TEWKSBURY – Through the first two years as the head coach of the Tewksbury Memorial High School softball team, Brittany Kannan-Souza inherited a program that had a lot of younger and inexperienced players, especially on the mound. That in turn resulted in records of 7-12 and 4-16.
Last year's season was obviously washed out due to the pandemic, and the Redmen lost a handful of girls who had been with the program for several years and seemed to be hitting their marks.
Now, heading into this 2021 season which gets underway with a road trip to Dracut on Thursday, the Redmen have a mixed roster consisting of 14 girls, including six returning varsity players, who seem to be extremely athletic, who are all versatile with a lot of softball experience, and there also seems to be some pitchers.
“So far we have a talented group of young women, very talented and I think we can definitely gel together and make a little bit of a run for it this year,” said Kannan-Souza. “We just have athletes. We have 14 girls on the roster and all 14 of them can play and they all can play multiple positions which helps us a lot. I'm expecting most of them to get into the games and get a lot of playing time.
“A lot of these kids have played together since a young age, so that helps a lot, but they all seem very friendly and the team camaraderie seems to be very good, although we are just a few days into the season. They spent a lot of time working out together over the winter, so I think that has helped build that camaraderie so we'll be ready once the season starts.”
The potential starts on the battery with several different options at both pitching and catching.
“We have three pitchers,” said the coach. “We have Sam Ryan, who is a sophomore and she is a lefty. We have Whitney Gigante, who is a freshman, and is right-handed. She throws the ball very well, too. We also have another freshman Becca Harris, who also pitches but she's a pretty good field player as well.
“Right now, my plan is probably alternating with Whitney and Sam because they also play multiple positions, so it's great that we don't have to stick with just one pitcher. No one will know who will be throwing on any given day, and they are all very talented pitchers as well as position players.”
Catching those pitchers seems to be sophomore Samantha Perkins.
“We took three catchers and again all of them play multiple positions, they are all strong and all unique in their own way. They all put in a lot of work over the winter and I know that so it's great to see that.
“As of now, I'm leaning towards Samantha Perkins and I think she's just a little bit stronger back there and she also has that year under her belt of playing JV for us as an eighth grader (in 2019). It's going to be tough shoes to fill (taking over for Jessica Smith), but I think she's going to be up for the challenge,” said Kannan-Souza.
The infield seems deep, interchangeable perhaps, but there's a lot some question marks at this young point of pre-season.
“We're still undecided about the infield and like everything else, there will be moving parts. Becca Harris will be there somewhere, Brianna Iandoli is returning at second base and first base will depend on who is pitching. If Sam is pitching, then Paige Talbot, who was on JV (in 2019), is a senior, and she will get some innings at first. When Sam is not pitching, she'll be there as she is a phenomenal first baseman.
“Shortstop is still up in the air depending on who falls where and right now we have a couple of kids who are out with COVID-19, so once they return, they need to be given a fair shot to see where everybody will officially fall. I don't think I'm going to be sticking with a straight nine girls like I typically do because they can all can play.”
The outfield will also be mixed with different combinations, especially with one of the players already on the shelf.
“Madison Cueva has a broken finger so not sure how long she will be out. Katie (Cueva) and Ashley (Giordano) are looking strong in the outfield so that other third position is kind of going to shuffle through with different players and be up for grabs a little bit. Gianna (Pendola) has done a nice job in the outfield, but she's also a pretty good infielder so we'll see where she will fall.”
The last three spots on the team belong to freshmen Dakota Malizia, Kristina Smith and Avery Della Piana, who like the rest are multi-positioned players, who will look to add depth but also crack the line-up. The team manager is Mckenzie Tower.
While the defensive alignment still needs some figuring out, the coach believes that offensively, the team should be able to make things happen and produce its share of runs.
“We have a couple of solid bats. So far Sam Ryan's bat looks good, Becca Harris and Paige Talbot as well, and Ashley and Brianna's bats are consistent, so I think we will have some consistency in our line-up,” said Kannan-Souza. “One through fourteen, they all bring something different to the team, which is great. I think we're going to have a mixture of kids who can lay down a bunt and we have some speedy kids, and also have some kids who make solid contact, so I don't think we will be putting all of eggs in one basket.”
Tewksbury will play a 14-game regular season schedule in the abbreviated season with single games against Dracut, Chelmsford, Billerica, Central Catholic, Lowell and Methuen and two games each with Haverhill, Andover, North Andover and Lawrence. After going to Dracut on Thursday, the Redmen's home opener will be Thursday, May 13th vs Haverhill at 6 pm. That will be the first of six home night games with May 18th, May 24th, May 27th, June 3rd and June 11th as the others.
“It's been a couple of tough years for our program, but this senior class were freshmen when I started so that's pretty cool to see that,” said the coach. “I think all fourteen kids are going to be in and out of the line-ups each game. I don't think we will have just nine girls starting every game. We plan on mixing it around, so we will see what happens.”
