BILLERICA – With two more wins this past week, including a huge one over CAC rival Lowell Catholic on Monday, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team edged closer to capturing the CAC title, improving to 14-1 on the season, and 11-1 in the CAC.
The Rams most recent win, a 13-11 triumph over CAC rival Lowell Catholic on Monday, was their biggest of the season so far, setting up a league championship deciding matchup at Essex Tech on Friday afternoon, with each team heading into that game with just one league loss.
Both Shawsheen and Lowell Catholic entered Monday’s game with just one league loss as well, but behind the efforts of leading scorer, senior attack and captain Dylan Timmons of Wilmington, as well a very balanced scoring attack, the Rams were able to jump out to a 7-5 lead in this tightly contested game and hang on for the close win.
The Rams, who also had a huge day from sophomore Caleb Caceres, who won 22 of 28 faceoffs, got two goals each from sophomore attacks Rich Elliot and Kyle Brouillette, as well as Caceres, along with single tallies from freshman attack Adam Priest and sophomore midfielder Kyle Gray. Priest would score the game winner for the Rams off an assist from Gray late in the fourth quarter.
Freshman attack/midfielder Zack Timmons of Wilmington also added a goal for the Rams, while senior midfielder and captain Jacob Martins of Wilmington had an assist. Senior goalie Tyler Leeds made 13 big saves in net to earn the win.
Prior Monday’s big win over Lowell Catholic, the Rams had a much easier time of things last Friday in a home game against CAC rival Greater Lowell, rolling to a 20-1 victory behind five goals and an assist from Brouillette, three goals and two assists each from Gray, Elliott, and Zack Timmons, three goals from Priest. The Rams also received single tallies from freshman Brayton Carbone, as well as juniors Derek Maguire and Mike Lawson, while Martins had two assists and Caceres had one assist. Leeds made eight saves for the win.
At 14-1, Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker has obviously been happy with how the season has gone to this point, however, he does want to make sure his team remains sharp heading into the post season, where it looks like the Rams qualify for both the Division 3 State Tournament as well as the Massachusetts State Vocational Tournament.
“I am happy but also understand that many of the wins are not quality. The league is the weakest I have ever seen,” Baker said. “It is a three team league, us, Essex and Lowell Catholic. So, we are trying to keep the kids focused so that they do not get false confidence when we go into games like yesterday against Lowell Catholic and the league championship showdown on Friday against Essex. We need to continue to strive to get better each day and work hard.”
The Rams will head into that all important matchup with Essex Tech looking for big performances from leading scores Dylan Timmons (33 goals, 20, assists, 53 points), as well as Gray, who has 31 goals and 12 assists and Brouillette, who has 30 goals and 13 assists. Martins has led the way in terms of assists for the Rams with 22 on the season, while Lawson has chipped in with 14 helpers.
Shawsheen is currently ranked 18th in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings, with the top 32 teams qualifying for the state tournament, so the Rams seem almost certain to qualify for the post season. The only questions that remains is where, and against whom. But regardless of the opponent, baker and his team are ready for post season play to begin.
“We bounce around in the rankings. We are eager to get back to tournament and State Voke,” Baker said. “It would be great to move up a few and get a home game. We will see what happens. There are some really good teams in Division 3 so we will have to work hard to hopefully compete in the MIAA tourney.”
