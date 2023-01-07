BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech wrestling program has enjoyed so much success over the years that new accomplishments don’t come around very often.
Last week in Lowell, however, the Rams checked another item off the list.
Shawsheen won its first-ever George Bossi Tournament in Lowell, taking first place in a field of 87 teams.
“The closest we came before this was in 2010, we took second to Timberlane (New Hampshire), who blew the field away,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt. “It was a shocker (this year) with all of the good teams that were there, but we’ll take it.”
Shawsheen edged Haverhill by one point to capture the championship. Shortly after the trophy was presented to the Rams, members of the coaching staff and team went to the gravestone of late Ram wrestling coach Mark Donovan to celebrate the championship.
“From the arena, we went right there,” Pratt said. “The kids wanted to bring it to him and we said ‘Yes, of course.’ It was awesome.”
Shawsheen ended up with two champions in Lowell, James Tildsley at 126 pounds and Sid Tildsley at 138 pounds. Both brothers from Billerica went undefeated with James winning by fall in his title match and Sid winning by a 9-3 decision in his final.
Brayton Carbone was second at 120 and Caleb Caceres was seventh at 132.
Carbone had a particularly grueling tournament with three straight decisions to finish Day 2 as he captured a 10-4 win in the quarterfinals and a 6-5 victory in the semifinals before falling in the finals, 7-3.
The tournament actually came down to the third-place match at 220 pounds where a Haverhill wrestler took on a grappler from Gloucester. If the Hillie representative won the match, Haverhill would have won the tournament.
“All of our kids went over to the Gloucester kid and started pumping him up,” Pratt recalled with a laugh. “With about eight seconds left, the Gloucester kid won the match and our kids went crazy. Our kids were jumping on the Gloucester kid when he came off the mat. It was awesome.
The Gloucester wrestler, Jayden Toppan, even posed with the Shawsheen team for a picture after his victory.
“Almost every kid won a match for us,” said Pratt. “Every single kid contributed to this win. Every match counted.”
Three days later, the Rams hosted a super-quad meet that involved Milford, Andover, Springfield Central and Coventry, Rhode Island and topped Andover (48-31), Coventry (51-23) and Springfield (57-12) while losing a close decision against Milford, 40-37.
Winning four matches on Saturday for Shawsheen was James and Sid Tildsley, Austin Malandain and Ben Goltz.
Carbone and Caleb Caceres had three victories apiece and the trio of Tom Cormier, Ethan Caceres and Dante Graziano all won two matches each.
Shawsheen enters a Wednesday match with Greater Lowell/Lynn Tech and Saturday’s Chelmsford Invitational with a 6-2 overall record.
BOYS HOCKEY
When the MIAA instituted its power-ranking system a couple of years ago, it put a real value on teams from lower divisions defeating teams in the higher ones.
In other words, when a Div. 4 team like Shawsheen Tech plays a Div. 3 team like Methuen, a victory would be a good thing.
Saturday was a good night for the Rams.
Despite the Rangers scoring just 5:51 into the game on the power play, the Rams rallied and ultimately hung on for a 3-2 victory in a game played at Methuen High.
“Overall, it was a gritty win,” said Ram coach Chuck Baker. “Ugly, but we’ll take it. An ugly win is a good win sometimes. We needed to get this win.”
Up 2-1 after two periods, Shawsheen added an insurance goal just 51 seconds into the third period with a power-play strike by senior Brady Darcey of Billerica. Darcey's blast from the point came only 15 seconds after a penalty was called on the Rangers and made it 3-1. Junior Liam Milne of Wilmington and freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington earned assists for Shawsheen.
The final 14 minutes of the game saw the Rangers pressing to get back into the game.
The Rams killed a penalty with 12 minutes to go behind a unit led by senior Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington, sophomore Larry Cullity of Billerica and Darcey. Senior goalie Aiden MacLeod of Burlington also came up big, scooping a shot off of the goal line to rob Ranger sophomore Aiden Cashman of a goal. The stop by MacLeod earned a hug of relief from Ackerley after the play.
“Awesome,” Baker said of MacLeod’s performance. “We have to spend some time this week readdressing our (defensive) zone coverage. We ran around a little bit.
With 6:27 to go, the Rangers made it 3-2 when junior Patrick Morris scored after a terrific move, a tally assisted by sophomore Nik Fehmel and senior Nick Sanguedolce.
“They skate well,” Baker said of Methuen. “They are well-coached. (Methuen coach) Billy (Blackwell) does a great job, they all seem to skate well and they’re younger so he’s got a good future there.”
In the final minutes, Ackerley broke up a partial breakaway with a hustle play and MacLeod foiled a shot by senior Jack Allard with three minutes left.
The game started with plenty of scoring.
Sophomore Quinn Ronan opened the game for the Rangers with an unassisted tally, but the Rams bounced back.
At 5:47, junior Chase Darcey of Billerica scored with junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington earning the assist. Only 31 seconds later, Cullity converted a pass from Ackerley to put Shawsheen in front.
Shawsheen's defense stiffened after the early goal with junior Colin Lawson of Wilmington junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury, junior Brody Amenkowicz and senior Evan Curtis of Burlington protecting MacLeod, who made a terrific stop on a breakaway by Allard late in the period.
MacLeod foiled Allard again early in the second, a period filled with penalties on both teams.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Baker, whose team improved to 4-1 overall. “We pulled out of a loss (to Rockport) and came back with a win. It’s a quality win for us.”
Shawsheen plays Haverhill in Billerica on Thursday starting at 7:10 p.m. before a Saturday trip to the Pingree School in Hamilton to face Hamilton-Wenham at 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOOP
Only six games into the 2022-2023 season, the Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team has checked off one of its goals.
With a 61-36 win over Mystic Valley on Tuesday night in Malden, the Rams improved to 4-2 overall and already eclipsed the team’s win total from last season.
“Very, very happy,” said Shawsheen coach Samantha St. George. “It was a good game.”
After a tight first quarter, the Rams pulled away and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Senior Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica led the Shawsheen scoring with 20 points and classmate Kerry Brown, also of Billerica, scored 19.
Senior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury had a solid all-around game with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“One game at a time,” St. George said. “That’s what I keep telling them. Every game is going to be different.”
The victory was a good bounce-back performance after a 46-33 loss to Lynnfield on Saturday in Lynnfield.
“Against Lynnfield, for some reason, it just wasn’t falling for us,” St. George said.
Although the Pioneers had only six players in uniform, the Rams fell behind early and although rallying to within striking distance of several occasions, were never able to claim the lead.
The Pioneers led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 15-6 early in the second before Shawsheen used a 9-2 spurt to get within two (17-15). A big 3-pointer by Pioneer senior Isabella George ended the Ram run and Shawsheen wasn't closer than five the rest of the way.
Lynnfield led 22-17 at halftime and used a 10-1 surge midway through the third quarter that turned a 24-19 advantage into a 34-20 lead.
The lead was 11 after three (38-27) and was never challenged in the final eight minutes.
George led Lynnfield's scoring with 14 points, sophomore Taylor Valiton had 12 and sophomore Erika Pasquale added eight.
McCarthy's nine points led Shawsheen and Brown chipped in with seven. Junior Lillian Dulong of Billerica contributed six points for the Rams.
Lynnfield scored the first five points of the day before back-to-back baskets by Dulong, the second on a nice assist by McCarthy.
McCarthy had another beauty of an assist moments later on a basket by sophomore center Fiona Rexford of Billerica.
The Rams had their best stretch of the game in the second quarter.
Down 15-6, the rally started when sophomore Izzy Ferguson of Burlington had a 3-point play after a Rexford rebound. A fast-break hoop by Brown, a free throw by Brown and a 3-pointer by McCarthy made it 17-15.
Foul shooting was again an issue for Shawsheen.
In the first half, the Rams went 2-for-12 from the stripe and 5-for-18 for the game.
Lynnfield controlled much of the second half, taking a 34-20 lead before the Rams had a final spurt with a 7-2 run to cut the lead to nine.
Two Brown foul shots, an inside basket by McFadden and a 3-pointer by McCarthy accounted for the Shawsheen points, but that's where the good news ended for Shawsheen.
The Pioneers outscored Shawsheen 10-6 the rest of the way.
The Rams play Essex Tech next on Friday at home before a Sunday game with Cardinal Spellman and a rematch with Lynnfield next Tuesday in Billerica.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Down 2-1 after two periods, the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team rallied to tie the game in the third period and then win it in overtime as the Rams edged Melrose on Monday in Medford, 3-2.
It’s the first victory of the season for Shawsheen, who lost by one goal against Wakefield and two goals in a game with Newburyport before finally breaking through against the Red Raiders.
“Any win is exciting,” said Ram coach Kate O’Shea. “It was a good game, but it was a game that should never have gone into overtime.”
Elianna Munroe of Billerica stole the show in net for the Rams.
“She played unbelievable,” O’Shea said. “That was probably one of the best games I’ve ever seen her play.”
The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first period and Melrose took a one-goal lead after two. Rebecca Sobol of Bedford had the early goal for Shawsheen/Bedford.
Olivia O’Brien of Bedford ended up scoring the tying goal for the Rams in the third period and forcing overtime.
Healy Weissman of Bedford scored the overtime goal for Shawsheen/Bedford less than a minute into the extra session.
Chalking up assists for the Rams were Sophia Demeo of Bedford with two, Paige Fuller of Wilmington, Corrine Foley of Tewksbury, Anna McEachern of Bedford and senior Alexis Fox of Wilmington.
Fox was a standout according to her coach.
“I don’t know where her energy came from,” the coach laughed. “She was flying.”
The Rams (1-5) are back on the ice Thursday when they go to Salem State University for a game against Marblehead.
On Saturday, Shawsheen/Bedford will host Medford at Lowell’s Janas Rink at 11 a.m.
