TYNGSBORO — After a tremendous regular season that saw them win their second consecutive MVC Division 2 championship, splitting the title with Chelmsford, the Tewksbury High Golf team wrapped up their season last Thursday afternoon when three members of the team traveled to Vesper Country Club for the Merrimack Valley Golf Championship.
Tewksbury junior captain Anthony Pecci, along with senior captain Garrett Kingston and fellow senior John Beatrice represented the Redmen against the best players in the MVC, and shot their way to an 18-hole combined total of 283 for the tournament, putting them in eighth place in the ten-team field.
Central Catholic and Haverhill tied for the team championship at 243, while Andover was third at 244.
Pecci led the way for the Redmen with an 85, followed by Kingston with a 96 and Beatrice with a 102. Pecci’s 85 placed him 13th overall in the 30-player field.
BOYS SOCCER
The Redmen came away with a convincing 5-1 victory over St. Mary’s of Lynn in a non-league game played on Monday. Both Pat Demelo and Zach LaLonde had a goal and an assist, while Nabil Barkallah, Huge Melo Dos Santos and Zachary Hines scored the other goals. James Ministeri added an assist.
Senior Michael Fowler played in the net and earned the win, which included making a penalty kick stop.
The win put Tewksbury at 4-11-2 overall and the team had one game left on Wednesday against Lawrence with results not known as of presstime.
