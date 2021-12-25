WILMINGTON – After finishing in fourth place at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Wrestling tournament back during the 2019-'20 season, then Tewksbury Memorial High School coach – and current assistant – Steve O'Keefe knew that the program had something special with Jack Callahan, who was a freshman at the time.
“He is just one of the toughest kids we have in the room,” O’Keefe said at the time. “He was in some tough positions there today and he never quit. We are so proud to have him be a part of the Tewksbury program. As a freshman, he leads by example. You never see him complain or throw the towel in. He is just a tough, tough kid.”
Fast forward two years and now head coach Steve Kasprzak has echoed pretty much the same words, but added that Callahan has big goals this season. That all started this past Saturday when he was one of two Tewksbury champions during the 30th annual SOI tournament, joining teammate Nick Wilson.
"I think Jack is the best kept secret at Tewksbury High. I don't know if everyone realizes how talented and how tough he is," said Kasprzak. "He's been knocking on these doors at the finals, he places in every tournament, so it's good to see him get out of the gate quickly this year and get the first win under his belt because we haven't had a tournament in a couple of years. It's a good momentum shift for him. He's such a nice kid, well until he gets on the mat where he becomes pretty mean."
Callahan entered his weight class as the No. 1 seed and proved that's where he belonged. He pinned Brookline's Eli Feldman at the 3:26 mark, and then pinned Shawsheen's Lucien Tremblay at the 1:08 mark. That put him into the finals to face Natick's Liam Musante, who he put away with a pin at the 1:21 mark.
"We went back-and-forth and it took a while, then I took a single and I took him down with that and had him on the mat," described Callahan. "I then locked him up in a cradle, but we went out of bounds. Then we started back in the middle and I locked him back up in the cradle and ended up getting the pin."
Certainly the tournament win was nice – and getting additional hardware including the award for the three fastest pins in the lower weight divisions – but Callahan wants more.
"I am pretty excited to win this (but honestly I have bigger aspirations). I'm hoping to win states, hopefully All-States and then hopefully make it to New Englands," he said.
The team's second champion, Wilson, didn't have such an easy road. Seeded No. 2, he won his first three matches over Central Catholic's Luke Giuffrida (pin, 2:41), Melrose's Gabe La Verde (pin, 2:14) and Wilmington's Elijah Valdivieso (pin at 21 seconds) putting him into the finals against No. 1 seed Gustavo Ventura of Lowell.
"He's a big kid. His arms are like double the length of mine and he's probably six inches taller than me," said Wilson.
The two battled and were tied 1-1 through regulation, both getting a point for an escape. In the first and second overtimes, they both again got a point, before Wilson won it outright in the third with another escape.
"Honestly, I was thinking that I just needed a break. I was tired," admitted Wilson. "It was the first match all season that went into overtime, well three overtimes, so it was crazy and I was tired."
The perseverance Wilson showed in the overtime periods was pretty impressive. He said this was a tough match-up, physically for him.
"I know from the past that he likes tie-ups and he kept trying to do that. I knew that he also likes double-unders, so I was trying to keep my hips and my head (if possible) away from him but most of the match we spent in that tie-up position. At the beginning I was looking to (execute) a single, but that didn't happen," said Wilson.
Kasprzak said that Wilson and Ventura are as even as you can get can.
"That Lowell kid is tough. We're going to see him again. I think if those two kids wrestle 100 times, it could go 50-50. He's a big, tough kid who can really move. Today, Nick got the better of him. The value of scoring the first point (was huge)," said Kas. "I'm happy for Nick as this is his first tournament final match (of this season) and it just shows what caliber of a wrestler he is. He's not going to see much better than that Lowell kid, so Nick has a lot to look forward to as long as he keeps grinding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.