asked Oberg if he would sign a ball for my daughter. She is by no means an ardent fan, but I thought her medical kinship with Oberg would make the autographed ball meaningful.
Oberg understood and readily agreed with my request. Several days passed, and there was no ball. I wasn’t about to ask again and be a complete pest. I also knew that Oberg was particularly conscientious and attentive. When doing the story for Rockies Magazine, Assistant Director of Player Development Chris Forbes recalled how in Spring Training, when the Minor Leaguers attended a meeting about their health insurance, Oberg was the rare player who actually listened. When told of Forbes’ compliment, Oberg self-deprecatingly said he had to listen to learn whether the medicine he was taking was covered.
So I waited for Oberg. When he told me he had the ball for my daughter, instantly, I saw why fulfilling my request took some time. I was expecting to receive a ball that simply read, “Best wishes, Julia. Scott Oberg.” That would have been quite sufficient. But the ball Oberg signed was carefully and completely covered with writing. It was the autograph equivalent of War and Peace.
The ball was dated 9/19/16 with a greeting “To Julia” and signed “Scott Oberg 45.” He wrote, “These are a few passages that have helped me when faced with adversity. Best of luck, and I will be thinking of you.”
Between one set of seams, Oberg wrote: “’Just remember: You can endure anything your mind can make endurable, by treating it as in your interest to do so.’ — Marcus Aurelius, ‘Meditations’ Book 10.”
And on another portion of the ball, Oberg wrote: “’Excellence is a matter of steps. The process is about finishing those steps. Even mammoth tasks become just a series of component parts.’ — Ryan Holiday, ‘The Obstacle is the Way’”
My daughter has the baseball in a case on her desk, a memento of my unprofessional request and Oberg’s very sincere response. That uniquely signed baseball poignantly shows — more so now, after dealing three more times with blood clots in his right arm and with uncertainty shrouding his career — Oberg’s drive and toughness, his strength and resilience, and his determination to always plow forward.
