WRENTHAM – The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys’ cross-country team's season came to a close on Saturday morning as the Redmen competed in the Eastern Mass Division 3 Championship Meet held at the Wrentham Development Course.
The Redmen finished in 18th place out of 27 teams that competed. The top three teams – along with two wild card teams, the next two best teams out of Divisions 1 through 3 – advance to this Saturday's All-State Meet to be held in Gardner.
The Redmen, who had previously gone six straight years to the All-States, have now missed out on that for the second straight season.
"Last year we finished 17th and this year we were hoping to have a better finish but we finished 18th so we were a spot off," said head coach Peter Fortunato.
Milton was the winner with Walpole and Hopkinton taking second and third and ironically that was the same order for the D3 Girls.
As for Tewksbury, Coach Fortunato went on to say that almost all of his runners with the exception of two, had average days, but the team's No. 1 runner Gustavo Tizzotti had an exceptional day.
"Only one guy really ran well and that was Gustavo Tizzotti, who was our top guy," said Fortunato. "Last year Casey Ryan was our top guy and he ran 16:53 and finished tenth and this year, the division is a little stronger and Gustavo ran faster at 16:45 and finished 20th. Unfortunately, he just missed out on finishing in the top 15, which would have earned him a medal and just missed out by about three guys from advancing to next weekend's All-State Meet. He ran really well and I'm really happy for him."
Tizzotti finished 20th overall out of 188 competitors with a time of 16:45.09.
"This is really Gustavo's first season of cross-country," said Fortunato. "He came out last year after playing soccer and basically was out all season with a hamstring injury. Considering this is his first divisional meet – he ran this last year but he was dealing with the injury, so he ran well.”
The team's other six competitors included Zach Connolly, who finished 71st at 17:38.96, Will Andella, who was 109th at 18:15.01, Patrick Killion, who was 125th at 18:24.95, Bricen Boudreault, who was 132nd at 18:39.96, Tristan Leslie, who was 146th at 18:55.70 and Josh Linnehan, who was 150th at 19:09.36.
"A couple of other guys didn't run as well as we had hoped," stated Fortunato. "Zach Connolly had an OK day. He was our second guy and he didn't have a great day, but certainly an average day for himself. Patrick Killion is a senior and coming into the season he started out as our number seven runner and he has just crept up and today he was our fourth guy. We needed him and he ran well.
“The other guy who has a pretty good day was freshman Tristan Leslie. He was a late addition. He was one of our alternates coming into the meet. We didn't plan on him running and then we did a workout here last Saturday and Cam Gondola's ankle was bothering him so we decided to shut him down for the season and Tristan stepped right in. He has a real bright future ahead for himself."
Tewksbury finished 4-6 in the regular season, then eighth at the MVC Meet and now 18th at the Eastern Mass Meet.
"We will be losing Gustavo, Will, Bricen and Patrick, so four of our top seven guys. In some ways this was a rebuilding year and next year will be the same, so we will keep grinding, keep working and hopefully work on the little things to continue to get better," said Fortunato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.