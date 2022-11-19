TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball will try and make program history, again, this weekend, when it goes for its first MIAA D3 State title.
The No. 2 seed Redmen will challenge the top seed, Dennis-Yarmouth, at Worcester State, either Friday night or Saturday.
Tewksbury was absolutely ecstatic after Tuesday evening's Final Four triumph over third seed Newburyport, and the Redmen will go into the final playing their best volleyball of the entire season.
Peak form will be required as Tewksbury faces what is by far its toughest challenge thus far in the tournament. The Dolphins have five losses this season against three teams, and all three were still alive in the Final Four going into Wednesday's action.
Barnstable swept Dennis-Yarmouth in a couple five setters. The fifth seed is likely to get its comeuppance when it faces the top team in D1, on Wednesday.
Westborough swept the Dolphins as well, but in straight sets, and Dartmouth won in its only meeting with Dennis-Yarmouth. Top seed Westborough faces Dartmouth in the D2 Final Four, so one of them will be playing in the final.
Like the Redmen, the Dolphins have yet to drop a game thus far during the tournament. Tewksbury's streak closed out the regular season with a couple 3-0 wins against Bedford and Westford Academy, so its streak is up to 18 games in a row.
"It's going to come down to our serve receive, we need to pass the ball well," said Redmen coach Allie Luppi. "And then I need my big hitters to have big games. That's what it comes down to."
One player who will be counted on in both areas is senior co-captain and Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year, Carrina Barron, who consistently leads the team in both digs and kills.
Barron, who switched this season from libero to outside hitter, has developed a powerful swing for her new role this year, but she also can score with tips at the net and good shot placement. She sets the tone for the Redmen and has the knack for coming up with one big point after another over the course of the match.
Senior Vanessa Green is in her first year as an outside hitter, and while she does not get as many kills as Barron, she shares the knack for getting big hits down in timely situations. She scores big points. Senior co-captain Tori Rowe works the right side and she comes up with big points when the outside hitters need a break.
Junior McKayla Conley and senior Madelyn Montejo have stepped up their games during the tournament. They are both good at the net but Conley has also become a go-to for big hits from the middle.
Senior setter Kiley Kennedy makes it all happen, getting the offense going with her variety of sets to the various hitters. She also plays great defense and has a sneaky touch at the net that often times gets Tewksbury big points.
The Redmen have also been getting strong defense and timely hitting from libero Ava Fernandes, who has been strong on serve receive and coming up with digs. Her success and junior captain leadership has been a key part in Barron being able to thrive at outside hitter.
Senior Jennie Lester is another good defender off the bench, and she and sophomore Olivia Cueva have been providing solid service games.
"During the regular season, there were games where we struggled to get kills, where we struggled to run our offense," said Luppi. "At this point in the season, that can't happen. I need my big players to play big that's what it comes down to."
One of the keys to Tewksbury's success over the past two seasons is the Redmen's craftiness, and their willingness to fight and persevere. Tewksbury has faced team's that have stronger and more numerous big hitters, and have more overall height at the net, but they find ways to get the job done using their wits, again with the tone being set by Barron.
The Redmen also have a great ability to bounce back after losing a set. In fact that has been one of their regular season trademarks. So, if Dennis-Yarmouth happens to take the first set, this weekend, Tewksbury will not panic and will figure out a way to get back in the match.
