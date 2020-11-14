The Town Crier started a new series, republishing or writing stories on TMHS Fall Athletic teams – minus football – that won championships or enjoyed deep state tournament runs. The series started two weeks ago with the 1988 TMHS Girls Cross-Country team and last week was a look at the 1982 Boys Soccer team which advanced to the Division 2 state semi-final game in just its seventh year of existence as a program.
Below is a look back at the magical season of the 2006 TMHS Field Hockey team which lost in overtime of the Division 2 North Sectional Finals to (of course) Watertown, for the fourth time in six years at the time (nine times in all).
This was the furthest that any TMHS Field Hockey team had ever advanced.
NORTH ANDOVER - The Tewksbury High field hockey team saw their dream season come to heartbreaking end with a 3-2 overtime loss to Watertown the Division 2 North Sectional Finals at North Andover High School.
The Redmen got a pair of goals from senior co-captain Sammy Macy, including her 30th of the season, and overcame a pair of one goal deficits in the second half. Tewksbury could not overcome the 13 penalty corner opportunities of the Red Raiders, who scored all three of their goals on corners, including the game winner, just 1:40 into overtime, when senior Cristine Sideris scored her second goal of the game into the lower right corner of the Tewksbury net.
“We came back twice and did a great job, but in overtime a corner is extra tough because you are down a defender,” Tewksbury coach Pat Ryser said. “We had talked about it before the overtime that we could not let them get a corner, but they got one and took advantage of it.”
With the loss the MVC champion Redmen finished their season with a record of 18-1-2, while Watertown captured their 15th sectional title in the last 21 years and improved to 19-1-1 on the season.
Macy had tied the score at 2-2 for the Redmen with 8:02 left in regulation off of a great set up in front from Rachel Berube. Berube slid a perfect pass across the front of the net and Macy perfectly redirected it past a stunned Watertown goalie to tie the game and send the Tewksbury fans in attendance into a frenzy.
As it turned out, her 30th goal of the season would the last goal of Macy’s brilliant career with the Redmen. Ryser knows she has had a special player in her lineup the last few years.
“I told Sammy that she has a phenomenal career still ahead of her,” Ryser said. “She will play somewhere next year. I loved being her coach. She is a great player and a great team player.”
The Redmen had captured the momentum and managed to survive three corner opportunities for Watertown in a three minute span late in regulation, but they could survive the final chance in overtime.
Watertown had taken a 1-0 lead with 8:10 left in the first half on Sideris first goal of the game. Some heavy pressure in front by the Red Raiders had led to a corner and Sideris took a nice pass and drilled it into the back of the net.
Watertown had controlled territorial play for much of the first half, but were unable to get many shots net, but late in the half they did get a great shot on net when Sideris broke through the Tewksbury defense and had a one on one opportunity with Tewksbury goalie Caitlin Goffman, but Goffman was equal to the task, coming up with a great save to keep the game at a one goal deficit.
The Redmen opened the second half by applying some good pressure in the Watertown end and Macy had a chance to tie the game early in the half, but was stoned by the Watertown goalie.
A little later in the half, however, she was not going to be denied as she put in rebound of a Berube shot after a scramble in front to tie the game at 1-1 with 17:51 left in the game.
The play had been set up by some great hustle from fellow co-captain Karla Rotondi who beat a Watertown defender to the corner of the net, and took the ball away to start the play in motion.
Rotondi may not appear in the box score as much as some other Tewksbury players, but her efforts do not go unnoticed by Ryser.
“Karla is my feisty one that no one really notices,” Ryser said. “She’s our little scrappy one that just gets the job done.”
Watertown re-took the lead with 11:13 left in the game on a goal by senior Hannah Robinson, who took a nice feed off of a corner and slid the ball past Goffman into the right side of the net.
While the loss certainly hurts and the Redmen fell a couple of wins shy of their ultimate goal of a state championship, it could not diminish the great season the Redmen put together.
An MVC championship, top seed in the sectional tournament and a trip to the sectional finals is something to be very proud of, and amid the sadness her team was feeling in the moments after the loss Ryser was able to take a moment to appreciate all that they had accomplished.
“We had an awesome season, the best we have ever had,” Ryser said. “It was just a pleasure to coach this team. The kids were great and showed a lot of unity all season long.”
