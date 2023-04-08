BILLERICA — This could be a fun season.
On Tuesday, the Shawsheen Tech baseball team opened the season with a 9-5 victory over visiting Saugus and the win featured plenty of offense from the Rams, solid defense and starting pitching that had Shawsheen in front by an 8-1 margin after four innings.
It all points to good things ahead for the two-time defending Commonwealth Athletic Conference champs.
“We graduated four key pieces from last year, but still we bring back a good core,” said Brian McCarthy, starting his 11th year as the head coach of the Rams. “The returners worked really hard all off season and it showed in the first week back this season. We have some terrific leaders on our team that are determined to make this season successful.”
Shawsheen returns a pair of co-league MVPs in shortstop Mavrick Bourdeau, a senior from Billerica, and pitcher/third baseman Aiden MacLeod, a senior from Burlington.
MacLeod threw the first four innings on Tuesday, allowing just one hit and an unearned run.
Bourdeau was solid defensively at short and was 1-for-2 at the plate with a single, a walk and he also reached on an error. Bourdeau scored three runs.
Senior first baseman Nick Maselli of Wilmington returns and will hit cleanup this year.
Against Saugus, Maselli was 2-for-3 with a walk, drove in two runs and his only out was a screaming line drive to left field.
The Rams have three other 12th graders including senior centerfielder Blake Parrott of Tewksbury, senior starting pitcher Conlen Powell of Billerica and senior Nick Gagnon of Billerica, who will also be a part of the pitching staff.
Powell pitched the last three innings on Tuesday and although he gave up four runs, he struck out three and pitched better as his pitch count increased.
“He’s got all of the tools,” McCarthy said. “I know it’s an overused cliché but we really have a 1A and a 1B (pitcher). MacLeod and Powell are both seniors, they were 1-2 for us last year and they’ll be 1-2 for us again this year.”
Last season, along with the league crown, the Rams captured the state vocational title for the second time in school history.
McCarthy is anxious to defend both titles.
“I'm excited to see how this team's hard work pays off this year,” added McCarthy. “They are a hungry group who love to compete.”
Also back from last year’s team is junior right fielder Brendan Lee of Billerica, who was a solid contributor in 2022. Lee can catch and play in the outfield.
Other contributors this season will be Brody Amenkowicz, a junior first baseman from Billerica, and C.J. Newkirk, a sophomore pitcher from Tewksbury.
After a scoreless top of the first by MacLeod that saw Maselli, Bourdeau and freshman third baseman Dyllon Pratt of Billerica make nice plays on defense, Shawsheen scored three times in the bottom of the first when sophomore designated hitter Robbie Welch of Tewksbury hammered a double to center and eventually scored on Maselli’s one-out single.
An error scored Bourdeau, who had walked, and a balk plated Maselli.
After more good defense by Bourdeau and sophomore second baseman Lukas Poirier of Wilmington in the second, the Rams scored twice more as junior left fielder Evan Galanis of Tewksbury had a bunt single and came home after Welch’s second double of the night.
Welch scored to make it 5-0 after a sacrifice fly by sophomore catcher Nate Galanis of Tewksbury.
In the third, Shawsheen added three more runs with Evan Galanis reaching on error and then scoring on another Saugus miscue before Nate Galanis’ two-run double to center that made it 8-1.
The Rams added a run in the fifth on a ground-rule double by Maselli.
Shawsheen added more good defense before the game ended.
Pratt made two catches in center field and Lee contributed a nice grab on a shot to right field in the seventh.
McCarthy was pleased with the play of his younger athletes including Welch, who had a big day hitting at the top of the order.
“He was the DH today, but we will move him around,” the coach said. “It’s a good problem to have, we have three kids that can catch. We will have a little rotation going where one will catch, one will DH and the other one was in right field today. They can all play the field too, which is nice. We have a lot of moving parts.”
Shawsheen’s next action is Monday at home against Blue Hills Regional before its CAC opener on Wednesday away at Essex Tech starting at 4 p.m.
