TEWKSBURY – Sometimes there are sports stories that are bigger or better than X's and O's, stats and accomplishments.
A great example of this is Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Sean Lane, who has come a long way both on the ice and off the ice.
Now in his fourth season with the Redmen Boys Hockey team, Lane, during his early years, spent a lot of the time in the penalty box, mostly for unnecessary infractions.
Part of a dynamic second line, which includes two tremendously talented sophomores in Matt Cooke and Tyler Barnes, Lane has made an incredible leap as a hockey player and is enjoying a terrific season, his best yet. If you ask him, it's just the maturation process.
“That's just (about) growing up. The 15 year-old me to the 18-year-old me, there's been a lot of growing up. I started focusing more and I realized that it was more fun being on the ice rather than in the penalty box,” he said with a big laugh. “It's more fun scoring a goal and then you can chirp (at the opposing players) instead of chirping at them the whole game.”
Back in the 2018-'19 season, Lane was one of the talented freshmen who made the team and saw regular ice time. He alternated between the third and fourth lines on a team that advanced to the state championship game, losing to Canton at the TD Garden. The hope is to get back there again as this year's team is loaded with talent with Lane a key member.
“Sean has great hands, he sees the ice so well, he's patient with the puck, he makes good decisions and maybe (this improvement) is because he's been around for four years, who knows? He's really adapted to the game well, especially with our types of systems and stuff like that, he's been fantastic,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “I moved that whole line to the power play with Caden Connors and Jason Cooke and it's very dangerous. They move the puck so well, they talk and they are all just super skilled, so it's good.”
Heading into this season, Doherty had a problem – a good problem of finding spots for everyone especially on the forward line where he had ten talented kids, who all deserve to be out there. Lane was one of them and Doherty felt that if he put him with the two extremely fast tenth graders, that perhaps the senior would flourish. Certainly, that has happened – all three of them have flourished with one another.
“Sean's having a great year. He's just a different kid now. He's just a great kid. Obviously, he's grown up and he's not just grown up as a person, but on the ice as a teammate. He's just such a great leader on that second line with those two sophomores,” said Doherty. “He did stop chirping and he just started to play the game and boy is he effective when he just plays. That line has been just fantastic all season. He is definitely a playmaker on that line and all three of them just complement each other so well.”
For the past 15 years or so, Doherty has taken the team to Maine for three non-league games. Despite dominating the opposition every year, Doherty says that he does it because it really helps with team bonding. This year the team only played one game – due to the three games in the Ed Burns Tournament – but that overnight trip backed up everything that Doherty has said over the years.
“It's cool playing with two younger kids that I never played with growing up. I was never on a team with either of them. I just think since the start of the season, in particular that Maine trip when we roomed together, we just started building a ton of chemistry and we kept it going from there,” said Lane. “Both Matt and Tyler are really fast, they both can wheel. I've gotten a lot of assists from giving them both the puck and they are both such great players. Barnesy is high motor and is always giving one hundred percent and Matt's just physical and he reminds me (former player) Will O'Keefe a mix of grit and skill.”
As they call themselves 'The Tom and Jerry line', the three of them have combined for 25 goals, 42 assists and 67 points. Lane has 7 goals and 17 assists this year, averaging well over a point a game.
While the two younger players are more explosive, Lane brings so much to the table. He's a strong skater, he's strong on his stick and most of all he's a playmaker, constantly feeding his two linemates with tape-to-tape passes. He said that besides growing up maturity wise, he also had to grow up as a hockey player.
“I always took hockey pretty serious but I never focused that much on the off-ice work, in the gym and stuff like that,” he said. “I started taking that more serious going into this year. Physically I matured and honestly, mentally I matured too, with my approach to the game.”
That approach has really helped this team, which is currently enjoying a 16-2 record, with both losses coming against two of the stronger D1 teams in the state in Marshfield and Wellesley. Along the way, the Redmen captured a league title, the first since 2016.
“(The league title is) the first step of our end goal, which is to win (a state championship) at the (Boston) Garden. This is the first time we have (won the league title) in my four years, so it's pretty big for all of us,” said Lane.
Playing on that TD Garden as a 15-year-old freshman was an experience that Lane says he will never forget – even though the Redmen were defeated.
“That was like a Cinderella Story going to the Garden with that team. We weren't expecting that at all. Our regular season wasn't even that good and then we just turned it for the playoffs,” he said.
Maybe that Cinderella Story will happen again this year and the Redmen make it back there? Who knows? But in the case of Sean Lane, it's been a Cinderella Story all season – a kid who decided on his own to become a leader.
“I'm just more confident on the ice. I guess just being a leader on the team as one of the seniors, it's me and my friends' team and I think just maturing a lot has helped me (grow as an all-around player),” he said.
It certainly has.
