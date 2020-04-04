TEWKSBURY — A familiar face in Tewksbury’s softball community is taking on a new challenge.
Alan Noyes was recently new head varsity softball coach Triton Regional High School in Byfield.
Noyes, 55, had taken a year off from coaching, but was itching to get back into it.
“I had been looking for [a coaching job] for at least a year; I wanted to pursue this,” Noyes said.
The interview process was pretty simple for Noyes. He interviewed with a committee of six people, then followed up with Triton High School’s principal and athletic director Tim Alberts, who formerly held the same position at Wilmington High.
“Coach Noyes made a great impression on [everyone at Triton], especially the senior leaders, and was the unanimous choice,” Alberts said. “Coach Noyes has a wealth of coaching experience and more importantly is a great person who cares about his teams; he has already created relationships with the youth directors and has hit the ground running in building his program.”
Noyes has been in and around sports since his youth. Growing up in Burlington, he was a hockey player for the high school.
Then, he went back to the high school to coach baseball. From there, he took his skills to the softball field, being a part of the Board of Directors for Tewksbury’s Youth Softball League for the last 20 years, and coaching teams in town for 18 years.
On top of Tewksbury, Noyes was the coach in Dracut for the Firecrackers softball club for the last five summers.
Before taking the job at Triton, he was assistant coach for Tewksbury High under former head coach Leo DiRocco. Noyes said DiRocco was very helpful with him getting the job, and that Triton’s program is very similar to Tewksbury’s.
“[A good group of] hardworking kids, [they] like what they do, [and] they respect this system,” he said.
Noyes is taking over for Dave Dupere, who spent the last four seasons as Triton’s softball coach, before stepping down last July. Dupere went 57-24 in that time span, and made three straight state tournament appearances.
Last spring, Triton finished with a 19-2 regular season record, winning the Cape Ann League Kinney Division Championship. Eleven of 13 varsity players posted a batting average of .300 or higher last season, according to the Newburyport Daily News. Those offensive numbers Noyes says are a part of his philosophy.
“We are going to make some changes to what they did in the past, but the kids are going to be well prepared, they’re going to work hard, there are going to be big shoes to fill,” he said.
To this point, Noyes has had two meetings with captains, and a meeting with parents on the school’s spring sports night.
“Triton is very welcoming, looking forward to sharing the ideas I want to bring to the program,” Noyes said.
There have been no tryouts or practices for the girls, as high school spring sports have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Noyes said if the season does eventually unfold, it’ll be challenging as 35 girls signed up.
“It’ll be quickly moving...” he said. “But, the kids I’ve gotten to know love their school, and can’t wait to get going.”
Noyes said he wants to build off the success of the last four years, but wants to carry that into the foreseeable future.
“I want them to have ... and make memories that will last a lifetime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.