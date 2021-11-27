WORCESTER – The Tewksbury Memorial High School cheerleading team wrapped up its third straight weekend of competition with a tremendous performance at the Division 3 state meet held Sunday at Worcester State University.
The Redmen finished third with their highest score of the season of 88.5. They finished behind two other talented teams, Dracut and Wilmington.
“We could not be more proud of the performance executed by the varsity team this weekend at states,” said head coach Paige Winn. “Like many other teams, we faced many challenges throughout the season. The eleven competing athletes executed all their tumbling skills perfectly, performed an excellent and difficult pyramid, and hit nearly all of their two elite partner stunts. With their highest score of the season, 88.5, the team was able to place third in the state in one of the most competitive and difficult divisions.”
The team includes: Olivia Capelo, Annemarie Sullivan, Jillian Mantell, Tricia Woodford, Bella Schille, Amanda Ogden, Grace Russo, Avery Smallidge, Lyda Chhun, Lauren Ryder, Delaney Smallidge, Maya Melki, Ava Gilligan, Jocelyn Kinnon, Juliana Manson, Sierra Thomasset and Sophia Zambakis.
