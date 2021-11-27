The TMHS Cheerleaders include front row from left, head Coach Winn, Olivia Capelo, Annemarie Sullivan, Jillian Mantel, Assistant Coach Somerville; Second row from left, Assistant Coach Fanning, Tricia Woodford, Bella Schille, Amanda Ogden, Grace Russo, Avery Smallidge, Lyda Chhun, Lauren Ryder, Delaney Smallidge; Last row from left, Maya Melki, Ava Gilligan, Jocelyn Kinnon, Juliana Manson, Sierra Thomasset and Sophia Zambakis. (courtesy photo).